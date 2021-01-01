Interesting debate as to whats tougher and more practicable experience, elite youth v lower ranked mens senior football.
By some distance, its senior football. Granted, the highest I ever played was the 6th tier, so I wasnt involved in elite youth football, but I did play against and trial for academy teams as a teenager, before then going to mens senior football at quite a young age and even though the talent level of the majority of players might not match your own, all of a sudden youre up against bigger, heavier, more aggressive players more willing to straight up attempt to hurt you. Players more attuned to the game and whats required in a given moment.
Its why, largely speaking, its rare to see a top youth prospect, who stands out at under 21 level look anything special when on loan at the higher levels. Plenty of very good players in their own age group look like theyre not quite capable even at League Two or One level. Its hard to make tangible just how vast the difference in type of game it is between the youth and senior. Its why Liverpool have been completely willing to send players on loan to the likes of Kidderminster Harriers - because theres still a lot to be learnt at that level and its a great learning platform.
Any senior appearances in a reasonable standard league completely outweigh further time spent in youth or reserve leagues once at a certain age.