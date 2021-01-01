« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1059862 times)

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31440 on: Yesterday at 11:37:02 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 12:05:35 pm
Giving Henderson a massive 3 year deal is wild isn't it.
A lot of money to spend for a piano carrier when theres no piano and the conductor cant conduct.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,681
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31441 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm
Can we get away from rimming French bulldogs now?

Explains why theyre banned in Saudi Arabia if thats the kind of stuff they get up to.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,642
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31442 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Explains why theyre banned in Saudi Arabia if thats the kind of stuff they get up to.
Well lets hope Henderson makes a stand

Brown and yellow dog collar round his arm.. that sort of thing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31443 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
Broadly agree, and have mocked those kinds of replies on here before - but in this case it seems like we're ultimately going to end up paying what they initially asked for (with a small amount as performance based, to make everyone look like better negotiators)
You know how we're run. I'm sure the bosses knew that we'll end up paying close that, BUT they still try to save money.
A penny saved, is a penny earned. Even if it's a milllion or two million (which still is A LOT of money - many people on earth will make that across their entire lifetime)

I for one, agree. I like how well we're run.

ONLY ONCE, was this an issue under FSG - with Bellingham- the rest of the time, we stunned everyone else including ourselves with what we paid for some of our recruits.

Good on FSG - at least in that case. They drive a very hard bargain WHEN BUYING. I'm sure they're just as shrewd when selling, but we're not a selling club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31444 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
surely a Lavia deal must be finalized tomorrow ..... ?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31445 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
Just seen a tweet from Paul Moist backing up what Chimano said. Went even further and confirmed  pussys are nicer because they clean themselves. I trust Moists judgement on this.
wtf!? ;D

EDIT: Ohh... cause we're signing Labia... hmm, I get it.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31446 on: Today at 12:00:17 am »
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31447 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?

No. But if it were 2 years ago - 100% agreed!
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31448 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?

But 48.5 is alright?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31449 on: Today at 12:05:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
30Mil in 2009-money... mmmh  ... sounds about right.. (25Mill in 2009 would've been good[~43Mil with today's inflation], so it's just about right)

Although I like to save money, sometimes you just have to spend on a sure bet. It's like when you've got money for a Makita... but thinking that perhaps you can also make do with a Ryobi (You can't - just go for quality if you have the money. It will save you headaches in the long run)

Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:05:30 am
But 48.5 is alright?
A penny saved, is a penny earned! ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:53 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31450 on: Today at 12:06:12 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm
I reckon we may try and get Perr Schurr in for the defence, hopefully we get Lavia in tonight then he can head over to singapore super fast and join the grp , Bradley is either injured or to be loaned out though i thought he just got a new 3 year deal seems abit odd .

Lavia and Schurr,  hopefully a push for Colwill and not a bad summer.

Has he actually been linked?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31451 on: Today at 12:06:17 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:05:30 am
But 48.5 is alright?

Also mental
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31452 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:05:40 am
30Mil is 2009... mmmh  ... sounds about right.. (25Mill in 2009 would've been good[~43Mil with today's inflation], so it's just about right)

Although I like to save money, sometimes you just have to spend on a sure bet. It's like when you've got money for a Makita... but thinking that perhaps you can also make do with a Ryobi (You can't - just go for quality if you have the money. It will save you headaches in the long run)

Theres no world in which any objective person would describe Lavia as a sure bet (assuming your definition of sure bet is good first team starter for a title challenging team)
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31453 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
For clarity were about to make him the most expensive teenager in league history  and I pretty much guarantee if I scroll back to May in here not a single poster was calling for his signature
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31454 on: Today at 12:08:53 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:06:17 am
Also mental
what price would you think is OK Jack?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,993
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31455 on: Today at 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
Yes mad, no to walk away.

Club in the last 18-24 months has snookered itself out of being able to keep it cool and negotiate a good deal for CMs aided by the lack of desperate necessity (a la Diaz and Gakpo) - more so now we've shipped out so many this summer.

Either we can play the long game and spend less on fees now and hope to develop a team over a couple more years, or we can try and capitalise on the best opportunity to qualify for the CL that we'll get (each year without that money it gets progressively more difficult) and pay the premium for getting players now rather than protracted over a window or two

(obviouosly this is just broad, not really very Lavia specific)
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31456 on: Today at 12:10:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:07:19 am
Theres no world in which any objective person would describe Lavia as a sure bet (assuming your definition of sure bet is good first team starter for a title challenging team)
Well Jack- the club seems to think so, as do I.
Our recruitments, when we've spent money have turned out to be stellar, IN OUR SYSTEM (not according to the world standard)
We don't need world class players, we need players who will be world class in our system.

If he turns out good for us, that is the future sealed for at least 7/8 seasons.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31457 on: Today at 12:10:44 am »
at this point we need to give Klopp every opportunity to build another great - great - Liverpool team.

if that means we pay for potential more than we would prefer, so be it as far as I'm concerned.

Klopp deserves this kind of backing.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31458 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?

For that price he has to end up turning into one of the best in his position for it to be worth it. The fee is massive for raw potential with a lot to iron out of the player's game (i.e his tendency to go to ground when tackling). Personally I'd prefer someone more experienced, but it looks like we're putting all our cards on the table.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31459 on: Today at 12:12:23 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:44 am
at this point we need to give Klopp every opportunity to build another great - great - Liverpool team.

if that means we pay for potential more than we would prefer, so be it as far as I'm concerned.

Klopp deserves this kind of backing.
He does mate. He sure does. Give him what he wants and let him achieve his dreams and goals.

The Henderson/Fabinho money, while unfortunate, was a massive stroke of luck, a windfall and what do you do when you get unexpected money from out of nowhere?

You spend it all and spoil yourself!
I mean here we were arguing over whether someone might pay 10m or 12, for Hendo and what should Fabinho or Thiago's fees be if they wanted out. Those were in the regions of 15m-20m
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:44 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,992
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31460 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:05:30 am
But 48.5 is alright?
We've sold a 29 YO and a 33 YO to be replaced by a 19 YO and saved on wages (and possibly a small profit as well). Could be the deal of the summer if he works out and I just know that, with Jurgen, he probably will
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31461 on: Today at 12:16:00 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:12:23 am
He does mate. He sure does. Give him what he wants and let him achieve his dreams and goals.

He wanted Bellingham.. we're a long way down his list of wants... lets stick to the player and his level
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31462 on: Today at 12:16:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?

The club analysis team and scouts couldn't find a better player we can afford otherwise obviously we would have gone for him instead of Lavia and with our situation we can't go away from a player Klopp rates highly at a position we desperately need to improve because of an extra 10-15m.

Having said that yeah 50m for a 19 years old kid is crazy Chelsea and City ruined the market
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:53 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31463 on: Today at 12:18:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:00 am
He wanted Bellingham.. we're a long way down his list of wants... lets stick to the player and his level

Yeah I'm sure Klopp doesn't value Lavia that much, huh?
That's why we're willing to spend upwards of 45mil to get him?

John Henry must have a fetish...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:51 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31464 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:06:12 am
Has he actually been linked?

We have been looking at him for a while, he also wants out of Italy wants to join a prem team.

Tutto Sport, Daily Express, quite a few places
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31465 on: Today at 12:18:40 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:54 am
Yes mad, no to walk away.

Club in the last 18-24 months has snookered itself out of being able to keep it cool and negotiate a good deal for CMs aided by the lack of desperate necessity (a la Diaz and Gakpo) - more so now we've shipped out so many this summer.

Either we can play the long game and spend less on fees now and hope to develop a team over a couple more years, or we can try and capitalise on the best opportunity to qualify for the CL that we'll get (each year without that money it gets progressively more difficult) and pay the premium for getting players now rather than protracted over a window or two

(obviouosly this is just broad, not really very Lavia specific)

I agree with the general approach
I'd also be far more relaxed about the player / fee / opportunity cost if there were 3 more players coming after him
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31466 on: Today at 12:20:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:00 am
He wanted Bellingham.. we're a long way down his list of wants... lets stick to the player and his level
so again - how much should we pay for Lavia?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,178
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31467 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:40 am
Could be the deal of the summer if he works out and I just know that, with Jurgen, he probably will
Spot on. His rate of success with signings must be up there with Paisleys
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31468 on: Today at 12:22:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:17 am
Can we all agree that Lavia for 50 million - if it gets there - is fucking mental and we should walk away?
I'm sound with it. Prices are mental right now, there aren't many gettable DMs out there, he's going to be great (probably in the fairly near future), and he's already a good player. I'd be excited if we get him. Would prefer Tchouameni, but that doesn't seem doable. Caicedo would be good too, but if Brighton want Rice type money then fuck that. Kone is the sane priced one I'd have gone for personally, but I don't think he's got the potential Lavia has, even if he's probably more ready right now.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31469 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:00 am
He wanted Bellingham.. we're a long way down his list of wants... lets stick to the player and his level

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:20:42 am
so again - how much should we pay for Lavia?
And what is the alternative?

How will we satisfy one solitary fan's desires?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31470 on: Today at 12:22:53 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:40 am
We've sold a 29 YO and a 33 YO to be replaced by a 19 YO and saved on wages (and possibly a small profit as well). Could be the deal of the summer if he works out and I just know that, with Jurgen, he probably will

I tend to agree BBN, my post was more about the arbitrary line that Jack is drawing to determine when we should walk away from the deal. I get the point he's making, it's a lot of money for someone so inexperienced. I've also seen him play maybe 3 times, so I'm not in a great position to judge how much we should spend on him. Honestly, after watching quite a few analysis videos on him, I'm kinda sold that on the idea that he might become a generational talent under the right tutelage  and that doesn't get any better than Klopp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31471 on: Today at 12:27:06 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:20:42 am
so again - how much should we pay for Lavia?

I wouldn't sign him at the numbers Southampton want is the point- he's been hyped way beyond his level - clearly I'm in the minority

Everyone on here .. and in LFC podcast /you tube land...has become wildly panicked that we must have a player who not a single person wanted us to sign at the start of the window .. at "just pay them what they want" money
The concern is the club has done exactly the same thing - in no universe were they sitting there in May saying 'and we must get Lavia - 50 million seems sound'
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,314
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31472 on: Today at 12:28:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:05:40 am
30Mil in 2009-money... mmmh  ... sounds about right.. (25Mill in 2009 would've been good[~43Mil with today's inflation], so it's just about right)

Although I like to save money, sometimes you just have to spend on a sure bet. It's like when you've got money for a Makita... but thinking that perhaps you can also make do with a Ryobi (You can't - just go for quality if you have the money. It will save you headaches in the long run)
A penny saved, is a penny earned! ;)

Can Makita cover right back though?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,175
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31473 on: Today at 12:29:54 am »
Never really get the obsession with what we pay. Good or bad. 

We think hes the right player. The club negotiates a fee theyre happy paying for said player. Manager is happy.

Why complain? We know fuck all about the clubs finances. The actual cash flow situation (which determines a lot of these transfers way more than the top line fee figure).
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31474 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:27:06 am
I wouldn't sign him at the numbers Southampton want is the point- he's been hyped way beyond his level - clearly I'm in the minority

Everyone on here .. and in LFC podcast /you tube land...has become wildly panicked that we must have a player who not a single person wanted us to sign at the start of the window .. at "just pay them what they want" money
The concern is the club has done exactly the same thing - in no universe were they sitting there in May saying 'and we must get Lavia - 50 million seems sound'

But we need action, Jack.
What will you do about it? What's the next step?

It's no good sitting there and criticizing... and going back to doing something else..
These feelings, if they're not dealt with, sink down and poison one on the inside.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,175
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31475 on: Today at 12:30:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:27:06 am
I wouldn't sign him at the numbers Southampton want is the point- he's been hyped way beyond his level - clearly I'm in the minority

Everyone on here .. and in LFC podcast /you tube land...has become wildly panicked that we must have a player who not a single person wanted us to sign at the start of the window .. at "just pay them what they want" money
The concern is the club has done exactly the same thing - in no universe were they sitting there in May saying 'and we must get Lavia - 50 million seems sound'

I remember quite a few wanting us to sign him at the start of the window to be honest.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31476 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:30:30 am
But we need action, Jack.
What will you do about it? What's the next step?

It's no good sitting there and criticizing... and going back to doing something else..
These feelings, if they're not dealt with, sink down and poison one on the inside.

lol ... I'm not cutting the cheque mate
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31477 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:30:57 am
I remember quite a few wanting us to sign him at the start of the window to be honest.

Show me a post saying get Lavia for 50 million as our first choice 6 and I'll cut you a piece of pie
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,916
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31478 on: Today at 12:32:10 am »
Romeo and Bajetic could be just monumental. This year, let alone in the future. If you can play you can play, last year romeo played. Nobody's going to be surprised art how highly i rate Stefan. Hes forgotten a bit because he was hurt and young and still lanky and slim. Forget that. He's totally unreal. Its really his position imo.

But of course the experience piece comes in the crunch times at the tail end of the season and you cant buy it you have to earn it, so we will lose an edge there perhaps. But we do have Klopp so that's nice. The crunch time for that sort of place where you really need to know what time it is, is really cl 1/8ths and so forth, and that is not our issue at the moment. In fact we get to blood them in Europa. Thats actually nice. in this particular context.

Theres no worries here. Just imagine for a second Thiago stays fit as well. and Jones got to play somewhere too.
 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31479 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:29:54 am
Never really get the obsession with what we pay. Good or bad. 

We think hes the right player. The club negotiates a fee theyre happy paying for said player. Manager is happy.

Why complain? We know fuck all about the clubs finances. The actual cash flow situation (which determines a lot of these transfers way more than the top line fee figure).

Why debate anything?
And why are you suddenly all vibes and chill about the finances?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Up
« previous next »
 