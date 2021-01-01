« previous next »
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31320 on: Today at 07:35:35 pm
Bradley may go on loan to Southampton in a makeweight deal.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31321 on: Today at 07:36:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:35 pm
Bradley may go on loan to Southampton in a makeweight deal.

Source?
lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31322 on: Today at 07:37:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:35 pm
Bradley may go on loan to Southampton in a makeweight deal.
Cant see that happening , he will get minutes this season - unless we are bringing someone else in
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31323 on: Today at 07:38:02 pm
That's thew social media rumours mate.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31324 on: Today at 07:38:17 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:36:24 pm
Source?

Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.
Gus 1855

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31325 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.

Classic
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31326 on: Today at 07:40:28 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin's hairdresser's mate.

 ;)
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31327 on: Today at 07:41:13 pm
It is strange that Bradley hasnt gone to Singapore, think hes looked good this pre-season. The rumours of Bradley to Southampton would help to make sense of that decision not to take him.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31328 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm
Thanks both. Twitter is something Ive never joined, nor want to.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31329 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.
Sounds legit
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31330 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm
Chelsea doing....Chelsea things.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31331 on: Today at 07:42:59 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Someone on Twitter who is saying he's friends with Conor Bradley's cousin.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31332 on: Today at 07:45:02 pm
Boehly has no plan. Just puts a wod of cash up against any player the rest are wanting.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31333 on: Today at 07:45:21 pm
Any Fabinho updates?


English breakfast's, or Fry up as good Welsh people call them are magnificent as are one of its staple ingredients, Beans
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31334 on: Today at 07:46:44 pm
Been left out of the Singapore tour as his deal is nearly complete.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31335 on: Today at 07:49:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:45:21 pm
Any Fabinho updates?


English breakfast's, or Fry up as good Welsh people call them are magnificent as are one of its staple ingredients, Beans

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:44 pm
Been left out of the Singapore tour as his deal is nearly complete.

Deal will be officially announced tomorrow. I'm mates with his cousin.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31336 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm
Do you like dogs?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31337 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm
Dogs are arseholes. Cats are where it's at.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31338 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 12:42:52 pm
Interesting analysis of Lavia here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQI4pvqVOx4

Does seem to suggest we wouldn't want to play him as a pure DM/Fab replacement, at least straight away, and why we might indeed be in for a Paulinha type.
I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.

Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31339 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:49:02 pm
Deal will be officially announced tomorrow. I'm mates with his cousin.

Thank you
KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31340 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:51:03 pm
Dogs are arseholes. Cats are where it's at.

True animal lovers like both.
kasperoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31341 on: Today at 07:56:45 pm
Youd have to be insane to choose Chelsea over Liverpool as things stand. Must be a simple decision.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31342 on: Today at 07:56:51 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:59:56 am


Where's the bacon and sausages?
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31343 on: Today at 07:59:22 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:51:11 pm
I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.

Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.

No issues with the Lavia signing as long as there is an experienced midfielder coming in too.
hollger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31344 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:28 pm
Do you like dogs?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH64dlgyydM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH64dlgyydM</a>
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31345 on: Today at 08:00:50 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:51:11 pm
I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.

Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.
Southampton fans will tell you a different story. They will tell you theyve only seen VVD at his level

