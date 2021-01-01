While Caciedo is/was good for Brighton, Yves Bissouma was also exceptional for Brighton he then went to Spurs and seems to have struggled, i am not saying he would be the same as if he came here he would be with Mac, I am pretty sure he played a double pivot with Mac we dont play that way, i also dont liek he would go with whoever offers the most money, that could cause problems down the line, atleast Lavia has said he wants to come here and work under Klopp, whether that will change if Chelsea offer him bigger money IDK, but atm I would go with Lavia who appears to have a higher ceiling and would become homegrown in two years which will help alot, plus he is more likely to keep his value because of his home grown(ness) if thats a word. Though either one is a great choice,



Chelsea offered 80m+ today and was rejected i think they are seriously holding out for £100m and if we go in i can see them doing the same, as we fleeced them for MacAllister so they ma think fk em we get them with this one .



I think the £50m barring a downturn in premier leagues value worldwide is not too bad in this environment when you think we are getting £40m for Fab , who lets be fair has no legs left, and extra 5/10m seems a bargain to me, and we alwas moan we never get players early . He cant be worse than Fab was last season in all fairness. we have also saved over £1m a month from just Hendo and Fabs wages so thats £52m saved on them and say lavia get 60-80k a week its one hell of a saving. From everyone that has left we are possibly saving £3/4m a month just on wages so the money is there. from what was nearly £400m a year wages down to something like £250m and no bonus for champs league etc to pay.



Its genuinely abouy £150m saved just on wages plus the extra seating in the stadium and any sales Fab/Hendo/Phillips etc