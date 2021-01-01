« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31520 on: Today at 05:15:11 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:12:14 am
I wasn't aware he'd given any indication of his willingness to join because no agreement had been reached between the clubs...a quick trip to googleland and....Errrr no! OK Lavia it is ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Yeah sorry Titi I should have mentioned that in my post, as I said from outside it looks like "show me the money!" with Caciedo

with Lavia he has stated he wants to learn from Klopp, completely different attitude so for me Lavia .
Last Edit: Today at 05:18:37 am by Lubeh
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31521 on: Today at 05:47:31 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:06:01 am
Thats literally what i am saying Lavia seems to want to get better and progress, where Caciedo seems to want to follow the money,  he would prob want to leave in a few years to goto Madrid/Barca etc, Ofci may be wrong and doing him a disservice but from the outside looking in thats what it appears like.
Caciedo agent situation was a mess. He had 3 agents when he moved to brighton. He has one now.
Lavia agency the same one as Saka, Sancho, Balogun, Nketiah, Moffi, Bynoe-Gittes and others.
Lavia process with agents is more focused on what good for him over money etc.
Caciedo getting a new contract from Brighton with No release clause doesnt look like the best play
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31522 on: Today at 05:50:17 am
I really hope the deal gets done today and Chelseas foolishness hasnt made Southampton hit the pause button anticipating a bidding war because we never get involved in those.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31523 on: Today at 05:55:51 am
With Lavia (hopefully) signing that brings our spend to roughly 150m or just under 100m per you include the Henderson and Fabinho money. I hope there is enough money for top class centre back. After that, I dont anticipate any more signings. With no CL I dont see us spending over 200m.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31524 on: Today at 06:16:55 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:26:21 am
At the end of the day we have no idea whos going to make it here and who wont. Before we signed Mané I actually didnt think he would cut it here. When we signed Keita I thought he would be one of the most important additions to the team in years. I was wrong in both cases.

At this point, with the season so close to starting we havent added a DM, a CB or a RB. If Bradley goes on loan (and hes not on the Singapore trip) weve got 1 RB whos actually playing in midfield (what are we actually planning there?). If weve targeted these players (and we only seem to work on 1 transfer at a time..for weeks), and presented a couple of bids, then Im of the opinion that we should just close the deal.

With Bajcetic and Thiago not on the trip either you have to think they wont be starting against Chelsea so were already struggling with midfield starters.
So we have another excuse for a slow start. No one saw the leaving of our two out of sorts CMs. Really threw a wrench into the works before the new season.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31525 on: Today at 06:31:06 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 06:16:55 am
So we have another excuse for a slow start. No one saw the leaving of our two out of sorts CMs. Really threw a wrench into the works before the new season.

A short term hit for a long term gain.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31526 on: Today at 06:55:00 am
Interesting few pages to catch up on. One area I think jack definitely scored a 'hit' was when he said that no one would have suggested buying Lavia as a first choice replacement for Fabinho and Henderson at DM. Can you imagine if someone on here had come out suggesting that, irrespective of the fee? It'd have been met with derision. The 'Fab has still got it' posters would have been defending their man, 'he just needs legs around him, Lavia is too inexperienced'. The 'Bacjetic is going to be a superstar' posters would have been asking why Bacjetic's path to the first 11 is being blocked by a player with only a smidge more experience. Most of us would have been questioning the wisdom of such a risky signing (in terms of buying potential) in such an important position.

Obviously the forum likes to be positive about prospective shiny new toys, who doesn't get excited when they've got a new box to open. But this one is pretty risky, even though I'm really glad he seems to be coming and even though I'd have been delighted if he was arriving to initially backup Fabinho (albeit the version of Fabinho that could run, the fact the current version is leaving is amazing).
Last Edit: Today at 06:57:19 am by Knight
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31527 on: Today at 07:05:09 am
I think the key bit of info missing from the "no one would have suggested buying Lavia as a first choice" gang is that at the start of the window it seemed almost inconceivable that Fabinho would have left...regardless of whether people were advocating for it or not.

After signing a contract on very decent terms for the player, followed by his legs abandoning him, that anyone would come in for him offering the sort of money they did, would have been met with more derision than Lavia being his potential replacement.

It obviously wasn't in the clubs planning for this window, which has left the transfer team playing catch up, in an inflated market, after a lot of players we might have targeted have already moved.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31528 on: Today at 07:18:40 am
For me its the right players leaving, despite where they are going to.

Thiago is the one I would have preferred to stay as his game isnt built on athleticism, all he needed was more youth and energy around him and not being asked to play as a peak Kante twice a week.

Weve done that so far with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister who have clearly come in to take starting roles at left and right sided midfield respectively, with Jones and Elliot providing good depth in those positions also. A new average age of around 23 for our no.8s and area where energy is king.

I also think Jones will get games as the left sided no.6, he played there every game for the England u21s and lined up there in his brief time so far in preseason. It will be very interesting to see if he starts vs Leicester in this role which I personally think hed be perfect for.

Thiago gives experience and can fit in any of the three midfield positions, even at no,6 as as Ive stated before the no.6 in our new structure is a vastly different type of defensive midfielder than the single pivot 6 in the Fabinho style.

Then you come to Lavia, again hes ideal for that left sided no,6 double pivot.

Despite rumblings for me we appear to have a solid transfer strategy this summer and the Fabinho/Henderson departures simply added a bit of an adaption needed, I think Lavia was always a high priority, we now need another defensive minded left sided pivot with more experience, but again I look at Jones and wonder do we really.. I think Curtis will play a lot this season..

To add, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are clear upgrades in the midfield, they are also different to what we had before.. Szoboszlai offers a much bigger goal threat and Mac Allister looks to split the lines ala David Silva and both are very busy players.. The evolution is clear and the onus on the fullbacks being our creative forces out wide is clearly changing.
Last Edit: Today at 07:27:11 am by Draex
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31529 on: Today at 07:21:10 am
Klopp has previous of going with young players. Trent at right back (19), Hummels and Sobotic barely out of their teens and the centre back partnership for Dortmund, Baj last season, Elliott before his injury. When Klopp thinks youre good enough youre old enough.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31530 on: Today at 07:24:09 am
Would I be correct in thinking Liverpool hardly ever officially bid without being sure of successfully concluding the deal? Im trying hard to think of a player we bid for and didnt get. Even Tchouameni, we know there was strong interest but did we actually put in a bid?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31531 on: Today at 07:33:50 am
Spider-neil, you need one of those "prove that you are human not a bot" captcha... ;D
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31532 on: Today at 07:40:47 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:04:53 am
I'm with Jack. The fee is fucking nuts.

The fee is nuts, the market is nuts, and we're in a pickle. We could attempt to drive the fee down by waiting til the deadline because the lad ain't playing the Championship next season but the opportunity cost is too big considering the pickle.

Cannot see any world in which the fantasy creature of the "experienced 6" who apparently never plays but is also there to clean up any spills gets signed. Whoever you're signing here to play in the middle of the park for £50m is the guy who plays nearly all the time unless  and this is a massive caveat  we pick up some rando on loan on August 31st. Arthur 2.0, rebuilt.

Otherwise the centre of the park will be a mix of Lavia (presuming he signs), Thiago, Trent, Alexis, Curtis, and Bajcetic in pairings or on their own.

Honestly more important than any signing at this stage is not being crippled by injuries.

Get a settled line-up, start rattling in the goals... teams will start losing at the mere mention of our name again.

Have some constantly half-broken, merry-go-round of uncertain lads and it'll be last season again.

if we're to have a great season next year, all the lads who are gonna be key to it are already at the club: Trent, Mo, Virgil, Ali, Robbo, Nunez, Gakpo, Mac Allister.
Last Edit: Today at 07:43:10 am by lamonti
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31533 on: Today at 07:42:57 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:40:47 am
The fee is nuts, the market is nuts, and we're in a pickle. We could attempt to drive the fee down by waiting til the deadline because the lad ain't playing the Championship next season but the opportunity cost is too big considering the pickle.

Cannot see any world in which the fantasy creature of the "experienced 6" who apparently never plays but is also there to clean up any spills gets signed. Whoever you're signing here to play in the middle of the park for £50m is the guy who plays nearly all the time  unless and this is a massive caveat  we pick up some rando on loan on August 31st.

Otherwise the centre of the park will be a mix of Lavia (presuming he signs), Thiago, Trent, Alexis, Curtis, and Bajcetic in pairings or on their own.

Honestly more important than any signing at this stage is not being crippled by injuries.

Get a settled line-up, start rattling in the goals... teams will start losing at the mere mention of our name again. That's how Arsenal were top at Christmas last year.

Have some half-broken, merry go round of uncertain lads and it'll be last season again.
Also the Fabinho Fee is crazy high too.
Fabinho and Henderson Sell money wise is going be more hen paying for lavia.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31534 on: Today at 07:57:59 am
The fee is what it is.  If we don't pay the fee and Chelsea do and Lavia becomes the player most expect him to be, I have a suspicion some that are complaining about the money side will be among the first to have a go at the club for not signing him.
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31535 on: Today at 08:03:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:42:57 am
Also the Fabinho Fee is crazy high too.
Fabinho and Henderson Sell money wise is going be more hen paying for lavia.

Yeah absolutely the Fabinho fee is also mad. I genuinely was thinking through January and February ... loan to AC Milan with an obligation to buy for 15m or something like that.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31536 on: Today at 08:07:23 am
Get it done today please.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31537 on: Today at 08:09:39 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:57:59 am
The fee is what it is.  If we don't pay the fee and Chelsea do and Lavia becomes the player most expect him to be, I have a suspicion some that are complaining about the money side will be among the first to have a go at the club for not signing him.
The only reason I pay any attention to the fee is just to compare against other players on the market in that role.

I don't actually care what we pay as long as our accounts and the business side of LFC is being run correctly and is in good health.

Doesn't stop it being crackers though ;D It's 1.42 Andy Carroll's FFS ;D
