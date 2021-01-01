« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1027259 times)

Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30520 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:56:16 pm
Sorry maybe I'm just hyped out after reading and hearing all the hype around Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. There was articles and interviews all over the place from people waxing lyrical about how absolutely amazing they were. I'm sure they'll be great but like I say maybe I've just seen too much hype and just want to see a bit more substance and some genuineness from these types of insights. A supreme ability to pass, every touch sets up the next, he is never ruffled blah blah. You read or see these things on YouTube and could be forgiven for thinking they were the second coming of the lord Jesus and what a steal he is for 50 million. He'll be good I'm sure but the hype train can gather pace with our new players and I prefer to be a bit more realistic. I know, its my bad. I'll avoid it as much as I can and maybe I came of a bit too strong calling bullshit but it just comes across a bit over the top to me. Think I'll just take a step back and wait to see what happens and wait for the games at this point.

Fair enough and 12 months ago I'd say it's fair as we were a mess off the field (which left us a mess on the field) but from what I've seen of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai so far look like they fit us like a glove, add that to the reviews from Southampton watchers of Lavia I'm quietly optimising we have another good fit on the cards.
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30521 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:53:15 pm
Plenty of health alerts obvs but Ivan schwakoff says Latvia bid accepted!
Don't understand our strategy at all. Everyone knows Estonia has a higher ceiling
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30522 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:47:10 pm
Romano reckons our new bid for Lavia is £42.5m guaranteed and £2.5m add ons.
He says our bid is 'almost' ready. His 'sources' must be on the phone to him with each twitch of big Jorg's arse as he wheels the chair closer to the desk before emailing Boston.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30523 on: Today at 01:14:36 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:10:51 pm
Don't understand our strategy at all. Everyone knows Estonia has a higher ceiling

As long as we stay away from Belarus.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30524 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:21:11 pm
Anyone have a good list of CB's we should be signing, who would be gettable and not too expensive?

Inagio   (reported release fee of £40m)

Can play LCB or LB

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30525 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:53:15 pm
Plenty of health alerts obvs but Ivan schwakoff says Latvia bid accepted!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30526 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:53:51 pm
They can't reject that.

Think the important thing to remember is City's 20% sell on clause... so £45m from us is less to Southampton than £40m from City next summer. They might want a couple more million in add ons to fully justify it.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30527 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
Assuming we've asked Southampton what they will accept?
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30528 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:53:15 pm
Plenty of health alerts obvs but Ivan schwakoff says Latvia bid accepted!

You lost me at Ivan
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30529 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:16:18 pm
Think the important thing to remember is City's 20% sell on clause... so £45m from us is less to Southampton than £40m from City next summer. They might want a couple more million in add ons to fully justify it.

20% on profit wasn't it? So anything over £14m
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30530 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:16:18 pm
Think the important thing to remember is City's 20% sell on clause... so £45m from us is less to Southampton than £40m from City next summer. They might want a couple more million in add ons to fully justify it.
Maybe we'll do City a favour and sign Kalvin Phillips on loan, in order for them to waive the sell on fee

;D
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30531 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:16 pm
On ball stats are much better than off ball .. however they're not misleading unless they're misused
If they're per 90 and possession adjusted they at least give you a sniff test of individual level because you can compare them within teams or across similar teams in the same league

Your argument here is also a bit undermined by Fabinho who put up elite off ball stats in his prime so they do capture the essence of what a player is doing

If you want proof that despite off the ball stats being more limited they're better than subjective views / eye test just go and listen to the Anfield wrap describe Henderson's defensive value to the team last year then look at what he actually did

The issue becomes that the vast majotity of people who try to use stats either A in isolation without watching a player B without factoring in all of the context and nuances needed and C dont fully understand the stats they are using to make points.

Stats are great.... for what they are. Far too many people nowadays are making arguments for and against players they've never witnessed play football more than a few times, is isolation stats can be highly misleading especially when most people who dont fully understand them dont realise they dont fully understand them
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30532 on: Today at 01:18:37 pm »
Posted this when we were first linked with Lavia, but it's probably worth putting out there again.

Some opinions from a Southampton forum, taken from throughout the back end of the season (March onwards):

Quote
I would say it is odds on that he definitely is the best player in the squad.

This kid is going right to the top of world football, be it in England or overseas for Madrid or some other club of that calibre.

Main thing standing in his way at the moment is his manager

Quote
So any predictions as to how much we get for this kid in the summer?  He's far too good for us

Quote
Hes far too good for everyone but 5or6 clubs. Fantastic player.

Quote
Said in the match thread but its worth saying again. He in the best player weve had in a good 5 years.
 
Crazy to think hes only 19. His calmness on the ball is something we havent seen since Van Dijk.

Quote
He is absolutely outstanding :)

Quote
It is a true shame he didn't come along when we were any better. A truly excellent footballer.

Quote
In reality he is worth more than £50m given age, potential and length of contact.

If Caicedo is supposedly £80m then £50m for Lavia is cheap as he is potentially a generational talent.

Quote
He will be an absolutely fantastic signing for whichever team he goes to.

Quote
Could easily become one of the worlds best and reach that at a young age too. I have never seen a player just shrug players off with complete calmness.

He just seems to do everything right, and makes it look effortless.

I have enjoyed watching his class for us, wish it could be for another season though. I will wish him nothing but stardom.

Quote
What makes his season with us so good is he's done it in a struggling side with a clapped out Ralph, a fraudulent Jones and not ready/may never be ready Selles.    It's going to be a joy following his career

Quote
This kid is so good. Dominated Partey and kept Odegaard quiet all game. At one point he dropped a shoulder and took the ball pass Partey, before doing it again just to take the piss. Rolls Royce footballer. Just awful when we take him off!

Quote
A great player now. Could be one of the worlds greatest.

Quote
Lavia has everything about him to be world class.

Quote
That poor bastard was playing them on his own again.

Such a waste of talent alongside so much shite coached by 2 clueless muppets this year

Quote
Shouldn't play again this season. He's earned an early release for good behaviour.

Quote
He really is absolutely different class. The amount of times our centre backs blasted balls into him and he turned his way out of trouble and up the pitch was very impressive.

Quote
Lavia's been the one bright spot during this wretched season.   Even as the side has fallen away under Jones and Selles - he has given his all; played with great skill and work rate, and also been prepared to acknowledge the fans when others have scurried away to the sheds.

Quote
He clearly cares. I'd give him the captain's armband

Quote
I can't remember many players that pretty much all the fans are saying 'leave with our blessing'. Cos yeah, who can blame him for leaving. He's a young, ridiculously talented footballer destined to reach the top. I'd question his sanity in all honesty if he actually wanted to stay in this shitshow.

Quote
Absolute baller. Will be really top class

Quote
He's too good "not to sign" and someone will have to put their money up front - sooner of later.

These aren't cherry-picked either. Just overwhelming positivity post after post. 

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30533 on: Today at 01:19:41 pm »
Quote
🇧🇪🔴 #LiverpoolFC now try a closing in on 45M£ deal for Romeo Lavia.
The aim is to get the player at Singapour with the squad.
As called by @FabrizioRomano, Reds are in a hurry as #ChelseaFC tried an ultimate approach in these ultimate hours thanks to Joe Shields pressing.
🔜 More to follow. #LFC #mercato

https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1684175907924180994?s=46
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30534 on: Today at 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:28:10 pm
Yeah, Bajcetic and Lavia have to be two of the most exciting players in their age range/position. Playing under the right manager and enough minutes for both, happy days. Midfield looks a different proposition all of a sudden, it's gone from old and languishing to young and exciting. We've got Jones who's come into form again and has the ability to kick on at 22, Elliot is only 20 and the other two new fellas are in that age bracket themselves. If Fabinho and Thiago leave in the next 12 months it'll be a complete 180 if their replacements are a lot younger, it could be a midfield who's oldest player is 25 or so. Like I say though they'll all have experience.
Im really excited about all these young players, even though mistakes will be made.
Its a lot more fun to watch young players get better, than watching old players get worse
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30535 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:14:47 pm
Inagio   (reported release fee of £40m)

Can play LCB or LB

David Lynch is adamant we arent in for him this summer.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30536 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:16:18 pm
Think the important thing to remember is City's 20% sell on clause... so £45m from us is less to Southampton than £40m from City next summer. They might want a couple more million in add ons to fully justify it.

They're assuming City will definitely buy him, which isn't guaranteed
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30537 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Let's hope Chelsea don't just lob money at Southampton and Lavia now.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30538 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:53 pm
20% on profit wasn't it? So anything over £14m

Yeah but even then think a straight £40m from City would be a better deal for Southampton. Although it may be a moot point, he may have the ability to refuse a move back to City and who knows if they're even interested, now or next summer.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30539 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Online phil236849

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30540 on: Today at 01:22:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:15:18 pm
🤣🤣🤣🤣

Gotta love spellcheck autocorrect!
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30541 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Let's hope Chelsea don't just lob money at Southampton and Lavia now.
Who's fussed if they do though. He left city to play football, highly doubt he's keen to join the upheaval and uncertainty at Chelsea where everyone knows young players come and go often unrelated to their performance
Online a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30542 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm »
Some sources saying 45 mill accepted.
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30543 on: Today at 01:28:11 pm »
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30544 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
Al Ittihad can now register players again. Maybe that's what the ultimate hold up was.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30545 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:53 pm
20% on profit wasn't it? So anything over £14m
Is it on profit or on sale?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30546 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
We fly to Singapore tomorrow so assume we want it done today? Medical over there maybe.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30547 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:33 pm
Al Ittihad can now register players again. Maybe that's what the ultimate hold up was.
Fab is off.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30548 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:28:11 pm
What constitutes an "ultimate approach"?

