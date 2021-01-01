The shift in our midfield is going to be absolutely fascinating. A huge reduction in average age, going from multiple midfielders in their 30s and late 20s to just one. Mac Allister our second oldest midfielder and he's only 24... he'll be our veteran next year when Thiago goes! Or Trent will be if he's converted there full time.



It's why I wouldn't be surprised if we do add another midfielder who is a little bit more experienced. Of course it's been very intentional in that we've gone for younger midfielders this summer, but you feel Klopp wouldn't mind an older head in there too. I'm fairly certain he'd have got his way with the Milner renewal if we knew about Henderson and Fabinho leaving, for example.