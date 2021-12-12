Others have said it, but it seems fairly obvious that we still would need a DM aside for Lavia.



If he was out for any length of time, we'd be back to square one: not having a DM.



At least with Henderson, if Fab was gonna miss a game, he could replace him to an effective level.



Still need another CB and 2 midfielders to be competitive, for me.



Those hoping for another midfielder after Lavia are very likely to be disappointed. I keep seeing the long list of gone + outgoing CMs as a reason we are likely to get 2 more in. But its likely imo that Lavia will be last midfielder in, for a few reasons:- It has been well-documented that last season, Szobo + Mac between them came very close to covering the total minutes of Ox, Keita, Milner, & Arthur. Yes, yes, injuries to one of them could make this null & void...but club will feel them 2 cover playing time of those 4 players that left.- Sticking to the 3-box-3 system also makes it less likely we go for another CM. (a) Henderson was going to see less minutes this season anyway, with Szobo, Mac + Elliot seeing more game time in that RCM role. (b) Gakpo being able to play LCM means he will be yet another option there, in addition to Mac, Szobo, & Jones. (c) The 3223 system makes Trent a defacto 'double 6,' giving the starting DM a partner in that space to help with defensive work, etc. For this reason, against certain opposition (esp deep blocks), we shall see Thiago + Jones do some DM work for us this season.- So really, Fab is the one to replace. Lavia is young at 19 to come in with the expectation to replace Fab. But LFC are going to spend near 45M for him. I doubt that is with the view that he starts games in Dec. He will be eased in, but the lad stood out with his defensive & distribution work for a very poor team last season, & had a superb game vs title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates. Moments give glimpses about players. This kid has the talent & the character.Excited about this one.I reckon we get him, then the club will have just the one new defender to think about.