I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.



Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.



Lavia is incredibly athletic, is a very good passer of the ball, has good defensive stats, is press resistant and for me his best attribute is his ability to break the lines from deep with the ball at his feet. He has all the qualities to become an elite holding midfield player.He is competing in the premier league as a holding mid at 19 which is exceptional.Curtis Jones is also a real talent but he is three years older than Lavia.As for a Hendo replacement, we have already signed him in Szoboszlai. An 8 who likes to drift out to the right.