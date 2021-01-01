« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 761 762 763 764 765 [766]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1029204 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30600 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:21:48 pm
Is Ben Jacobs now THE saudi mouthpiece?

No but he's a cross between Russell Howard and Stephen Merchant.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30601 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:18:23 pm
@JacobsBen
Al-Ettifaq set to unveil three signings. Jordan Henderson, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry have all now passed medicals in Croatia

Al-Etiffaq arent one of the PIF owned clubs, thats why. Look at the players the PIF owned clubs have and are targeting against the others
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,972
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30602 on: Today at 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:17:59 pm
If there was no Fabinho replacement would you be saying the same?
Think I've said the same before so apologies for repetition but yes, unequivocally
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30603 on: Today at 02:32:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Jack Hendry is a decent player, still young. Did some quality grappling of Haaland when Scotland played Norway. Guess he got an offer he couldnt refuse.

A horse's head or a journalists?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30604 on: Today at 02:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:57 pm
I don't ever want to meet the Saudi version of Al.  :D

his name would be sAuL
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30605 on: Today at 02:35:04 pm »
Assuming we get Lavia, I have concerns about us bringing in anyone else. Surely we have another signing or two up our sleeves?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,972
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30606 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:17:57 pm
they are actually been great players for us
Might want to have a bit more respect for them. Yes Henderson moving to Saudi is poor but i think its a bit harsh to tell them to fuck off
I didn't though? But also, they are getting the respect they deserve for organising their retirement tour 6 weeks into the transfer window, giving the club less time to organise alternative - will be delighted when it's done, it's a shame Fabinho/Mendes didn't allow us enough time to bring in one of the high quality experienced replacements available earlier in the summer
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30607 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:19:20 pm
There's this guy, meant to be quite good at football. Think he's called Trend, or Trant, or something like it. I've heard a rumour or two that his ball progression is decent enough.

That said, we're going to need more from Lavia on this front.

Don't see Trent there as a permanent thing, but due to lack of available midfielders last season, needs must. Its an option for sure and he was excellent, but with both Fab and Henderson leaving, we definitely need more than Lavia
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30608 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:35:04 pm
Assuming we get Lavia, I have concerns about us bringing in anyone else. Surely we have another signing or two up our sleeves?
We were still after Lavia even before the Hendo and Fab Saudi situation so yes I think we definitely do
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30609 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:35:04 pm
Assuming we get Lavia, I have concerns about us bringing in anyone else. Surely we have another signing or two up our sleeves?

Still hope we can get an experienced tall,strong in both aerial/ground duels 6 type (Sangare?) in before the season starts so we can take our time developing Bajcetic and Lavia (if we sign him).

And a defender.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30610 on: Today at 02:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:38:01 pm
Don't see Trent there as a permanent thing, but due to lack of available midfielders last season, needs must. Its an option for sure and he was excellent, but with both Fab and Henderson leaving, we definitely need more than Lavia

We've started pre-season inverting our fullbacks even when Trent hasn't played there. There is absolutely no way we're not going to continue with inverting Trent this coming season. And that means he becomes our deep lying playmaker.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30611 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:38:05 pm
We were still after Lavia even before the Hendo and Fab Saudi situation so yes I think we definitely do
I hope you're right. Not that it needs to be public, but we don't really know our potential targets, unless we are taking Kalvin Phillips seriously (spoiler: I'm not).
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30612 on: Today at 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:44:07 pm
I hope you're right. Not that it needs to be public, but we don't really know our potential targets, unless we are taking Kalvin Phillips seriously (spoiler: I'm not).
Phillips wasn't the only name on the list, but the journos have said it's a lengthy list. But like you say , they are the public names journos only know what they've been told. The Szobo transfer happened very quickly without much prior briefing.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30613 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:59:46 pm
Dread to think what they are going to do to try brush LFC all over these transfer announcements.

Playing their own version of You'll never walk alone?

We'll walk you to the top floor of a building and throw you off if your gay"?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30614 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm »
I do hope we get Lavia over the line quickly now, you lot have sold me on him totally so would be crushingly disappointed if we quibble over a few million and he goes elsewhere.

After that it seems perfectly reasonable to hope for another CB as we are thin on reliable alternatives if Konate and VVD are out for any reason. Not liked the look of Gomez or Matip in that position of late.

Another midfielder to, a cheaper and experienced option, I know players and transfers like Milner don't grow on trees mind you!

Could be in for a decent season if we sort all that out.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30615 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:43:12 pm
We've started pre-season inverting our fullbacks even when Trent hasn't played there. There is absolutely no way we're not going to continue with inverting Trent this coming season. And that means he becomes our deep lying playmaker.

For certain games, but Trents main position will still be his 'normal' one. Unless we have a ready made RB, who can deputise whilst Trent plays in midfield. Conor Bradley is an option, but young and raw
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30616 on: Today at 02:52:26 pm »
Feels like imminent things are imminent
Logged
@paulair

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30617 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm »
Need an Ornstein double of Lavia agreed and Fabinho deal problems have been sorted out. Can be in one tweet or over two, I'm not fussy. Get it done!!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30618 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:51:19 pm
I do hope we get Lavia over the line quickly now, you lot have sold me on him totally so would be crushingly disappointed if we quibble over a few million and he goes elsewhere.

After that it seems perfectly reasonable to hope for another CB as we are thin on reliable alternatives if Konate and VVD are out for any reason. Not liked the look of Gomez or Matip in that position of late.

Another midfielder to, a cheaper and experienced option, I know players and transfers like Milner don't grow on trees mind you!

Could be in for a decent season if we sort all that out.
The Lavia and Fab deals are done. Once Joycey reports on it, it's done. I love his laconic tweets :D
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,986
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30619 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:21:28 pm
I don't think Fabinho will be here regardless. It'd be a cut price deal to Bayern or something if we don't sell him to Saudi, so we'll be very much eager to get this deal done. We'll just want to be assured of the payments.

I do wish we were in for Amrabat though. Him and Lavia and the midfield would be sorted.


It's not easy for a player to re-integrate once they have wanted away, even moreso as it's Saudi. If he were still a Liverpool player I doubt he would be a Liverpool favourite. In simple terms we have had the £40m dangled in front if us by someone who is not short of cash, we have planned around having that money. It would seem like a backward step to give the job to a 29 YO who does not want to be here.


As Jurgen has said (and I make necessary adjustments), "if anyone wants away I will escort them to their camel"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 761 762 763 764 765 [766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 