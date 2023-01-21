« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 780 781 782 783 784 [785]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1056848 times)

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31360 on: Today at 08:21:24 pm »
Ornstein only says considering, so we need to get the deal done before they have time to act. He probably wants to come to us anyway by sounds of it, but lets not leave things to chance
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31361 on: Today at 08:22:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:18:54 pm
If I was Southampton I'd be leaking/ making up Chelsea's interest in the hope of getting another few million quid
Doubt their interest is fake, maybe its to scare Brighton but we need to get the deal done today.

At the moment we are his preferred choice but if Chelsea agrees a fee without Southampton I can imagine that Pochettino will be able to convince him to join
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31362 on: Today at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 08:21:24 pm
Ornstein only says considering, so we need to get the deal done before they have time to act. He probably wants to come to us anyway by sounds of it, but lets not leave things to chance

When we identify targets who we really want we usually get them done and dusted sharpish. Bellingham the exception due to price etc.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31363 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Think Lavia still comes, not too concerned. Other options anyway should it go awry.

Bradley is curious - maybe it's just a knock, but if he's being allowed to go on loan then surely there's another RB coming in.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31364 on: Today at 08:26:54 pm »
or we could take Caicedo    Double edged sword that one.

Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31365 on: Today at 08:27:26 pm »
Chelsea will keep on going after Caciedo imo, the Lavia talk is probably just to piss us off after 'tapping' up Colwill.

Shocked about Bradley if true.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31366 on: Today at 08:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:26:54 pm
or we could take Caicedo    Double edged sword that one.
If we're refusing to stump up £50m there's no way we'll agree to pay £100m+
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31367 on: Today at 08:28:47 pm »
Well we were going to buy Romeo for 40-45 anyway and fabs lined our pockets for 50 more, and the top bid atm is 80 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31368 on: Today at 08:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:26:54 pm
or we could take Caicedo    Double edged sword that one.



For a 100m? Absolutely no chance.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31369 on: Today at 08:32:22 pm »
na.  for 80-85     even todd wont go 100


Granted its all very unlikely but wouldnt he look good at the six, now.  im just saying that if chelsea went after romeo because they dropped out of Caciedo, well then brighton just pissed 80 million up a tree and have no bidder.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:43 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31370 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:27:43 pm
If we're refusing to stump up £50m there's no way we'll agree to pay £100m+
Apart from probably needing two midfielders ideally you could say getting Caciedo, who should be ready from the off as he's got the experience and also young, means we get the best of both worlds for a similar price as buying Lavia + 1
« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:06 pm by Shady Craig »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31371 on: Today at 08:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.

If I was the cousin of a professional footballer, I reckon I'd get up to all sorts of mischief.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31372 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.

My uncle who works at Nintendo.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,392
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31373 on: Today at 08:35:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:27:43 pm
If we're refusing to stump up £50m there's no way we'll agree to pay £100m+

Not that we'd pay up/go for him but Brighton aren't exactly on great terms with Chelsea after they destabilised them over taking Potter and his staff, Cucurella and now unsettled Caicedo. They got a ridiculous price for Cucurella and will try to fleece them as much as they can now with Caicedo.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31374 on: Today at 08:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:32:27 pm
If I was the cousin of a professional footballer, I reckon I'd get up to all sorts of mischief.
Twitter means you dont even need to be their actual cousin
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31375 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm »
Think Bradley just has an injury or we are buying a RB.

We need to get Lavia over the line now though. Dragging out a bit!!
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31376 on: Today at 08:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:38:34 pm
Think Bradley just has an injury or we are buying a RB.

We need to get Lavia over the line now though. Dragging out a bit!!

Theres not even been news about whether our latest bid has been accepted either.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,393
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31377 on: Today at 08:43:08 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:51:11 pm
I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.

Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.

Lavia is incredibly athletic, is a very good passer of the ball, has good defensive stats, is press resistant and for me his best attribute is his ability to break the lines from deep with the ball at his feet. He has all the qualities to become an elite holding midfield player.

He is competing in the premier league as a holding mid at 19 which is exceptional.

Curtis Jones is also a real talent but he is three years older than Lavia.

As for a Hendo replacement, we have already signed him in Szoboszlai. An 8 who likes to drift out to the right.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31378 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:39:10 pm
Theres not even been news about whether our latest bid has been accepted either.
A Twitter 'ITK' said a few hours ago that Southampton are stalling because of Chelsea's interest, and to be fair to him, the news about Chelsea's failed Caicedo bid emerged shortly followed by Ben Jacobs and Ornstein saying that they're considering Lavia.

By all accounts Lavia wants us so we just need to drag this one over the line. He'd be a great addition but I'm more interested in who we move for after him.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31379 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:32:22 pm
na.  for 80-85     even todd wont go 100


Granted its all very unlikely but wouldnt he look good at the six, now.  im just saying that if chelsea went after romeo because they dropped out of Caciedo, well then brighton just pissed 80 million up a tree and have no bidder.

They want to keep the player. Nothing would make them happier than if Chelsea fucked off. But every player has their price and theirs is a 100m
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31380 on: Today at 08:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:43:13 pm
A Twitter 'ITK' said a few hours ago that Southampton are stalling because of Chelsea's interest, and to be fair to him, the news about Chelsea's failed Caicedo bid emerged shortly followed by Ben Jacobs and Ornstein saying that they're considering Lavia.

By all accounts Lavia wants us so we just need to drag this one over the line. He'd be a great addition but I'm more interested in who we move for after him.

We probably will just walk away if Southampton stalling because of Chelsea interest, cant see us being happy with that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31381 on: Today at 08:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:43:13 pm
A Twitter 'ITK' said a few hours ago that Southampton are stalling because of Chelsea's interest, and to be fair to him, the news about Chelsea's failed Caicedo bid emerged shortly followed by Ben Jacobs and Ornstein saying that they're considering Lavia.

By all accounts Lavia wants us so we just need to drag this one over the line. He'd be a great addition but I'm more interested in who we move for after him.
Southamption probably doing make sure their valuation is hit.
Generally if a team bidding. It a Low ball offer then compromise offer then a hit the money type of thing. Liverpool reportedly has done the first two
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31382 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:43:13 pm
A Twitter 'ITK' said a few hours ago that Southampton are stalling because of Chelsea's interest, and to be fair to him, the news about Chelsea's failed Caicedo bid emerged shortly followed by Ben Jacobs and Ornstein saying that they're considering Lavia.

By all accounts Lavia wants us so we just need to drag this one over the line. He'd be a great addition but I'm more interested in who we move for after him.

Well we have had weeks to sort this Lavia deal out.

Chelsea are just playing games with Brighton. Lavia deal just needs to speed up though so we can go for another signing. Chelsea just cheese because we have unsettled Colwell.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31383 on: Today at 08:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:32:27 pm
If I was the cousin of a professional footballer, I reckon I'd get up to all sorts of mischief.

My cousin was a professional footballer. Only played for St Johnstone and Dunfermline though.

Anyway, if Fabinho is going, we really should get the Lavia deal done soon so they don't try to rip us off is Chelsea are still sniffing around.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31384 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:48:51 pm
Well we have had weeks to sort this Lavia deal out.
We wanted to keep Henderson as he is the better player.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31385 on: Today at 08:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:55:10 pm
We wanted to keep Henderson as he is the better player.
2023 Henderson was not a top 6 player.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31386 on: Today at 09:00:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:29:00 pm
I think Mudryk was twerking for anyone who showed interest, he'd have moved to Everton if they still had cash.

I literally spat out my tea! Twerked  :lmao
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31387 on: Today at 09:05:30 pm »
What's all this about us having made a bid for Christensen?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31388 on: Today at 09:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:13:29 pm
We need to get this deal with Lavia over the line. We can't afford to get into a bidding war with Chelsea.
He wants to join us. There won't be a bidding war. Soton might use it to extract more £ for us.

"This team that the player isn't interested in joining is willing to bid this amount, so it's £50m or nothing."
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:50 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,329
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31389 on: Today at 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 09:05:30 pm
What's all this about us having made a bid for Christensen?

A load of bollocks I imagine.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31390 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:45:35 pm
We probably will just walk away if Southampton stalling because of Chelsea interest, cant see us being happy with that.

to be honest thats just part of the game nowadays. If we can still get him for a reasonable sum I think well buy him, everything else is just noise.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,358
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31391 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:36:46 pm
Twitter means you dont even need to be their actual cousin

Maybe whats known in the Deep South as a kissing cousin?
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31392 on: Today at 09:29:06 pm »
Quote
🇧🇪 Despite #ChelseaFC (and now « famous » Joe Shields) last minute pressing that we anticipated already yesterday & that will be even more intensive in the coming hours due to Caicedos case (who remains the priority), #LiverpoolFC continued to advance on Romeo Lavia with #SouthamptonFC today, still leaning towards #LiverpoolFC.
🔴🗣️ The plan presented by #LFC convinced the Belgian midfielder & his entourage. European football also a key. Human aspects & the sports project are fundamentals with Lavias family who are very conscious & reasonable people. A reversal of fortunes seems unlikely but this situation could well enable the #SaintsFC to obtain the £50m package they are looking for.  #mercato #CFC

https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1684661577868320768?s=46
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 780 781 782 783 784 [785]   Go Up
« previous next »
 