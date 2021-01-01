« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

The shift in our midfield is going to be absolutely fascinating. A huge reduction in average age, going from multiple midfielders in their 30s and late 20s to just one. Mac Allister our second oldest midfielder and he's only 24... he'll be our veteran next year when Thiago goes! Or Trent will be if he's converted there full time.

It's why I wouldn't be surprised if we do add another midfielder who is a little bit more experienced. Of course it's been very intentional in that we've gone for younger midfielders this summer, but you feel Klopp wouldn't mind an older head in there too. I'm fairly certain he'd have got his way with the Milner renewal if we knew about Henderson and Fabinho leaving, for example.
Lubeh

Saw a rumour Lavia is done £42m + addons with just medical to do, anyone know if true? its on the good book  so prob bullshit
RedG13

Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:04:05 am
Saw a rumour Lavia is done £42m + addons with just medical to do, anyone know if true?
Is from a credible scoure?
That wont shock me if that was the price
Lubeh

I dont know its just on FB have no clue why i am asking, money sounds about right and would be a medical super fast if they want to take him to Singapore
Avens

Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:05:38 am
I dont know its just on FB have no clue why i am asking, money sounds about right and would be a medical super fast if they want to take him to Singapore

RedG13

Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:05:38 am
I dont know its just on FB have no clue why i am asking, money sounds about right and would be a medical super fast if they want to take him to Singapore
Also check the source.
He can fly later to Signapore too.
Crosby Nick

Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
For when the transfer is sorted..



Fuck off, Ive had that ready to use for days now.
TepidT2O

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
Can anyone confirm if the Fabinho move shouldn't now go ahead? Or should already be?

On?
Joyce says it should now go through
shank94

Hendo official today. Fabinho tomorrow. Lavia confirmed day after. Leicester friendly the day after that. Good end to the week  ;)
Coolie High

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm
Does 25 games in the Ecuadorian league provide a better set of experiences than playing for Man City's youth team? I know it's senior football but I'm not sure it does.

Its senior football, of course it does. Caicedo also has 32 international appearances including multiple games in the World Cup, Lavia has one.
Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
Wherefore means why, for what its worth

I didn't have the heart to tell him that.
Avens

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:37:07 am
Its senior football, of course it does. Caicedo also has 32 international appearances including multiple games in the World Cup, Lavia has one.

International football and the WC are a different matter entirely. I think you might be underestimating the quality of football that takes place in elite youth systems, like City's or ours  although I might be underestimating the quality of the Ecuadorian league to be fair  ;D
the_red_pill

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm
I'm trying very hard to compartmentalize this but struggling to do so to be honest. *

it feels like all these SA transfers are just the first salvos in a war the game cannot possibly win.

(* no dig at you by any stretch btw.)
Can we keep "SA" to South Africa, please?
Don't want my country of birth associated with that regime.
Besides, everyone knows "SA" is South Africa - it's edged into vernacular. No need to confuse language now.
TepidT2O

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:51:32 am
Can we keep "SA" to South Africa, please?
Don't want my country of birth associated with that regime.
Besides, everyone knows "SA" is South Africa - it's edged into vernacular.
Samies Arse?
the_red_pill

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:52:46 am
Samies Arse?
Hehe - that sounds even better! ;D
Samie

That man is teaching our nation's next generation. Let that sink in.  ;D
TepidT2O

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:59 am
That man is teaching our nation's next generation. Let that sink in.  ;D
Lucky them!
BarryCrocker

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:51:32 am
Can we keep "SA" to South Africa, please?
Don't want my country of birth associated with that regime.
Besides, everyone knows "SA" is South Africa - it's edged into vernacular. No need to confuse language now.

Correct it's actually KSA for the ruiners of football.
jooneyisdagod

Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm
And hes a flat-earther, as well.

The list goes on and on.


Also got told hes got the full Albion Market, box set.What a weirdo.

Among his numerous crimes against humanity, I believe he also gave Game of Thrones Season a rating of 7 on IMDB. 7!! Would you believe that?
Kalito

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:16:02 pm
Not sure how you can judge that based on a list of names, unless you're hinting at something quite unsavoury.
Shitehouse comment from him. Prick.
Kalito

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
https://twitter.com/CaoimheSport/status/1684306503367286785
Pleased about this.

Think the kid is gonna develop into a very good player.
G Richards

Dont like what the Saudi leaders stand for, and dont like their moves into football. Disappointed with the choices of players, but it is what it is. We are making the most of the circumstances by redoing the midfield at an accelerated rate. I think we will come out of it well, on the pitch. Lots of changes, so a small risk to cohesion, at least in the short term. Loss of experience too, but we have other leaders, and when one door closes another opens, so I expect some others to find their leadership voice a bit more, too.

Hopefully we close the Lavia deal asap, and things will start to look a lot more balanced. Add a defender and it will have been a great window. Even without that last piece, it has been better than most expected.
istvan kozma

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:51:32 am
Can we keep "SA" to South Africa, please?
Don't want my country of birth associated with that regime.
Besides, everyone knows "SA" is South Africa - it's edged into vernacular. No need to confuse language now.
Can't help but see the irony of that statement, considering the history of South Africa's past regime.
Avens

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:27:39 am
Joyce says it should now go through

Says a lot that you managed to interpret my piss take of your original post and respond to it correctly  ;D
Titi Camara

Last known position on Lavia and Fabinho (decent sources)....
Quote from: @FabrizioRomano 14h
Understand Liverpool new formal bid for Roméo Lavia is almost ready  around £42.5m guaranteed fee plus £2.5m add ons up to total £45m package.
Liverpool want to be fast as Chelsea are still interested in Lavia, keeping close eye. Arsenal gone quiet as Thomas could now stay.
Quote from: @FabrizioRomano 18h
(On Fabinho) Im told this deal is absolutely still on, but it was never done. Verbally it is very advanced, Al Ittihad are still preparing documents and there cant be any green light without contracts check.
Thats the key point now, checking all the documents and details of the deal, including payment terms. But the deal, as of now, remains on. Bayern Munich also called last week to be informed on the Fabinho deal in case it collapses.
Quote from: @_pauljoyce 9h
Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again. Liverpool first bid for Romeo Lavia was £34m plus £4m add ons and Southampton expecting another approach.
latortuga

Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:47:34 am
International football and the WC are a different matter entirely. I think you might be underestimating the quality of football that takes place in elite youth systems, like City's or ours  although I might be underestimating the quality of the Ecuadorian league to be fair  ;D

Ecuador by South American standards have a pretty strong league.  Regularly compete at the latter stages of both Copa Lib and Copa Suda, with Valle winning the latter several times recently.  As with all South American teams and leagues they are well versed in the dark arts and more tactical side of the game.

IMO the big distinction is competing against players your age versus fully grown men who are seasoned pro's.  For that reason I'd be more confident that a player that stands out in a fully professional league would make the transition more often than jumping from youth level to senior. 
cloggypop

Fabrizio Romano is hardly a decent source. He's a bad blert blagger.
Titi Camara

Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 03:52:31 am
Fabrizio Romano is hardly a decent source. He's a bad blert blagger.
I enjoyed the alliteration ;D
the_red_pill

Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:32:50 am
Can't help but see the irony of that statement, considering the history of South Africa's past regime.
I knew someone would come up with that. I could smell it, but that was a different SA- under a completely different regime ... ages ago.
Look, we can all throw around accusations at each other from donkey's years ago- the fact is SA is no Saudi Arabia.... TODAY, and hopefully henceforth.
Lee-87

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:25 am
Fuck off, Ive had that ready to use for days now.

  ;D

Same, had it ready for the announcement but when I saw everyone posting "Romeo" related pics and videos, I knew it was only a matter of time before someone else got in with it.
