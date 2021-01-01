Interesting debate as to whats tougher and more practicable experience, elite youth v lower ranked mens senior football.



By some distance, its senior football. Granted, the highest I ever played was the 6th tier, so I wasnt involved in elite youth football, but I did play against and trial for academy teams as a teenager, before then going to mens senior football at quite a young age and even though the talent level of the majority of players might not match your own, all of a sudden youre up against bigger, heavier, more aggressive players more willing to straight up attempt to hurt you. Players more attuned to the game and whats required in a given moment.



Its why, largely speaking, its rare to see a top youth prospect, who stands out at under 21 level look anything special when on loan at the higher levels. Plenty of very good players in their own age group look like theyre not quite capable even at League Two or One level. Its hard to make tangible just how vast the difference in type of game it is between the youth and senior. Its why Liverpool have been completely willing to send players on loan to the likes of Kidderminster Harriers - because theres still a lot to be learnt at that level and its a great learning platform.



Any senior appearances in a reasonable standard league completely outweigh further time spent in youth or reserve leagues once at a certain age.