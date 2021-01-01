« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31000 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:19:01 pm
I'm not much of a fan of McManaman as a person, but the club tried to fuck him over with his contract renewal. He was a world class player and we tried to treat him like a squad player. Penny pinching at it's worst.

I thought it was because we agreed a deal with Barca and he got pissed off and decided to run his deal down instead?



mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31001 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:32:32 pm
Can't for the life of me understand how you could destroy your legacy like that. Do you really need that much money.

Could he have been threatened? Have these c*nts got other leverage over players given their insane power. They have us all by the balls after all.

I

Other players have said no, the lad Villa signed apparently turned down an offer from Saudi to go to Villa.

Theres been others too.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31002 on: Today at 08:22:19 pm
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 08:10:28 pm
I'm no fan of the saudi murderous regime and their views on HBTQ, but the intolerance of people who see the world differently is not doing anyone any favours. Hendo made a decision - I'm as disappointed as the next one, but it's his choice.
Owen played for the mancs, McManaman ran down his contract, even Stevie G engineered a move towards chelsea at one stage, and is now managing in Saudi.
These are all humans, with their own views of the world. Yes, some might even be (shock and horror) tories.

A little acceptance and tolerance for people not thinking exactly like us wouldn't go amiss? They might have a million reasons for their views that we have no idea about. Live and let live.

Tolerate the intolerant.  ::)



SinceSixtyFive

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31003 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:20:20 pm
Anyway, is this Lavia kid good or what? Heard he got dragged off at HT last night v Bournemouth, sounded like he wasn't trying which would be expected if he's moving.

I think he's feckin amazing. But thats just my opinion like. Means feck all. I've been wrong before. Like in 1973 (long story).


tgi91

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31004 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm
Anyone ever read Hendo's most recent book? Absolutely screamed of insecurity right the way through - constantly doubting whether the manager rated him, and thinking he was no good.

Do we reckon that maybe had something to do with him going to Saudi?

Let's be honest, we know that 90% of the reason was the $$$, but knowing he was going to have a more reduced role, and the SG link, maybe just massaged his ego?


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31005 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 08:22:53 pm
I think he's feckin amazing. But thats just my opinion like. Means feck all. I've been wrong before. Like in 1973 (long story).
No idea what hes like. Will judge him after a good dozen or so games. God luck to the kid though!

(Unless he joins Chelsea, in which case I wish him nothing but Ebola!)





Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31006 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm
There's a whole thread out there for the Hendo bashing, stop clogging this one!



jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31007 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:14 pm
I thought it was because we agreed a deal with Barca and he got pissed off and decided to run his deal down instead?

My understanding is that he wanted to renew his contract but we kept putting it off. When we finally went to him with a new deal he was pissed off, ready to go and didn't see why he should do the club a favour and move for a fee. I can see his point.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31008 on: Today at 08:28:00 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 08:24:37 pm
Anyone ever read Hendo's most recent book? Absolutely screamed of insecurity right the way through - constantly doubting whether the manager rated him, and thinking he was no good.

Do we reckon that maybe had something to do with him going to Saudi?

Let's be honest, we know that 90% of the reason was the $$$, but knowing he was going to have a more reduced role, and the SG link, maybe just massaged his ego?

He's captained Liverpool to everything, he was loved by the players, he would have retired a legend with over £25 million in the bank, it doesn't get better than that. Now he's pissed off people across the club, fanbase and country, to go playing in a nothing league with low standard players for £700k a week, its all about the money



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31009 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:26:11 pm
There's a whole thread out there for the Hendo bashing, stop clogging this one!

Maybe this thread should be reserved just for love for Romeo.



Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31010 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:28:09 pm
Maybe this thread should be reserved just for love for Romeo.

Well, he will be our next signing...



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31011 on: Today at 08:31:33 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:29:28 pm
Well, he will be our next signing...

Imagine if he goes to Chelsea or Arsenal now:




rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31012 on: Today at 08:32:14 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:26:44 pm
My understanding is that he wanted to renew his contract but we kept putting it off. When we finally went to him with a new deal he was pissed off, ready to go and didn't see why he should do the club a favour and move for a fee. I can see his point.

I remember all the Barca talk and that he refused to sign a new deal after that, I didn't hear at the time that we offered him a new deal. According to the Irish Times, it collapsed because he was asking too much money, although the Independent said Barca changed their minds

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/mcmanaman-too-costly-for-barcelona-1.97143



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31013 on: Today at 08:32:17 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:50:49 pm
Indeed. In the same league as Michael Owen, McManaman, Torres, Diouf et al for me now. A disgrace.
Diouf is in a league of shithousery all his own, dirty bastard spat at the fan of another team, a low down twat.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31014 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:28:09 pm
Maybe this thread should be reserved just for love for Romeo.

Yeah, but that story ended badly  :-X



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31015 on: Today at 08:34:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:32:17 pm
Diouf is in a league of shithousery all his own, dirty bastard spat at the fan of another team, a low down twat.

Celtic fans at Anfield and then accused of the same by West Ham fans no long after



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31016 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:06 pm
Yeah, but that story ended badly  :-X
The Danes didn't like the ending.


SinceSixtyFive

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31017 on: Today at 08:35:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:06 pm
Yeah, but that story ended badly  :-X

Feck sake! I'm only at Act III mate.

Thanks for that  ::)


Skrtelonparole

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31018 on: Today at 08:37:08 pm
So in other news, are we getting this Lavia fella?
And is he any good with the ball, and what is his views on hbtq rights, rainbow shoelaces, redistribution policies, vaccine mandates, climate change and migration? I mean, surely this is not about football anymore anyway, is it?


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31019 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 08:35:13 pm
Feck sake! I'm only at Act III mate.

Thanks for that  ::)

Juliet dies as well



Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31020 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:14 pm
I thought it was because we agreed a deal with Barca and he got pissed off and decided to run his deal down instead?

https://youtu.be/l_w_dEh_9S4?t=663

He went over it here on the official Liverpool podcast a few months ago.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31021 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:06 pm
Yeah, but that story ended badly  :-X

Spoiler alert for a 400 year old story!

Haven't finished it yet but I'm up to the part where he conspires to run away with Juliet and some poison is involved. Can't see what could possibly go wrong?



SinceSixtyFive

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31022 on: Today at 08:40:48 pm


kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31023 on: Today at 08:42:29 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 08:08:45 pm
As far as Im concerned mate the world is full of public figures who are hypocrites, the older I get the less I listen to and care for the words of public figures.

People in the community will rightly be angry and upset, I just dont let myself get pissed off over double standards and back tracking.

Quite right. The mistake was putting these people on a pedestal in the first place. Pretty much all of them would sell out for a pot of gold. The Middle East know this only too well. This is all just another leg in the race to the bottom. This Saudi league is a big surprise to me, but look how quickly its gaining traction. Expect the worst and stop hero worshipping these guys.




Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31024 on: Today at 08:45:50 pm
Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31025 on: Today at 08:52:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:45:50 pm
Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

Down here you daft twat



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31026 on: Today at 08:53:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:45:50 pm
Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

Probably because his parents named him that :P



DTRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31027 on: Today at 08:57:37 pm
Is El Nacional a reliable source?

They are reporting Marco Verratti has agreed to join.  Sorry if clickbait but I don't usually bother with transfer news.


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31028 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
Transfer thread update

https://youtu.be/lyhuEa2q4p8?t=6






mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31029 on: Today at 09:00:05 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 08:57:37 pm
Is El Nacional a reliable source?

They are reporting Marco Verratti has agreed to join.  Sorry if clickbait but I don't usually bother with transfer news.

His going to Saudi apprently


the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #31030 on: Today at 09:01:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:07:20 pm
I think the reason why Lavia is being signed is because more and more we are becoming a possession-based team rather than a counter-pressing team. In a counter pressing team, we needed the DM to sit deep win the ball and give the ball to forwards as quickly as possible as the opposition are out of their shape. In a possession-based team, we need the DM to win the ball and either find runners or progress the ball up the pitch with a carry.

Also, the DM in a box midfield is in a double pivot so he wouldn't be the sole ball winner. The analysis from Redmen TV was basically saying Lavia isn't the best ball winner out there so it's a disappointing signing. Completely ignoring (or quickly brushing over) that it is a new system with almost certainly different requirements for the DM. And also brushing over that Lavia was playing in literally the worst team in the league. So Lavia is just being bought because he is homegrown? Far cheaper alternatives if that were the case. 
Yeah this will benefit Darwin so much, since he's the type of striker who thrives on lay-offs, cutbacks and throughballs.

We've gradually progressed to a full-on possession-based team starting with the acquisition of Fabinho.
That disappointing loss to Madrid in our first CL final under Klopp was the catalyst. I've always said since we bought Fabinho that that Madrid loss left a mark and impression on Klopp. We were completely outplayed in midfield despite our pressing.

Consistency is key- and when your energy levels are down as is always the case in a CL final, you need something else to maintain the consistency- and that is possession-based football. You don't lose the ball often, so you don't have to work so hard to get it(pressing/counter-pressing), AND you decrease the risk of losing.

Since the start of the season after that, the old Heavy Metal Football machine was half-gone and we hadn't really played that type of football since 2018-2019

Now we're completing the transition which prolly took like 4 years.
Last Edit: Today at 09:06:36 pm by the_red_pill


"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31031 on: Today at 09:06:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:06 pm
Yeah, but that story ended badly  :-X

I prefer Midsummer's Ice Cream. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31032 on: Today at 09:07:17 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 08:57:37 pm
Is El Nacional a reliable source?

They are reporting Marco Verratti has agreed to join.  Sorry if clickbait but I don't usually bother with transfer news.

Thankfully not ;D
Logged
