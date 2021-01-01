For me its the right players leaving, despite where they are going to.



Thiago is the one I would have preferred to stay as his game isnt built on athleticism, all he needed was more youth and energy around him and not being asked to play as a peak Kante twice a week.



Weve done that so far with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister who have clearly come in to take starting roles at left and right sided midfield respectively, with Jones and Elliot providing good depth in those positions also. A new average age of around 23 for our no.8s and area where energy is king.



I also think Jones will get games as the left sided no.6, he played there every game for the England u21s and lined up there in his brief time so far in preseason. It will be very interesting to see if he starts vs Leicester in this role which I personally think hed be perfect for.



Thiago gives experience and can fit in any of the three midfield positions, even at no,6 as as Ive stated before the no.6 in our new structure is a vastly different type of defensive midfielder than the single pivot 6 in the Fabinho style.



Then you come to Lavia, again hes ideal for that left sided no,6 double pivot.



Despite rumblings for me we appear to have a solid transfer strategy this summer and the Fabinho/Henderson departures simply added a bit of an adaption needed, I think Lavia was always a high priority, we now need another defensive minded left sided pivot with more experience, but again I look at Jones and wonder do we really.. I think Curtis will play a lot this season..



To add, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are clear upgrades in the midfield, they are also different to what we had before.. Szoboszlai offers a much bigger goal threat and Mac Allister looks to split the lines ala David Silva and both are very busy players.. The evolution is clear and the onus on the fullbacks being our creative forces out wide is clearly changing.