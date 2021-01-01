How it would be monumental? Very rarely you get two players the same age progress at the required rate in the same position, what normally happens is one player takes games away from the other, which means the other doesnt develop as well as they possibly could, we have youngish 8s also so I dont see the scenario where Bajcetic and Lavia can play enough games between them to develop at the rate they should compared to if it was only one of them fighting for a place.
If they doing this Im guessing they have enough data to suggest they can play together(without Trent inverting) and one can be deep lying ball progressor
The closest thing Liverpool having two young in the same position is Elliott and Jones but both are different role type MFers. Jones more Controller type. Elliott true playmaker type
I would also think with 5 subs it easier to rotate them too.
Would think deeper roles
Deep lying playmaker for this season-Trent, Thiago, Mac Allister and Jones. Last two will play higher up more often then not Maybe Tsimikas inverts also too like he done in preseason but I think that being tested more then plan.
Destroyer type, Lavia, Bajcetic, Thiago(i guess)
Future looking at lavia or Bajcetic be add as playmaker or be elite ball progressor too.
Lavia stat wise my concern him in the air but would think they view that has coachable with the size. at min there 4140 minute available at 6(Just from the minimum number of games goes up with advancing in EL and cups). Would think reasonable for both to be btw 1500-3k Minutes in that spot.
I think goal squad wise is senior wise 5 forwards(3 Wingers, 2 9 types), 7 Mfs(give or take one either way, 2 6s, 5 advanced ones(with versatility there), 8 defenders(2 Lb, 4 CB 2 RB(possibly CB/rb type or CB/LB type), 3 Goalies, that 23 players and need 6 homegrown if that case. Might be 6 Mfer too.
Trent, Elliott, Jones, Kelleher(or another GK), Bajcetic, Lavia would fit those for this year(some don't need be registered yet). Have some other that could fit into homegrown too if they good enough.