LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

I wasn't aware he'd given any indication of his willingness to join because no agreement had been reached between the clubs...a quick trip to googleland and....Errrr no! OK Lavia it is ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Yeah sorry Titi I should have mentioned that in my post, as I said from outside it looks like "show me the money!" with Caciedo

with Lavia he has stated he wants to learn from Klopp, completely different attitude so for me Lavia .
Thats literally what i am saying Lavia seems to want to get better and progress, where Caciedo seems to want to follow the money,  he would prob want to leave in a few years to goto Madrid/Barca etc, Ofci may be wrong and doing him a disservice but from the outside looking in thats what it appears like.
Caciedo agent situation was a mess. He had 3 agents when he moved to brighton. He has one now.
Lavia agency the same one as Saka, Sancho, Balogun, Nketiah, Moffi, Bynoe-Gittes and others.
Lavia process with agents is more focused on what good for him over money etc.
Caciedo getting a new contract from Brighton with No release clause doesnt look like the best play
I really hope the deal gets done today and Chelseas foolishness hasnt made Southampton hit the pause button anticipating a bidding war because we never get involved in those.
With Lavia (hopefully) signing that brings our spend to roughly 150m or just under 100m per you include the Henderson and Fabinho money. I hope there is enough money for top class centre back. After that, I dont anticipate any more signings. With no CL I dont see us spending over 200m.
At the end of the day we have no idea whos going to make it here and who wont. Before we signed Mané I actually didnt think he would cut it here. When we signed Keita I thought he would be one of the most important additions to the team in years. I was wrong in both cases.

At this point, with the season so close to starting we havent added a DM, a CB or a RB. If Bradley goes on loan (and hes not on the Singapore trip) weve got 1 RB whos actually playing in midfield (what are we actually planning there?). If weve targeted these players (and we only seem to work on 1 transfer at a time..for weeks), and presented a couple of bids, then Im of the opinion that we should just close the deal.

With Bajcetic and Thiago not on the trip either you have to think they wont be starting against Chelsea so were already struggling with midfield starters.
So we have another excuse for a slow start. No one saw the leaving of our two out of sorts CMs. Really threw a wrench into the works before the new season.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

So we have another excuse for a slow start. No one saw the leaving of our two out of sorts CMs. Really threw a wrench into the works before the new season.

A short term hit for a long term gain.
