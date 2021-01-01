On ball stats are much better than off ball .. however they're not misleading unless they're misused

If they're per 90 and possession adjusted they at least give you a sniff test of individual level because you can compare them within teams or across similar teams in the same league



Your argument here is also a bit undermined by Fabinho who put up elite off ball stats in his prime so they do capture the essence of what a player is doing



If you want proof that despite off the ball stats being more limited they're better than subjective views / eye test just go and listen to the Anfield wrap describe Henderson's defensive value to the team last year then look at what he actually did



The issue becomes that the vast majotity of people who try to use stats either A in isolation without watching a player B without factoring in all of the context and nuances needed and C dont fully understand the stats they are using to make points.Stats are great.... for what they are. Far too many people nowadays are making arguments for and against players they've never witnessed play football more than a few times, is isolation stats can be highly misleading especially when most people who dont fully understand them dont realise they dont fully understand them