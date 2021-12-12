I wonder if there's some link to the fact its Liverpool pride this weekend and Liverpool play a part in it as an institution, and therefore they may announce it after? I may be overthinking this however.



There's no real point in doing that. Everyone knows he's gone there. The club do well to support causes for equality and inclusion and actually there's no better time to show it. The problem with Henderson specifically is that he was the captain and was the face of a lot of the club initiatives around these things. It shines a light on the notion that players might not give a flyer about these things and just do whatever is in their diary for the day ahead. It weakens the impact of the messages and backing football players give to these things. It's a shame but their will be people at the club working hard on the clubs social impact and community support and they are the ones who really care and really make an effort. They just use the famous faces in the club to project the messages to try and make bigger impacts. Its not on those people where Henderson has ended up going and those people need to keep on doing a great job an carry on regardless.