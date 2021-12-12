Given the red carpet rolled out for Firmino (who turned down a contract and left for nothing for Saudi) then they can't really just ignore the captain leaving. Milner also rightly given a huge send off.



Fans won't care but the club will give him a tribute. What they don't need to do is help justify his decision to go there. just thank him for his achievements and move on.



To be fair, Firmino's destination was unknown when he said his goodbyes. Maybe people at Liverpool knew, maybe not. Either way, I think it was fair enough that he got the big send off.I mean, I get your point that if they go big for Firmino, the club will feel they have to go big for Henderson too. But the situation with him is different to Firmino - he's shown up after holidays, taken a crazy move that completely goes against everything he stood for as a man and captain-figure, and disrupted our preseason camp while doing it.There's almost no goodwill left or him at the point of his departure, no matter how much the club will feel an obligation to do stuff.