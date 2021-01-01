I think the reason why Lavia is being signed is because more and more we are becoming a possession-based team rather than a counter-pressing team. In a counter pressing team, we needed the DM to sit deep win the ball and give the ball to forwards as quickly as possible as the opposition are out of their shape. In a possession-based team, we need the DM to win the ball and either find runners or progress the ball up the pitch with a carry.



Also, the DM in a box midfield is in a double pivot so he wouldn't be the sole ball winner. The analysis from Redmen TV was basically saying Lavia isn't the best ball winner out there so it's a disappointing signing. Completely ignoring (or quickly brushing over) that it is a new system with almost certainly different requirements for the DM. And also brushing over that Lavia was playing in literally the worst team in the league. So Lavia is just being bought because he is homegrown? Far cheaper alternatives if that were the case.



Yeah this will benefit Darwin so much, since he's the type of striker who thrives on lay-offs, cutbacks and throughballs.We've gradually progressed to a full-on possession-based team starting with the acquisition of Fabinho.That disappointing loss to Madrid in our first CL final under Klopp was the catalyst. I've always said since we bought Fabinho that that Madrid loss left a mark and impression on Klopp. We were completely outplayed in midfield despite our pressing.Consistency is key- and when your energy levels are down as is always the case in a CL final, you need something else to maintain the consistency- and that is possession-based football. You don't lose the ball often, so you don't have to work so hard to get it(pressing/counter-pressing), AND you decrease the risk of losing.Since the start of the season after that, the old Heavy Metal Football machine was half-gone and we hadn't really played that type of football since 2018-2019Now we're completing the transition which prolly took like 4 years.