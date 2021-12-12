« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1048858 times)

I wonder if there's some link to the fact its Liverpool pride this weekend and Liverpool play a part in it as an institution, and therefore they may announce it after? I may be overthinking this however.

There's no real point in doing that. Everyone knows he's gone there. The club do well to support causes for equality and inclusion and actually there's no better time to show it. The problem with Henderson specifically is that he was the captain and was the face of a lot of the club initiatives around these things. It shines a light on the notion that players might not give a flyer about these things and just do whatever is in their diary for the day ahead. It weakens the impact of the messages and backing football players give to these things. It's a shame but their will be people at the club working hard on the clubs social impact and community support and they are the ones who really care and really make an effort. They just use the famous faces in the club to project the messages to try and make bigger impacts. Its not on those people where Henderson has ended up going and those people need to keep on doing a great job an carry on regardless.
I still think we need a defender and another midfielder after we potentially get Lavia.

Same. We've gone from a very experienced midfield to Mac Allister being our second oldest midfielder. I'd like another because it's putting a lot of pressure on two teenagers playing as our DM options

Also given the injury profile and age of our CB options, we could do with another, even if it is a stop gap who can be moved on in a few seasons time. Again given our tendency to rack up injuries, plus EL, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for playing time
Yeah Dick is pushing 100 now.

    Mac Allister               Lavia               Szoboszlai
        Elliott                  Bajcetic               Jones               



That midfield without another CM leaves a lot to be desired. We can take a punt this season to be honest if the right profile isn't available, 5th place or EL win can get us the CL. That said, City seem to be most displaced in a while so us to forgo this season.
With Fab going too, I think Lavia and Kone are the options I'd be looking at.
That midfield without another CM leaves a lot to be desired. We can take a punt this season to be honest if the right profile isn't available, 5th place or EL win can get us the CL. That said, City seem to be most displaced in a while so us to forgo this season.
your missing Thiago.
Also Gakpo & Trent can play in midfield
your missing Thiago.
Also Gakpo & Trent can play in midfield

Oh shit yeah
Think we have two more foreign spots if we get Lavia over the line, and if Fabinho does go to KSA. I am thinking that Schmadtke is going to find someone off the grid next for the defensive reinforcement we're looking for.

Apparently it's mental to think Schmadtke is gonna have any say over who we might try to sign.
Henderson announcement incoming.
Oh shit yeah
8 options then we have.
I think maybe one more but CB now more important if Lavia gets done soon.
I read somewhere he counts as HG for PL purposes, but not for the Europa league. Someone can confirm that one.

Lavia is under 21 so doesn't count but isn't HG, next year he will count as HG though.
Who is the 'we' allowing him to undertake a medical? Is this twitterer in the Southampton camp?

Hes Belgian and his first language therefore obviously isnt English.

Suspect hes referring to Southampton but just got the pronoun wrong. The gist of it is that theyre going to let the player do his medical etc so he can fly out to Singapore whilst they finalise the intricacies of the payment terms / bonus structure etc
Assuming we lose Fab & Hendo, and sign Lavia, then I would actually prioritize a CB over another MF.
I agree. If Lavia comes in then we're fine in midfield in terms of numbers, even if the age profile is very young there. I think that's seven midfielders, or even eight if you sort of count Trent. The lack of experience there is a bit mad, but not sure I see the point in getting an 8th/9th midfielder in just to have an older head in there.

CB definitely would be the priority for me now. No idea who we'll be looking at, I don't even know if we're playing three or four at the back next season. It's all quite exciting really.
Wtf is that breakfast.

Just clocked they've got our badge in the background, fuck right off.
That midfield without another CM leaves a lot to be desired. We can take a punt this season to be honest if the right profile isn't available, 5th place or EL win can get us the CL. That said, City seem to be most displaced in a while so us to forgo this season.

You deleted Kone from my post?

I'd expect us to add another midfielder to Mac Allister, Lavia, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, and Bajcetic.

Beyond that I don't see us dropping a decent sum of money on another midfielder. A one year loan deal would make sense. Someone in their mid 20s upwards who speaks English and ideally has some PL experience. Someone who can help out a little while Klopp develops this young and newly put together group. Options are limited but I think Tyler Adams on loan for a season isn't the worst shout. He ticks a lot of the boxes I mentioned and we wouldn't be looking for him to play loads of football. Just help take the heat off our youngsters here and there. But what would make even more sense and ticks even more boxes is to convince Thiago to see out the final year of his contract and act as a mentor/semi-coach to our young group. But if he really wants to leave then I don't think Klopp will keep him against his will.
Giving Henderson a massive 3 year deal is wild isn't it.
Giving Henderson a massive 3 year deal is wild isn't it.
its just sporstwashing. They really want Henderson as he was widely respected as a leader in the PL & for Liverpool.
It makes no sense in an actual football sense & they way overpaying him & his legs have gone
Giving Henderson a massive 3 year deal is wild isn't it.

Yeah, it worked out that one. Bit of a punt.

But enough about his latest decision, at least we get some cash and wages off bill.
Finally watched the oligatory utube Lavia stuff - fuck me, looks class
We need need an update from a trustworthy source, someone on the level, a straight-shooter, even-keeled, a source whose emotions are flat......who is this hero?











Step up, Samie!
Wtf is that breakfast.

Just clocked they've got our badge in the background, fuck right off.
Would be amusing if they weren't KSA. Sunderland crest, ours, statue of the Beatles, red flowers, red and white table cloth.
No idea WTF that breakfast is meant to be though, everyone on the planet knows the English ruin every breakfast plate by drowning it in baked beans.
Fabinho made an able deputy as a CB when we lost Virgil to fucking Pickford. Maybe with Henderson and Fabinho gone and Lavia in, would we look for a utility player or go for someone who can do one job or the other?
Looks like they managed to stump up for a midjourney subscription at least
You deleted Kone from my post?

I'd expect us to add another midfielder to Mac Allister, Lavia, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, and Bajcetic.

Beyond that I don't see us dropping a decent sum of money on another midfielder. A one year loan deal would make sense. Someone in their mid 20s upwards who speaks English and ideally has some PL experience. Someone who can help out a little while Klopp develops this young and newly put together group. Options are limited but I think Tyler Adams on loan for a season isn't the worst shout. He ticks a lot of the boxes I mentioned and we wouldn't be looking for him to play loads of football. Just help take the heat off our youngsters here and there. But what would make even more sense and ticks even more boxes is to convince Thiago to see out the final year of his contract and act as a mentor/semi-coach to our young group. But if he really wants to leave then I don't think Klopp will keep him against his will.

Yes I did because there isn't much to suggest we target him yet/still. It was a precursor to the following sentence if we stick with the guns we currently have if the right profile isn't available.
Hendo announced.
If it's true that Man City have a sell on clause of 20% of anything above 14m for Lavia, then a 45m fee would leave Soton with 38.8m, which they would hardly turn down just to hope that they get 40m next year from City's buyback option (especially if the player has said that he won't go to Chelsea even if they try to gazump our bid).

So I think that it's looking good for a deal if we can agree reasonable add-ons as part of that 45m fee.
