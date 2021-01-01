I'm with Jack. The fee is fucking nuts.
The fee is nuts, the market is nuts, and we're in a pickle. We could attempt to drive the fee down by waiting til the deadline because the lad ain't playing the Championship next season but the opportunity cost is too big considering the pickle.
Cannot see any world in which the fantasy creature of the "experienced 6" who apparently never plays but is also there to clean up any spills gets signed. Whoever you're signing here to play in the middle of the park for £50m is the guy who plays nearly all the time unless and this is a massive caveat we pick up some rando on loan on August 31st. Arthur 2.0, rebuilt.
Otherwise the centre of the park will be a mix of Lavia (presuming he signs), Thiago, Trent, Alexis, Curtis, and Bajcetic in pairings or on their own.
Honestly more important than any signing at this stage is not being crippled by injuries.
Get a settled line-up, start rattling in the goals... teams will start losing at the mere mention of our name again.
Have some constantly half-broken, merry-go-round of uncertain lads and it'll be last season again.
if we're to have a great season next year, all the lads who are gonna be key to it are already at the club: Trent, Mo, Virgil, Ali, Robbo, Nunez, Gakpo, Mac Allister.