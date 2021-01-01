Romeo and Bajetic could be just monumental. This year, let alone in the future. If you can play you can play, last year romeo played. Nobody's going to be surprised art how highly i rate Stefan. Hes forgotten a bit because he was hurt and young and still lanky and slim. Forget that. He's totally unreal. Its really his position imo.



But of course the experience piece comes in the crunch times at the tail end of the season and you cant buy it you have to earn it, so we will lose an edge there perhaps. But we do have Klopp so that's nice. The crunch time for that sort of place where you really need to know what time it is, is really cl 1/8ths and so forth, and that is not our issue at the moment. In fact we get to blood them in Europa. Thats actually nice. in this particular context.



Theres no worries here. Just imagine for a second Thiago stays fit as well. and Jones got to play somewhere too.

