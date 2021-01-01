Wonder what the Chelsea sales pitch will be to Lavia? Weve not a clue what were doing, we throw money at everything and hope it solves our problems. Weve got a great manager but dont get too close to him cos hell be out on his arse in 6 months and then were likely going to bring back a club legend to see the season out. But dont get too close to him either cos hes a fat fucker and he may try to eat you I imagine it will be something along those lines, dont quote me though I could be wrong.