Posted this when we were first linked with Lavia, but it's probably worth putting out there again.
Some opinions from a Southampton forum, taken from throughout the back end of the season (March onwards):
I would say it is odds on that he definitely is the best player in the squad.
This kid is going right to the top of world football, be it in England or overseas for Madrid or some other club of that calibre.
Main thing standing in his way at the moment is his manager
So any predictions as to how much we get for this kid in the summer? He's far too good for us
Hes far too good for everyone but 5or6 clubs. Fantastic player.
Said in the match thread but its worth saying again. He in the best player weve had in a good 5 years.
Crazy to think hes only 19. His calmness on the ball is something we havent seen since Van Dijk.
He is absolutely outstanding
It is a true shame he didn't come along when we were any better. A truly excellent footballer.
In reality he is worth more than £50m given age, potential and length of contact.
If Caicedo is supposedly £80m then £50m for Lavia is cheap as he is potentially a generational talent.
He will be an absolutely fantastic signing for whichever team he goes to.
Could easily become one of the worlds best and reach that at a young age too. I have never seen a player just shrug players off with complete calmness.
He just seems to do everything right, and makes it look effortless.
I have enjoyed watching his class for us, wish it could be for another season though. I will wish him nothing but stardom.
What makes his season with us so good is he's done it in a struggling side with a clapped out Ralph, a fraudulent Jones and not ready/may never be ready Selles. It's going to be a joy following his career
This kid is so good. Dominated Partey and kept Odegaard quiet all game. At one point he dropped a shoulder and took the ball pass Partey, before doing it again just to take the piss. Rolls Royce footballer. Just awful when we take him off!
A great player now. Could be one of the worlds greatest.
Lavia has everything about him to be world class.
That poor bastard was playing them on his own again.
Such a waste of talent alongside so much shite coached by 2 clueless muppets this year
Shouldn't play again this season. He's earned an early release for good behaviour.
He really is absolutely different class. The amount of times our centre backs blasted balls into him and he turned his way out of trouble and up the pitch was very impressive.
Lavia's been the one bright spot during this wretched season. Even as the side has fallen away under Jones and Selles - he has given his all; played with great skill and work rate, and also been prepared to acknowledge the fans when others have scurried away to the sheds.
He clearly cares. I'd give him the captain's armband
I can't remember many players that pretty much all the fans are saying 'leave with our blessing'. Cos yeah, who can blame him for leaving. He's a young, ridiculously talented footballer destined to reach the top. I'd question his sanity in all honesty if he actually wanted to stay in this shitshow.
Absolute baller. Will be really top class
He's too good "not to sign" and someone will have to put their money up front - sooner of later.
These aren't cherry-picked either. Just overwhelming positivity post after post.