Thats literally what i am saying Lavia seems to want to get better and progress, where Caciedo seems to want to follow the money, he would prob want to leave in a few years to goto Madrid/Barca etc, Ofci may be wrong and doing him a disservice but from the outside looking in thats what it appears like.



Caciedo agent situation was a mess. He had 3 agents when he moved to brighton. He has one now.Lavia agency the same one as Saka, Sancho, Balogun, Nketiah, Moffi, Bynoe-Gittes and others.Lavia process with agents is more focused on what good for him over money etc.Caciedo getting a new contract from Brighton with No release clause doesnt look like the best play