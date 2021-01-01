« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31080 on: Today at 12:01:19 am
The shift in our midfield is going to be absolutely fascinating. A huge reduction in average age, going from multiple midfielders in their 30s and late 20s to just one. Mac Allister our second oldest midfielder and he's only 24... he'll be our veteran next year when Thiago goes! Or Trent will be if he's converted there full time.

It's why I wouldn't be surprised if we do add another midfielder who is a little bit more experienced. Of course it's been very intentional in that we've gone for younger midfielders this summer, but you feel Klopp wouldn't mind an older head in there too. I'm fairly certain he'd have got his way with the Milner renewal if we knew about Henderson and Fabinho leaving, for example.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31081 on: Today at 12:04:05 am
Saw a rumour Lavia is done £42m + addons with just medical to do, anyone know if true? its on the good book  so prob bullshit
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31082 on: Today at 12:04:35 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:04:05 am
Saw a rumour Lavia is done £42m + addons with just medical to do, anyone know if true?
Is from a credible scoure?
That wont shock me if that was the price
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31083 on: Today at 12:05:38 am
I dont know its just on FB have no clue why i am asking, money sounds about right and would be a medical super fast if they want to take him to Singapore
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31084 on: Today at 12:09:50 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:05:38 am
I dont know its just on FB have no clue why i am asking, money sounds about right and would be a medical super fast if they want to take him to Singapore

 ;D
