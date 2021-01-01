I do hope we get Lavia over the line quickly now, you lot have sold me on him totally so would be crushingly disappointed if we quibble over a few million and he goes elsewhere.



After that it seems perfectly reasonable to hope for another CB as we are thin on reliable alternatives if Konate and VVD are out for any reason. Not liked the look of Gomez or Matip in that position of late.



Another midfielder to, a cheaper and experienced option, I know players and transfers like Milner don't grow on trees mind you!



Could be in for a decent season if we sort all that out.



