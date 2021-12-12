« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30680 on: Today at 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:17:44 pm
Lucky sods, I wish I was going to Singapore tomorrow, It looks really nice.

If you got the cash it's a great place
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30681 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:15:10 pm
Ittihad have finally got their money from the PIF People.  Fabinho will get done now.

https://twitter.com/ittihad/status/1684168776315547649

What does this say mate? My translator function isn't working.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30682 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:18:13 pm
Yeah, those extra 10 PL appearances and nine months Lavia has will really make the crucial difference.

That's why I said need experienced cover alongside them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30683 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:19:51 pm
If you got the cash it's a great place

I would have to sell a kidney  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30684 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 04:20:50 pm
What does this say mate? My translator function isn't working.

Quote
Obtains a certificate of financial aptitude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30685 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:01 pm

He's a financial advisor now? :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30686 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30687 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1684222557824643077

Hendo training with Al Etiffaq in Croatia.  :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30688 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm »
Video of Henderson in training with his new Saudi club, so youd think it would be announced imminently
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30689 on: Today at 04:25:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30690 on: Today at 04:26:52 pm »
Quote
The move will be announced very shortly by @LFC  with lots of goodbye content.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30691 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm »
I think the club's plan is to announce the exits of Fabinho and Henderson and the signing of Lavia all in one go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30692 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:53 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1684222557824643077

Hendo training with Al Etiffaq in Croatia.  :(

Got to be announced today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30693 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:27:30 pm
I think the club's plan is to announce the exits of Fabinho and Henderson and the signing of Lavia all in one go.

Doubt it. There's never joint announcements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30694 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:53 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1684222557824643077

Hendo training with Al Etiffaq in Croatia.  :(
Odd we haven't announced it and he's doing that already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
"Goodbye content"  :wanker

We can only hope it's as heartfelt as Mason Mount reading off a piece of paper was.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:28:07 pm
Odd we haven't announced it and he's doing that already.

Exactly my thoughts. Madness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm »
We will announce Hendo's leaving today, someone blew their load early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 04:29:30 pm »
Find it a bit wild that we'd be happy for Henderson to join up with his new club before communicating the move publicly. Whole thing has been very strange from a comms POV.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30699 on: Today at 04:29:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:27:30 pm
I think the club's plan is to announce the exits of Fabinho and Henderson and the signing of Lavia all in one go.
No chance, its all about clicks and 'engagement' so they'll keep Lavia separate. I don't think anyone's really arsed about Fabinho going so they can lump him in with Hendo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:20:06 pm
Others have said it, but it seems fairly obvious that we still would need a DM aside for Lavia.

If he was out for any length of time, we'd be back to square one: not having a DM.

At least with Henderson, if Fab was gonna miss a game, he could replace him to an effective level.

Still need another CB and 2 midfielders to be competitive, for me.


Those hoping for another midfielder after Lavia are very likely to be disappointed. I keep seeing the long list of gone + outgoing CMs as a reason we are likely to get 2 more in. But its likely imo that Lavia will be last midfielder in, for a few reasons:

- It has been well-documented that last season, Szobo + Mac between them came very close to covering  the total minutes of Ox, Keita, Milner, & Arthur. Yes, yes, injuries to one of them could make this null & void...but club will feel them 2 cover playing time of those 4 players that left.

- Sticking to the 3-box-3 system also makes it less likely we go for another CM. (a) Henderson was going to see less minutes this season anyway, with Szobo, Mac + Elliot seeing more game time in that RCM role. (b) Gakpo being able to play LCM means he will be yet another option there, in addition to Mac, Szobo, & Jones. (c) The 3223 system makes Trent a defacto 'double 6,' giving the starting DM a partner in that space to help with defensive work, etc. For this reason, against certain opposition (esp deep blocks), we shall see Thiago + Jones do some DM work for us this season.

- So really, Fab is the one to replace. Lavia is young at 19 to come in with the expectation to replace Fab. But LFC are going to spend near 45M for him. I doubt that is with the view that he starts games in Dec. He will be eased in, but the lad stood out with his defensive & distribution work for a very poor team last season, & had a superb game vs title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates. Moments give glimpses about players. This kid has the talent & the character.

Excited about this one.

I reckon we get him, then the club will have just the one new defender to think about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm »
@MundoDeportivo
Franck Kessie (26) could leave Barcelona soon and his desired destination is the Premier League, essentially one of the big clubs in England  @LFC  has already enquired about the midfielder and could be one of the destinations
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:29:32 pm
No chance, its all about clicks and 'engagement' so they'll keep Lavia separate. I don't think anyone's really arsed about Fabinho going so they can lump him in with Hendo.

That's really disrespectful for the first player who came in and really replaced Mascherano 8 years later and won the lot mate. He was integral to it all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:31:22 pm
@MundoDeportivo
Franck Kessie (26) could leave Barcelona soon and his desired destination is the Premier League, essentially one of the big clubs in England  @LFC  has already enquired about the midfielder and could be one of the destinations
Please god no. Could see him at West Ham though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:26:52 pm



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/y7w1ajC5taM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/y7w1ajC5taM</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30705 on: Today at 04:32:47 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:31:22 pm
@MundoDeportivo
Franck Kessie (26) could leave Barcelona soon and his desired destination is the Premier League, essentially one of the big clubs in England  @LFC  has already enquired about the midfielder and could be one of the destinations

No thanks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30706 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:29:32 pm
No chance, its all about clicks and 'engagement' so they'll keep Lavia separate. I don't think anyone's really arsed about Fabinho going so they can lump him in with Hendo.

Get what you're saying but Fabinho leaves a legend for me. He was integral to our success.
