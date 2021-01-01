Well I think we've all had a good late night transfer twat about...



Here's where I stand..

I'm not against us signing Lavia ... I genuinely don't know what level he'll end up reaching but then no one does

I wouldn't pay anywhere close to 50 million for him and given the finite budgets we know we operate under and the level of this player, I'd use the money elsewhere

I do think he's a really interesting prospect... I also think there are other as interesting prospects in world football .. I'm not at all clear he's better than our own dm prospect



I think the club has got itself into a pickle and I'm amused to read the 'he's the one Klopp wants' posts as if this is part of some grand strategy when actually we were clearly planning on sticking with Fabinho as first choice until the bid came in

We've never done a deal remotely similar to this and it smacks of panic



I can see a world where Lavia becomes elite but he absolutely isn't at that level now - the hyping up of him over the last few weeks has been out of all proportion to what he's produced on the pitch...

As an aside my favourite is the 'Saints fans say he's the best they've had since Bale' .... yeah I'm sure that's true.. whose his competition Kyle Walker Peters?!



So I'd absolutely rather have him than no one.. I'd rather have him than Fabinho because of the possible upside... but if he's our only dm signing we need to go into the season with our eyes open about the level he's at and what we'll lack in the squad



(reserve the right to totally change my position if we go out and also get any of Fofana/Sangare/Alvarez/Luis as well as him)