LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30760 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:24:53 pm
Wonder if that played a part in him moving to the Saudi league.  Way less intense and keeps him fresher for England.

Southgate likes him around for his leadership, even if he's not likely to play. Funny how he's happy to be back up for England but doesn't want to fight for his place here.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30761 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:36 pm
Hendo leaving is right up there with the weirdest as fuck way to exit a club you were captain and were a club legend after 12 years.
And always will be.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30762 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:24:53 pm
Wonder if that played a part in him moving to the Saudi league.  Way less intense and keeps him fresher for England.

If Southgate has a brain cell hell make it clear to anybody going there they wont play for England.
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30763 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:36:51 pm
If Southgate has a brain cell hell make it clear to anybody going there they wont play for England.

Think its quite clear he doesnt have a brain cell though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30764 on: Today at 05:37:58 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 05:36:04 pm
And always will be.

Some people value morals over shiny things. Fuck Henderson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30765 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:32:27 pm
Southgate likes him around for his leadership, even if he's not likely to play. Funny how he's happy to be back up for England but doesn't want to fight for his place here.

I can think of 700,000 reasons why.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30766 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:36:51 pm
If Southgate has a brain cell hell make it clear to anybody going there they wont play for England.

Maybe he thinks there's a post England managerial position for him out there.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30767 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:21:55 pm
Henderson's eagerness to continue with England is a good reason for him to move on. His focus last season was on the World Cup (which he performed well in) but was fucked after it and poor before it.

Hopefully actually can develop further & get into full squad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30768 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm
I mean Harry Maguire starts for England - and he doesn't play much if at all in the PL.
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30769 on: Today at 05:39:41 pm
Lavia stats with Josh Williams...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ebYD-BV-W7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ebYD-BV-W7E</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebYD-BV-W7E
  VAR is shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30770 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:32:27 pm
Southgate likes him around for his leadership, even if he's not likely to play. Funny how he's happy to be back up for England but doesn't want to fight for his place here.

Nothing about fighting for his place in my opinion. He would offer a lot on the pitch of course but his role off the pitch this year should be crucial.

He should have been staying to make sure this midfield rebuild went smoothly. As club captain he should have seen that our midfield and attack are a mix of mostly new and young players, and it is his duty to make it all gel. He should be leading the dressing room during this pre-season making sure this new version of Liverpool has the same mentality the last one did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30771 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm
Liverpool pride this weekend (with LFC a principal participant).

Either the club wants to announce it after so they can limit the PR disaster, or let the news get buried under some nice pictures of the pride event
  We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30772 on: Today at 05:40:08 pm
I am not particularly impressed with this.

And if that doesn't send shivers down our ex-captain's spine and make him reconsider the way he's handled his life up 'til now then I don't know what will.
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30773 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm
So Hendos gone...an un- distinguished  end to a distinguished career.

Sad.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30774 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:19:30 pm
Given the red carpet rolled out for Firmino (who turned down a contract and left for nothing for Saudi) then they can't really just ignore the captain leaving. Milner also rightly given a huge send off.

Fans won't care but the club will give him a tribute. What they don't need to do is help justify his decision to go there. just thank him for his achievements and move on.

To be fair, Firmino's destination was unknown when he said his goodbyes. Maybe people at Liverpool knew, maybe not. Either way, I think it was fair enough that he got the big send off.

I mean, I get your point that if they go big for Firmino, the club will feel they have to go big for Henderson too. But the situation with him is different to Firmino - he's shown up after holidays, taken a crazy move that completely goes against everything he stood for as a man and captain-figure, and disrupted our preseason camp while doing it.

There's almost no goodwill left or him at the point of his departure, no matter how much the club will feel an obligation to do stuff.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30775 on: Today at 05:41:28 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:00:08 pm
I don't know how Kessie profiles but I can see logic in signing him if we sell Fab and get Lavia too.

Kessie has plenty of experience and he's versatile. He's 26 which is a good age profile and could be resold in a couple of years if Lavia clicks and / or Kessie doesn't. He's a solid if unspectacular player I'd have been very happy to sign last summer.

Would all depend on the fee. Loan for a year with an option to buy could also make sense.

I'd rather have him + Lavia than just Lavia, which is what I suspect we'll end up with.

no chance - overrated and not a No 6.
he will return to Italy. Although Barcelona tend to put players on such inflated wages that they struggle to get rid of them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30776 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:39:58 pm
Liverpool pride this weekend (with LFC a principal participant).

Either the club wants to announce it after so they can limit the PR disaster, or let the news get buried under some nice pictures of the pride event

Good point, or hoping to link it up with the Lavia signing? Announce Henderson gone and 2 hours later announce Lavia deal agreed to move focus away from Hendo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30777 on: Today at 05:46:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:25:41 pm
Deleted already?
How unlike Hendo and his media team to work hard to control the media narrative! ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30778 on: Today at 05:47:15 pm
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30779 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:15 pm


The 'Arial Duels' stats make grim reading. :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30780 on: Today at 05:49:14 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:41:21 pm
Bet their supporters of their club don't call them mingebags
'won't someone please think of those poor billionaires' he said, clutching his pearls ;)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30781 on: Today at 05:50:12 pm
[Paul Joyce]

Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again. Liverpool first bid for Romeo Lavia was £34m plus £4m add ons and Southampton expecting another approach.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30782 on: Today at 05:52:30 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:48:49 pm
The 'Arial Duels' stats make grim reading. :(

At 19 though, it ain't bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30783 on: Today at 05:52:30 pm
Quote from: bruffell06 on Today at 05:50:12 pm
[Paul Joyce]

Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again. Liverpool first bid for Romeo Lavia was £34m plus £4m add ons and Southampton expecting another approach.
Not like Joyce to give such a nothing update. Fabrizio-like.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30784 on: Today at 05:52:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:37:58 pm
Some people value morals over shiny things. Fuck Henderson.

All the way.

People deserve respect, at all times, until they sell out their stated principles for money they don't need, to support a regime that kills people for their sexuality/political opinions/living in the way of hi-tech projects. Then, as far as I'm concerned, they've lost all my respect.

It's clear that this is a shameful thing from how it's been handled by Henderson (silence), isn't it?
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30785 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm
Suspect Curtis will start the first game but if it was Zobo, Macallister and Lavia I can't think of another time a top club has started a season with an entirely different unit it to the one it finished the last season with
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30786 on: Today at 05:53:09 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:39:41 pm
Lavia stats with Josh Williams...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ebYD-BV-W7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ebYD-BV-W7E</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebYD-BV-W7E

Josh is not keen. The massive caveat is Lavia was playing in literally the worst team in the league  and Caicedo (for example) was playing in a team capable of securing Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30787 on: Today at 05:53:11 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:27:08 pm
He's the club captain and played here for 12 years. He also has carried himself as a champion of moral crusades and "doing the right thing". Every single part of the handling of this and the execution of this is wrong. Right up to training for a new club before Liverpool announce he's gone.

Not denying the transfer is a bit ugly and it's a hypocritical move among other things but him training with his new club? If he's signed for them (presumably he has, or at least our club is happy with that) I don't expect him not to train with them. Also, what wigwam said.
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30788 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:30 pm
At 19 though, it ain't bad.

Agreed.

But I didn't mean just Lavia - all three of them have low 'AD' stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30789 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:48:49 pm
The 'Arial Duels' stats make grim reading. :(

Yeah but the only people that care are the 'Klopp only signs tall lads who head it for every position' Rawk crew

Fabinho won less than 2 aerial duels per game in his pomp  .. as long as you don't have a team of midgest for set pieces its just not a particularly important thing for midfielders to do ...despite everyone banging on about it relentlessly
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30790 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:29:42 pm
His game time with us was going to be limited so I can't see that being a motive.

Hendo is all about England. He wants game time and take it easy. If Southgate said you have to be playing in a top league he would still be a Liverpool player now.

Remember, he singing the nation anthem well fans booed! Let that sink in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30791 on: Today at 05:58:51 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:55:14 pm
Agreed.

But I didn't mean just Lavia - all three of them have low 'AD' stats.

What's Fellaini up to these days?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30792 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm
Fordy has been waiting 12 years for this. In his eyes his beloved Charles Adam should've stayed at LFC not Hendo.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30793 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:34:35 pm
Wonder if hes one wed take on loan and gives us the cash to go for a centre back.

When was the last time a loan for a top club paid off?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30794 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:48:49 pm
The 'Arial Duels' stats make grim reading. :(

He does need something Klopp can improve him in :)
  Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #30795 on: Today at 06:02:03 pm
Quote from: bruffell06 on Today at 05:50:12 pm
[Paul Joyce]

Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again. Liverpool first bid for Romeo Lavia was £34m plus £4m add ons and Southampton expecting another approach.

The more level headed Southampton fans think they should accept it. No guarantee Man City will buy him back and if he played a season in the Championship his value will plummet. Also they need to sign some players ASAP and could use the cash
Re
« Reply #30796 on: Today at 06:02:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:56:52 pm
Yeah but the only people that care are the 'Klopp only signs tall lads who head it for every position' Rawk crew

Fabinho won less than 2 aerial duels per game in his pomp  .. as long as you don't have a team of midgest for set pieces its just not a particularly important thing for midfielders to do ...despite everyone banging on about it relentlessly

Klopp like his 6 be good in the air, six foot over

[I'm mocking, but it's coming from a place of love!]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30797 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:57:46 pm
Hendo is all about England. He wants game time and take it easy. If Southgate said you have to be playing in a top league he would still be a Liverpool player now.

Remember, he singing the nation anthem well fans booed! Let that sink in.

Funny how we can look back with a different lens now that he's nailed his true colours to the mast, the guy obviously didn't give a shit about the fans views in a lot of cases, as we know full well now anyway.

All a PR exercise with everything, in that case PR for England trumped his club.
