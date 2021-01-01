na. for 80-85 even todd wont go 100
Granted its all very unlikely but wouldnt he look good at the six, now. im just saying that if chelsea went after romeo because they dropped out of Caciedo, well then brighton just pissed 80 million up a tree and have no bidder.
Caicedos a brilliant DM, hell boss midfields for the next 10 years. Outclassing £105m Declan Rice when they met.
Brighton are sitting pretty financially, Caicedos on a long contract. If he ends up staying a season, its a win on a long PL and EL campaign.
But Id guess Boehly will cough up the £100m next month. They desparately need a classy DM.
The market, fuelled by Boehly has gone mad. Souhampton are dismissing every Lavia bid, until we agree to their price of £50m. Parish has slapped a price tag of £70m on Doucoure who wasnt spoken of last season as in the company of Rice or Caicedo. Few talked about him until the last 10 days.