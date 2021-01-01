« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:37:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:31:25 am
lol ... I'm not cutting the cheque mate
;D
Just having fun mate.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:38:22 am
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:57 am
I think Lavia is a talented player and has a good chance to go on to be world class. I hope we close the deal asap. Onwards and upwards.

The club should try to negotiate to get the best deal possible, and Im glad that thats what we do. With that said, finances in football at the top end have long been ridiculous, so it is tough to comment on the price of fish.

Whether Lavia ends up costing 45M or 50M is irrelevant to me. If hes the one Jurgen wants and we can do it, we should.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:42:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:38:22 am
Same
Just so you know, I understand your pov. It is a lot of money upfront... but perhaps it works out?
If it does, we all win.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:44:13 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:22:53 am
I tend to agree BBN, my post was more about the arbitrary line that Jack is drawing to determine when we should walk away from the deal. I get the point he's making, it's a lot of money for someone so inexperienced.
so why nitpick?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:29:54 am
Never really get the obsession with what we pay. Good or bad. 
so why are you discussing it?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:53:28 am
Shut it all down for fucks sakes.
Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:53:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
yep it's nuts, at his age and profile he's worth £25m - £30m with them being relegated and you would think needing to sell, but Southampton have us over a barrell.

They also know we have £50m from our must publicised Saudi transfers. If we really want him, at the end of the day we'll pay what they want I guess
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:55:20 am
Well I think we've all had a good late night transfer twat about...

Here's where I stand..
I'm not against us signing Lavia ... I genuinely don't know what level he'll end up reaching but then no one does
I wouldn't pay anywhere close to 50 million for him and given the finite budgets we know we operate under and the level of this player, I'd use the money elsewhere
I do think he's a really interesting prospect... I also think there are other as interesting prospects in world football .. I'm not at all clear he's better than our own dm prospect

I think the club has got itself into a pickle and I'm amused to read the 'he's the one Klopp wants' posts as if this is part of some grand strategy when actually we were clearly planning on sticking with Fabinho as first choice until the bid came in
We've never done a deal remotely similar to this and it smacks of panic

I can see a world where Lavia becomes elite but he absolutely isn't at that level now - the hyping up of him over the last few weeks has been out of all proportion to what he's produced on the pitch...
As an aside my favourite is the 'Saints fans say he's the best they've had since Bale' .... yeah I'm sure that's true.. whose his competition Kyle Walker Peters?!

So I'd absolutely rather have him than no one.. I'd rather have him than Fabinho because of the possible upside... but if he's our only dm signing we need to go into the season with our eyes open about the level he's at and what we'll lack in the squad

(reserve the right to totally change my position if we go out and also get any of Fofana/Sangare/Alvarez/Luis as well as him)   
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:56:20 am
Still want Barella too, though.   ;D

and a perfect Colwill clone but bigger faster and better, that they've scouted playing in the 93rd rated league in the world somewhere, small villages playing each other in some provincial tournament deep in the jungle. Pick him up on a five year for for ten thou down and five thousand a year, and room and board with a very nice family his mother insisted. That might be hard though. Jungle scouting's an inexact science. We may switch to drones next year. 

Hey why not make a big ask.  Romeo, Barella and the clone. Set us right up.

Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:56:42 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:44:13 am
so why nitpick? so why are you discussing it?

 ;D

Strange from you, CC. I think my post was pretty reasonable but you seem keen to shut down this discussion for some reason :D I was seeking clarification on whether Jack felt we should already be walking away. Also, the rest of my post (which you didn't fancy including) explains why I think it might be worth not walking away from this one, despite the admittedly high price.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:04:38 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:56:42 am
;D

Strange from you, CC. I think my post was pretty reasonable but you seem keen to shut down this discussion for some reason :D I was seeking clarification on whether Jack felt we should already be walking away. Also, the rest of my post (which you didn't fancy including) explains why I think it might be worth not walking away from this one, despite the admittedly high price.

Just to answer this.. I don't know what our remaining budget is so not sure if I'd walk away - in a hypothetical world where investment is on the way and we've got another 150 to spend and I can get another dm and 2 defenders then fine, whatever, not my money and so forth..... but in a vacuum he's not worth 50 million even in this market so if my idea was to make consistently efficient transfer decisions I would pass
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:04:53 am
I'm with Jack. The fee is fucking nuts.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:06:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:55:20 am
Well I think we've all had a good late night transfer twat about...

Here's where I stand..
I'm not against us signing Lavia ... I genuinely don't know what level he'll end up reaching but then no one does
I wouldn't pay anywhere close to 50 million for him and given the finite budgets we know we operate under and the level of this player, I'd use the money elsewhere
I do think he's a really interesting prospect... I also think there are other as interesting prospects in world football .. I'm not at all clear he's better than our own dm prospect

I think the club has got itself into a pickle and I'm amused to read the 'he's the one Klopp wants' posts as if this is part of some grand strategy when actually we were clearly planning on sticking with Fabinho as first choice until the bid came in
We've never done a deal remotely similar to this and it smacks of panic

I can see a world where Lavia becomes elite but he absolutely isn't at that level now - the hyping up of him over the last few weeks has been out of all proportion to what he's produced on the pitch...
As an aside my favourite is the 'Saints fans say he's the best they've had since Bale' .... yeah I'm sure that's true.. whose his competition Kyle Walker Peters?!

So I'd absolutely rather have him than no one.. I'd rather have him than Fabinho because of the possible upside... but if he's our only dm signing we need to go into the season with our eyes open about the level he's at and what we'll lack in the squad

(reserve the right to totally change my position if we go out and also get any of Fofana/Sangare/Alvarez/Luis as well as him)

Spot on.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:06:31 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
Southamption value him at his buyback clause(40 mil). if it 45 plus 4 mil add on would match that if im doing math correct. City have 20% sell on fee.
So finding a way to get that fairly.
I think the bet he the 6 can mold into what you wants and him with bajcetic your getting possible 2 really good 6s that could possible work together too.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:09:05 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:32:10 am
Romeo and Bajetic could be just monumental. This year, let alone in the future. If you can play you can play, last year romeo played. Nobody's going to be surprised art how highly i rate Stefan. Hes forgotten a bit because he was hurt and young and still lanky and slim. Forget that. He's totally unreal. Its really his position imo.

But of course the experience piece comes in the crunch times at the tail end of the season and you cant buy it you have to earn it, so we will lose an edge there perhaps. But we do have Klopp so that's nice. The crunch time for that sort of place where you really need to know what time it is, is really cl 1/8ths and so forth, and that is not our issue at the moment. In fact we get to blood them in Europa. Thats actually nice. in this particular context.

Theres no worries here. Just imagine for a second Thiago stays fit as well. and Jones got to play somewhere too.

How it would be monumental? Very rarely you get two players the same age progress at the required rate in the same position, what normally happens is one player takes games away from the other, which means the other doesnt develop as well as they possibly could, we have youngish 8s also so I dont see the scenario where Bajcetic and Lavia can play enough games between them to develop at the rate they should compared to if it was only one of them fighting for a place.

Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:10:31 am
UNfortunetely blame City, United, CHelsea and Arsenal for the inflated fees  Declan rice is not worth 3 Mac allisters,  or just under two Szoboszlai's or Two romeo Lavia's.  Jack Grealish, Maguire, etc etc the price is what the price is we either pay or look elsewhere and to be honest i think £50m is the low end it seems these days, Caciedo £100m ?  is he worth two Lavia's?  that extra 15 games and two years older is worth £50m ?  no chance but thats the market we are in atm I would rather us take a chance with Lavia than spend £80m on Paulinhna who will play for two years and need replacing (the way we play ruins legs). Plus Lavia will be playing next to Trent in theory so he should be fine.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:10:31 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:56:42 am
Strange from you, CC. I think my post was pretty reasonable but you seem keen to shut down this discussion for some reason :D
We have different definitions of "strange" and "shutting down discussion" it appears! Just found it funny you come onto a transfer thread, where a good poster has tried to get a conversation going about whether £50mil is too much for Lavia, and your contribution wasn't to engage on whether it's a decent price/overspend but was a smart alec 'ummm acccctuually what about if it was £48.5mil?'. You're right though, you did ultimately discuss it fairplay

To be fair the post that was weirdest for the transfer thread was the other post i quoted, not yours. Oh you don't see the point in discussing transfer fees in a transfer thread? Good for you I guess, but did you have to tell us? ;D
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:11:28 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:10:31 am
UNfortunetely blame City, United, CHelsea and Arsenal for the inflated fees  Declan rice is not worth 3 Mac allisters,  or just under two Szoboszlai's or Two romeo Lavia's.  Jack Grealish, Maguire, etc etc the price is what the price is we either pay or look elsewhere and to be honest i think £50m is the low end it seems these days, Caciedo £100m ?  is he worth two Lavia's?  that extra 15 games and two years older is worth £50m ?  no chance but thats the market we are in atm I would rather us take a chance with Lavia than spend £80m on Paulinhna who will play for two years and need replacing (the way we play ruins legs).

Caicedo has far more than 15 games more than Lavia at a senior level. The performances in those games differ also, Caicedo was undoubtedly one of the best would say 3-5 DMs in the league last season, Lavia can be at that level but he simply hasnt shown that level yet, whether that be to inexperience age or his team the fact is right now Caicedo has already proved himself to be one of the best DMs around.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:12:23 am
Kyle Walker-Peters! Thats kinda mean isn't it?  :lmao


Lauren Robert.

See? See how it feels!? its just terrible. nice one. 
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:12:39 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:11:28 am
Caicedo has far more than 15 games more than Lavia at a senior level.

Not premier league experience he does not, you can say ecudorian league games but lets be honest its ranked as high as the saudi league
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:14:17 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:12:39 am
Not premier league experience he does not.

Premier League experience is not all that counts and if were going on just PL alone you cant compare a player whos shown himself to be up there with the best DMs and midfielders in the league with a player whos comparable to Bajcetic in our team, different levels.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:18:54 am
The Lavia fee does feel like a bit of an overpay but with Southampton using that £40m clause that City can activate next summer as a guideline not much we can do to negotiate it down. I guess if we want to look on the positive side of things at least we seem to be taking more a risk this summer and not waiting until a world class talent reaches a level where he beckons unattainable.

Ultimately I think if hes one of 4 midfielders coming in this summer alongside a defender itll be seen a shrewd and calculated risk whereas if he turns out to be our last midfielder signed this window its probably fair to question if weve done enough considering the amount of players weve lost.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:19:09 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:09:05 am
How it would be monumental?

I was looking at a double pivot.

its not particularly todays plan but like i say i really rate Stefan highly and Romes young and supposed to be good. Highly Energetic. They are both very, very young.

So, it could be very good. Really good.  Granted, at some point. No guarantees .
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:19:17 am
Pricey now, but give it a few years and it will be a bargain.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:21:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:14:17 am
Premier League experience is not all that counts and if were going on just PL alone you cant compare a player whos shown himself to be up there with the best DMs and midfielders in the league with a player whos comparable to Bajcetic in our team, different levels.

https://fbref.com/tiny/vZuoH

there is the stats of all relevant participants. £50mill is the new £20m unfortunetly blame the clubs i mantioned.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:22:13 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:10:31 am
We have different definitions of "strange" and "shutting down discussion" it appears! Just found it funny you come onto a transfer thread, where a good poster has tried to get a conversation going about whether £50mil is too much for Lavia, and your contribution wasn't to engage on whether it's a decent price/overspend but was a smart alec 'ummm acccctuually what about if it was £48.5mil?'. You're right though, you did ultimately discuss it fairplay

To be fair the post that was weirdest for the transfer thread was the other post i quoted, not yours. Oh you don't see the point in discussing transfer fees in a transfer thread? Good for you I guess, but did you have to tell us? ;D

There are loads of examples of me posting smart aleccy comments, but that wasn't one  ;D I only used that figure because it was one that came up yesterday as the amount we may have bid -- and Jack was initially saying we should walk away once it hits 50. I was just continuing the conversation from that point.

Aaaaanyway  transfer fees are fucked and football is broken. 50m for someone of Lavia's experience is absurd, in isolation, but unfortunately if we don't pay these prices, someone else will. If we only sign great value options and take advantage of things like buyout clauses the club will be criticised (naming no names, but you are very aware of this) and if we stretch our budget to overpay for someone, the club will be criticised.

Jack, I also disagree with your assertion that this is a panic buy. I think the club have had an eye on Lavia all summer and we were clearly considering him from the start. Perhaps we would've set a limit of 40m or something before the unexpected Henderson & Fabinho departures, but they have allowed us to overpay on this occasion. That's my reading of it.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:26:21 am
At the end of the day we have no idea whos going to make it here and who wont. Before we signed Mané I actually didnt think he would cut it here. When we signed Keita I thought he would be one of the most important additions to the team in years. I was wrong in both cases.

At this point, with the season so close to starting we havent added a DM, a CB or a RB. If Bradley goes on loan (and hes not on the Singapore trip) weve got 1 RB whos actually playing in midfield (what are we actually planning there?). If weve targeted these players (and we only seem to work on 1 transfer at a time..for weeks), and presented a couple of bids, then Im of the opinion that we should just close the deal.

With Bajcetic and Thiago not on the trip either you have to think they wont be starting against Chelsea so were already struggling with midfield starters.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:26:42 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:19:09 am
I was looking at a double pivot.

its not particularly todays plan but like i say i really rate Stefan highly and Romes young and supposed to be good. Highly Energetic. They are both very, very young.

So, it could be very good. Really good.  Granted, at some point. No guarantees .

I dont think well play a double pivot, and even if we did I think Jones and Macallister who are 22-24 respectively would be ahead of them.

Thats the thing its a bit like the Arsenal team of yesteryear who had talents like Nasri Fabregas Song Reyes RVP Diaby Bendtnder all coming through at the same time it doesnt quite work out how you think it will, if Reyes doesnt have the fall off RVP probably doesnt ascend to the heights he did and if Diaby proved himself to be a mainstay and Fabregas doesnt leave then Song probably doesnt reach the two seasons of peak football he had at Arsenal.

It will be hard for both Bajcetic and Lavia to come through and fulfill their potential in the same position and also hard for Bajcetic to get the required games as a 8 with Jones Macallister Elliott and Szoboszlai who are great talents in their own right and young as well.

Its a good problem for us but  normally, something has to give.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:28:35 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:22:13 am
There are loads of examples of me posting smart aleccy comments, but that wasn't one  ;D I only used that figure because it was one that came up yesterday as the amount we may have bid -- and Jack was initially saying we should walk away once it hits 50. I was just continuing the conversation from that point.

Aaaaanyway – transfer fees are fucked and football is broken. 50m for someone of Lavia's experience is absurd, in isolation, but unfortunately if we don't pay these prices, someone else will. If we only sign great value options and take advantage of things like buyout clauses the club will be criticised (naming no names, but you are very aware of this) and if we stretch our budget to overpay for someone, the club will be criticised.

Jack, I also disagree with your assertion that this is a panic buy. I think the club have had an eye on Lavia all summer and we were clearly considering him from the start. Perhaps we would've set a limit of 40m or something before the unexpected Henderson & Fabinho departures, but they have allowed us to overpay on this occasion. That's my reading of it.
Nice one setting that out.

Wasn't meaning to be a knobhead, just a gripe when people enter a thread about something and then say why are you talking about that instead of just leaving it to those interested in it (which you didn't do)

I'm somewhere between you and Jack - I don't think it's a pure panic buy, and do think we'd have gone for him if the price was lower even if Fabinho remained. But I do think at this point there's an element of 'well, it's better to have him than not (if there's no other 6 coming) so we better pay up even if we think it's above his market value
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:30:42 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:09:05 am
How it would be monumental? Very rarely you get two players the same age progress at the required rate in the same position, what normally happens is one player takes games away from the other, which means the other doesnt develop as well as they possibly could, we have youngish 8s also so I dont see the scenario where Bajcetic and Lavia can play enough games between them to develop at the rate they should compared to if it was only one of them fighting for a place.
If they doing this Im guessing they have enough data to suggest they can play together(without Trent inverting) and one can be deep lying ball progressor
The closest thing Liverpool having two young in the same position is Elliott and Jones but both are different role type MFers. Jones more Controller type. Elliott true playmaker type
I would also think with 5 subs it easier to rotate them too.
Would think deeper roles
Deep lying playmaker for this season-Trent, Thiago, Mac Allister and Jones.  Last two will play higher up more often then not Maybe Tsimikas inverts also too like he done in preseason but I think that being tested more then plan.
Destroyer type, Lavia, Bajcetic, Thiago(i guess)
Future looking at lavia or Bajcetic be add as playmaker or be elite ball progressor too.
Lavia stat wise my concern him in the air but would think they view that has coachable with the size. at min there 4140 minute available at 6(Just from the minimum number of games goes up with advancing in EL and cups). Would think reasonable for both to be btw 1500-3k Minutes in that spot.
I think goal squad wise is senior wise 5 forwards(3 Wingers, 2 9 types), 7 Mfs(give or take one either way, 2 6s, 5 advanced ones(with versatility there), 8 defenders(2 Lb, 4 CB 2 RB(possibly CB/rb type or CB/LB type), 3 Goalies, that 23 players and need 6 homegrown if that case. Might be 6 Mfer too.
Trent, Elliott, Jones, Kelleher(or another GK), Bajcetic, Lavia would fit those for this year(some don't need be registered yet). Have some other that could fit into homegrown too if they good enough.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:31:58 am
I reckon we will go with something like

                      Allison

      Konate        VVD            Robbo/LCB

                Trent         Lavia

                Szobo         MacAllister

       Salah          Nunez             Diaz

something like that swap Gakpo/Jota etc   I think LAvia would be fine with this around him could alwas give Lavia 60mins and Baj 30mins and visca versa both get game time and both progress, I also dont think Baj will end up as a six i think he will be an eight,
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:44:25 am
We overpay, yet Fab is never really worth 40m on current showing. Say 5m extra for whatever we get for Fab is considered good business

If Fab was sold to Bayern for 20m and we buy Lavia for 25m, that would be palatable. So why not 40m and 45m respectively
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:48:46 am
As Chelsea are struggling for a midfielder and a Forward I wonder if there is a trade chance available for Colwill :P Dunno wo we would trade like, but would be interesting to see
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:13:57 am
Quote from: @FabrizioRomano 10h
Chelsea have submitted new bid for Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours.

Understand Chelsea new proposal was £80m (93m in Euros)  and it was immediately rejected by Brighton
If we assume the prices to get either deal done are £85m for Caicedo and £50 for Lavia...

Who do people feel is the better value? The better long term prospect? The better fit for our team?
RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:18:42 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:10:31 am
We have different definitions of "strange" and "shutting down discussion" it appears! Just found it funny you come onto a transfer thread, where a good poster has tried to get a conversation going about whether £50mil is too much for Lavia, and your contribution wasn't to engage on whether it's a decent price/overspend but was a smart alec 'ummm acccctuually what about if it was £48.5mil?'. You're right though, you did ultimately discuss it fairplay

To be fair the post that was weirdest for the transfer thread was the other post i quoted, not yours. Oh you don't see the point in discussing transfer fees in a transfer thread? Good for you I guess, but did you have to tell us? ;D
I'd suggest Craig's point was valid too - sometimes people get hung up on the fee. That's not the be-all and end-all of a transfer (and I doubt if Jack was suggesting that) but when we know zip about the exact state of the club's finances we can't really say whether one number is good and another number is a deal-breaker.
There's plenty of other elements of a transfer - like how the player will fit into the team. Perhaps Craig just thought that side of things was more important? So, not weird at all.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:58 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:13:57 am
If we assume the prices to get either deal done are £85m for Caicedo and £50 for Lavia...

Who do people feel is the better value? The better long term prospect? The better fit for our team?

This is a good question and honestly, I think Caicedo is an excellent player and I'd have loved for us to sign him. Both are overvalued based on those prices but I think Caicedo appears more instantly ready to go. In short, my view is that Caicedo is the answer to your questions -- based on the here and now.

However, I do think there is a scenario where we look back at £50m for Lavia as an absolute bargain. By many accounts his ceiling is ... well, through the roof, and I think judgement on the value we extract from this transfer (presuming it goes ahead) has to be reserved until a couple of years down the track.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:38:31 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:24:58 am
This is a good question and honestly, I think Caicedo is an excellent player and I'd have loved for us to sign him. Both are overvalued based on those prices but I think Caicedo appears more instantly ready to go. In short, my view is that Caicedo is the answer to your questions -- based on the here and now.

However, I do think there is a scenario where we look back at £50m for Lavia as an absolute bargain. By many accounts his ceiling is ... well, through the roof, and I think judgement on the value we extract from this transfer (presuming it goes ahead) has to be reserved until a couple of years down the track.
I think where I'm at is....we need someone absolutely ready to go right now and that's Caicedo. Given the way others are strengthening this window, it could be the difference between top 4 and not, and whilst I'm not prone to rolling the dice financially, it's "only" an additional £35m, in the grand scheme of LFC finances we can certainly afford it, especially given the unexpected funds that have come in.

Also, I think the profiles of Lavia and Bajčetić are far too similar. There's barely a dozen premier league games between their experience levels and whilst Lavia looks closer to his final physique there's no doubt Bajčetić will be there very soon too. Bajčetić was one of our outstanding performers for almost a third of last season (appreciate the competition wasn;t stiff), I think his ceiling is just as high as Lavia and want the club the back him, not place an obstacle in his path*

*caveat by saying I know there is only 18 months in age between the two potential signings but there's a much larger gulf in league games and experience at the required level.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:41:03 am
While Caciedo is/was good for Brighton, Yves Bissouma was also exceptional for Brighton he then went to Spurs and seems to have struggled, i am not saying he would be the same as if he came here he would be with Mac, I am pretty sure he played a double pivot with Mac we dont play that way, i also dont liek he would go with whoever offers the most money, that could cause problems down the line, atleast Lavia has said he wants to come here and work under Klopp, whether that will change if Chelsea offer him bigger money IDK, but atm I would go with Lavia who appears to have a higher ceiling and would become homegrown in two years which will help alot, plus he is more likely to keep his value because of his home grown(ness) if thats a word. Though either one is a great choice,

Chelsea offered 80m+ today and was rejected i think they are seriously holding out for £100m and if we go in i can see them doing the same, as we fleeced them for MacAllister so they ma think fk em we get them with this one .

I think the £50m barring a downturn in premier leagues value worldwide is not too bad in this environment when you think we are getting £40m for Fab , who lets be fair has no legs left, and extra 5/10m seems a bargain to me, and we alwas moan we never get players early . He cant be worse than Fab was last season in all fairness. we have also saved over £1m a month from just Hendo and Fabs wages so thats £52m saved on them and say lavia get 60-80k a week its one hell of a saving. From everyone that has left we are possibly saving £3/4m a month just on wages so the money is there. from what was nearly £400m a year wages down to something like £250m and no bonus for champs league etc to pay.

Its genuinely abouy £150m  saved just on wages plus the extra seating in the stadium and any sales Fab/Hendo/Phillips etc
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:00:39 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:41:03 am
While Caciedo is/was good for Brighton, Yves Bissouma was also exceptional for Brighton he then went to Spurs and seems to have struggled, i am not saying he would be the same as if he came here he would be with Mac, I am pretty sure he played a double pivot with Mac we dont play that way, i also dont liek he would go with whoever offers the most money, that could cause problems down the line, atleast Lavia has said he wants to come here and work under Klopp, whether that will change if Chelsea offer him bigger money IDK, but atm I would go with Lavia who appears to have a higher ceiling and would become homegrown in two years which will help alot, plus he is more likely to keep his value because of his home grown(ness) if thats a word. Though either one is a great choice,

Chelsea offered 80m+ today and was rejected i think they are seriously holding out for £100m and if we go in i can see them doing the same, as we fleeced them for MacAllister so they ma think fk em we get them with this one .

I think the £50m barring a downturn in premier leagues value worldwide is not too bad in this environment when you think we are getting £40m for Fab , who lets be fair has no legs left, and extra 5/10m seems a bargain to me, and we alwas moan we never get players early . He cant be worse than Fab was last season in all fairness. we have also saved over £1m a month from just Hendo and Fabs wages so thats £52m saved on them and say lavia get 60-80k a week its one hell of a saving.
Chelsea offered 50 mil pounds on deadline day for Lavia last summer. Southampton rejected. FYI. Lavia seems to care about his development.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:06:01 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:00:39 am
Chelsea offered 50 mil pounds on deadline day for Lavia last summer. Southampton rejected. FYI. Lavia seems to care about his development.

Thats literally what i am saying Lavia seems to want to get better and progress, where Caciedo seems to want to follow the money,  he would prob want to leave in a few years to goto Madrid/Barca etc, Ofci may be wrong and doing him a disservice but from the outside looking in thats what it appears like.
