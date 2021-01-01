Interesting analysis of Lavia here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQI4pvqVOx4



Does seem to suggest we wouldn't want to play him as a pure DM/Fab replacement, at least straight away, and why we might indeed be in for a Paulinha type.



I mean, in all honesty, it's not great, is it? Mediocre tackler, decent long passer, decent short passer, not very creative, not tremednously skilled. He might be good in time, but he is raw as hell. £50m for him is ridiculous, Curtis Jones has a better all round game. Can't see what he currently offers that Bajcetic doesn't. His best weapon is for counter attacking, Liverpool will spend of their games trying to unpick defences, not go over them.Really need an experienced midfielder to replace Henderson, not another raw youth, in my opinion. Will be very problematic if Fabinho leaves as well.