No, I haven't missed anything.
Ok then we will concede alot of goals with Gomez or Matip playing especially together even against EL opposition.
We cant play Konate & Van Dijk in every game. We need a new CB badly
If we do go for another midfielder, Tyler Adams feels like a good shout. Injured, which isn't great, but he's quite flexible and can also do bits at RB which might be a bonus with the new system. Could play with or instead of Lavia you feel.
That Henderson pic should be spoilered

I'm at work and it doesn't pull through the pics so I can't see it  ;D
@FabrizioRomano
Jordan Henderson, new Al Ettifaq player as contracts are being signed right now.

Henderson is in Croatia @ Al Ettifaqs camp to complete his move on three year deal.

Its the end of an era at #LFC after 492 apps, 39 goals, 74 assists, 8 trophies.

Official soon 🟢🇸🇦




🤮
youmust have missed how bad Matip & Gomez have been for 12 months.
Its more crucial than after Lavia getting another CM

We're ALWAYS a year behind where we should be. Midfield should have been sorted before now with defence sorted this summer.

Colwill the new Bellingham.
So the middle one of those graphics isnt per 90 and the bottom one isnt possession adjusted right?

His Statsbomb radar posted a while back his is best numbers breakdown

Clearly hes going to be a great ball winner dont think thats in doubt
With the caveat I haven't seen those stats, or more importantly that particular radar, I'm actually not too sure about his ball winning ability necessarily being a big strength. I'm expecting more from his passing range and two footedness.

 I think part of the reason for winning as much possession this year is on account of being in a rancid team that sits off and rarely has the ball, and playing in a pair not a three, meaning he just had loads more opportunities to try and win the ball.

Hoping that it's more the case that like Thiago, sometimes limited viewing could fool someone into thinking he is just a baller and not one to get involved in winning the ball. But I more expect a situation like when Hendo was first moved to the 6 where he was effective at handling the space and pretty adept at getting the ball back without ever being a strong tackler - and then when we turn the ball over during an opposition attack, he'd be able to play dangerous balls over the top to take advantage of stretched opposition.
@FabrizioRomano
Jordan Henderson, new Al Ettifaq player as contracts are being signed right now.

Henderson is in Croatia @ Al Ettifaqs camp to complete his move on three year deal.

Its the end of an era at #LFC after 492 apps, 39 goals, 74 assists, 8 trophies.

Official soon 🟢🇸🇦




 That really is a hideous-looking kit. It's like he's dressed in the skin of a watermelon.
@FabrizioRomano
Jordan Henderson, new Al Ettifaq player as contracts are being signed right now.

Henderson is in Croatia @ Al Ettifaqs camp to complete his move on three year deal.

Its the end of an era at #LFC after 492 apps, 39 goals, 74 assists, 8 trophies.

Official soon 🟢🇸🇦




I wonder if he will still wear them rainbow laces.
Not signing a CB is lunacy. VVD, Konate and Matip all injury prone, if you include Gomez to the list, you have to add him to the injury prone as well
@FabrizioRomano
Jordan Henderson, new Al Ettifaq player as contracts are being signed right now.

Henderson is in Croatia @ Al Ettifaqs camp to complete his move on three year deal.

Its the end of an era at #LFC after 492 apps, 39 goals, 74 assists, 8 trophies.

Official soon 🟢🇸🇦



That shirt is incredibly ugly.
Serves him right
Ok then we will concede alot of goals with Gomez or Matip playing especially together even against EL opposition.
We cant play Konate & Van Dijk in every game. We need a new CB badly
If our front 6 defending doesn't improve from last season better defenders than Matip and Gomez won't help you much.
We're ALWAYS a year behind where we should be. Midfield should have been sorted before now with defence sorted this summer.

Colwill the new Bellingham.

Our recruitment policy.


Ooooouuuu friend, sellout friend!
If (and I expect its not even a big if) they cant afford to spend on a major centre back signing for now and the future, cos of spending what will likely be close on 140m on midfielders, then they surely need to find a cheaper option for the next year or two? Itd be such a risk to go into the season with a couple centre backs who struggled to stay fit last season, and one of them at a level that has severly dropped off and surely cant be relied on to be a regular starter.

Finding a centre back in the 28/29 age range that can at least be available as a 3rd/4th option should be a necessity imo, if they cant afford or cant pry away their prefered targets this summer.
Not signing a CB will be a disaster, in fact that could even be understating it. The version of Joe Gomez that has appeared since 2021 and an ancient Joel Matip guarding wide open spaces with a new midfield and inexperienced holding midfielder. Yeah, thats going to be sleepless nights.
Joycey:

On the pitch, Liverpool will make an improved bid for Southamptons Roméo Lavia, 19, after having an initial offer of £34 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, rejected for the Belgium international. Lavia made 29 Premier League appearances last season, 18 more than Liverpools 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, who is coming back from injury.Fabinho is still expected to join Al-Ittihad despite the Saudi Arabia club arguing over payment terms for his £40 million fee. Jordan Henderson will complete his £12 million move to Al-Ettifaq in the next 24 hours.

Basically confirmation that the Ornstein article yesterday was us putting pressure on the Saudi club to pay us...
Is Konate really that injury prone? Last year when quite a few players seemed to pick up problems in pre-season or early in the season he picked up a knee injury in our final friendly and missed the first 8 games of the season. He then picked up a muscle injury at the end of Jan and missed 5 games. The season before that he missed no games through injury. This injury prone tag is exaggerated.
That Henderson pic should be spoilered
yeah sorry, never worked out how to do that
Not signing a CB is lunacy. VVD, Konate and Matip all injury prone, if you include Gomez to the list, you have to add him to the injury prone as well

Plus Gomez isn't good. He's English so homegrown, otherwise he would be at risk of being sold
So the middle one of those graphics isnt per 90 and the bottom one isnt possession adjusted right?

His Statsbomb radar posted a while back his is best numbers breakdown

Clearly hes going to be a great ball winner dont think thats in doubt

Yep that's the one that I've been basing my, 'analytics wise he's not brilliant yet' line on. Do you have that to hand? Its been massively buried in this thread, would be needle in a haystack to find.

As for the negativity about data analytics. Seriously boys we became the best team in the world partly because of stats. The latest stats bomb podcast is a really interesting insight into how far ahead of everyone we were with data analytics for a good time. We got Klopp partly because our stats boys showed FSG how Dortmund's final season underperformance was a crazy anomaly, using data analytics. We recruited smarter and better than everyone else, using stats. We pursued various marginal gains, not least with set pieces, using stats. Our data analytics was one of the things that enabled Klopp to compete against the sport washers with FAR fewer resources. So yeah, I'm really pleased we decided to base loads of our recruitment off of data analytics rather than simply sending good old boys out to watch players. Obviously we need both but given they were integral to our success you'd of though we of all people would be really hot on data analytics.
Not signing a CB is lunacy. VVD, Konate and Matip all injury prone, if you include Gomez to the list, you have to add him to the injury prone as well
Not just that.
Konate & Gomez playing RCB are muscle injuries waiting to happen in this new system.
Konate had to miss a game due to muscle fatigue as well as he was visibly exhausted in a few games with the ground he has to cover on the right.
I actually think we need 2 new CBs for the right & left & sell Matip. But one is critical.
Joycey:

On the pitch, Liverpool will make an improved bid for Southamptons Roméo Lavia, 19, after having an initial offer of £34 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, rejected for the Belgium international. Lavia made 29 Premier League appearances last season, 18 more than Liverpools 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, who is coming back from injury.Fabinho is still expected to join Al-Ittihad despite the Saudi Arabia club arguing over payment terms for his £40 million fee. Jordan Henderson will complete his £12 million move to Al-Ettifaq in the next 24 hours.

So we need to know if there'll be another incoming if Fabinho goes
https

Next summer is back again!


Not signing a cb would be a disaster.

It doesn't say we won't sign one
With the caveat I haven't seen those stats, or more importantly that particular radar, I'm actually not too sure about his ball winning ability necessarily being a big strength. I'm expecting more from his passing range and two footedness.

 I think part of the reason for winning as much possession this year is on account of being in a rancid team that sits off and rarely has the ball, and playing in a pair not a three, meaning he just had loads more opportunities to try and win the ball.


Yeah maybe so. He's clearly good 1v1 without the ball though
The question is how much did playing in that team impact his ball progression .. obviously some but that's the real concern and gamble for me because his output last year on the ball wasn't good.
The thing that has always set Thiago apart is his ability to not only keep it but move it forward under pressure - Lavia doesn't have that (yet?). One of the biggest problems Fabinho gave us was his inability to do this - every time we were pressed last year we struggled so that will be where we'll have an issue next season when he plays the 6 I'd guess
I know these every-touch videos fail to show what a player isn't doing, but if this is Lavia 'disinterested' and 'not in the right headspace', then I can't wait to see him when he's happy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WvyRUNhDHk&ab_channel=SVMM
Yep that's the one that I've been basing my, 'analytics wise he's not brilliant yet' line on. Do you have that to hand? Its been massively buried in this thread, would be needle in a haystack to find.


 search statsbomb lavia on twitter
Cant stress enough how much the Saints fans rate Lavia. I know a season ticket holder who does every away match and she thinks he is brilliant.
If (and I expect its not even a big if) they cant afford to spend on a major centre back signing for now and the future, cos of spending what will likely be close on 140m on midfielders, then they surely need to find a cheaper option for the next year or two? Itd be such a risk to go into the season with a couple centre backs who struggled to stay fit last season, and one of them at a level that has severly dropped off and surely cant be relied on to be a regular starter.

Finding a centre back in the 28/29 age range that can at least be available as a 3rd/4th option should be a necessity imo, if they cant afford or cant pry away their prefered targets this summer.

A King Ragnar style signing?
It doesn't say we won't sign one

Clinical doesn't let a bizarre thing like what tweets actually say get in the way of moaning.
@FabrizioRomano
Jordan Henderson, new Al Ettifaq player as contracts are being signed right now.

Henderson is in Croatia @ Al Ettifaqs camp to complete his move on three year deal.

Its the end of an era at #LFC after 492 apps, 39 goals, 74 assists, 8 trophies.

Official soon 🟢🇸🇦




Sellout! When Klopp and Liverpool needed him the most. Certainly for a season he back out and run off for the cash! Snake like kopp out!
