I wonder if there's some link to the fact its Liverpool pride this weekend and Liverpool play a part in it as an institution, and therefore they may announce it after? I may be overthinking this however.
I still think we need a defender and another midfielder after we potentially get Lavia.
Yeah Dick is pushing 100 now.
Mac Allister Lavia Szoboszlai Elliott Bajcetic Jones
That midfield without another CM leaves a lot to be desired. We can take a punt this season to be honest if the right profile isn't available, 5th place or EL win can get us the CL. That said, City seem to be most displaced in a while so us to forgo this season.
your missing Thiago.Also Gakpo & Trent can play in midfield
Think we have two more foreign spots if we get Lavia over the line, and if Fabinho does go to KSA. I am thinking that Schmadtke is going to find someone off the grid next for the defensive reinforcement we're looking for.
Oh shit yeah
I read somewhere he counts as HG for PL purposes, but not for the Europa league. Someone can confirm that one.
Who is the 'we' allowing him to undertake a medical? Is this twitterer in the Southampton camp?
Assuming we lose Fab & Hendo, and sign Lavia, then I would actually prioritize a CB over another MF.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Giving Henderson a massive 3 year deal is wild isn't it.
Wtf is that breakfast.Just clocked they've got our badge in the background, fuck right off.
You deleted Kone from my post?I'd expect us to add another midfielder to Mac Allister, Lavia, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, and Bajcetic.Beyond that I don't see us dropping a decent sum of money on another midfielder. A one year loan deal would make sense. Someone in their mid 20s upwards who speaks English and ideally has some PL experience. Someone who can help out a little while Klopp develops this young and newly put together group. Options are limited but I think Tyler Adams on loan for a season isn't the worst shout. He ticks a lot of the boxes I mentioned and we wouldn't be looking for him to play loads of football. Just help take the heat off our youngsters here and there. But what would make even more sense and ticks even more boxes is to convince Thiago to see out the final year of his contract and act as a mentor/semi-coach to our young group. But if he really wants to leave then I don't think Klopp will keep him against his will.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.16]