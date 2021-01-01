Dont like what the Saudi leaders stand for, and dont like their moves into football. Disappointed with the choices of players, but it is what it is. We are making the most of the circumstances by redoing the midfield at an accelerated rate. I think we will come out of it well, on the pitch. Lots of changes, so a small risk to cohesion, at least in the short term. Loss of experience too, but we have other leaders, and when one door closes another opens, so I expect some others to find their leadership voice a bit more, too.



Hopefully we close the Lavia deal asap, and things will start to look a lot more balanced. Add a defender and it will have been a great window. Even without that last piece, it has been better than most expected.