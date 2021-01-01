We surely need another six or we expecting it to be covered by two young lads and Thiago (who is never fit).
So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?
Lavia makes so little sense when you write it out like that. If you replace him with a 24/25 year old it's way more balanced. Even a 21 year old is better. That said it's not obvious who that player would be, I'm not convinced we need 2 more CMs and we may think Lavia has got so much potential that it's worth a season where our midfield options are a bit raw. Oh and in terms of heavy lifting, I think you're underselling Jones here. Same age as DS, ever present in the backend of last year. He's going to play a lot of minutes. Between DS, Jones and Mac I'm not sure where the minutes are for Elliot/ other 8s to be honest.
Lavia feels like one that we'd usually 'monitor' until he's good enough to be a regular starter for us, but we are jumping the gun a bit because of the buy-back clause that he has with City. He's not our usual profile of signing. We've bought the odd teenager for a low fee (Ramsay), but £40-50m on a 19 year old is new territory under our set-up.
Lavia/Doucoure/Bajcetic for the DM spot, Jones/Szoboszlai for LCM, Mac Allister/Elliott for RCM, and Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago leave?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Doucoure is going to be Fab fee + £30m. That £30m is better spent on the defence and keep Fab.
or we sell Fabinho for the same fee as we get Lavia for who is a decade younger
We're buying Lavia to replace Henderson indirectly. We've got enough no.8s not enough no.6s. Henderson leaving for Lavia rebalances that.
No chance, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister replaced Thiago and Henderson.
Read what I said again. no.8s currently:HendersonMac AllisterJonesElliottThaigo Szoboszlai no.6sFabinhoBajcetic Henderson leaving for a no.6 makes sense in terms of numbers and quality in that no.6 position. Gakpo can also play as an 8 as per the other day. I'd also question if Bajcetic is a proper DM.
We were ready to go all in on Bellingham, I'd expect if they are good enough we will go them.
I think Lavia was coming in if Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho all stayed.If Fab leaves we bring in a more esperienced no.6 alongside Lavia.
thats how i see it
No, I'm just talking about Fab.Fab-Hendo axis was horrible but only Fab surrounded by new midfielders + Trent could potentially work. Also we would have a slight chance of avoiding this season being transitional one for the lack of familiarity.
Thiago is staying though. So you agree we've got more than enough no.8s? Because last time I checked you can't replace a player that's still at the club.
Were we?
Thiago is always injured anyway dude, theres hardly going to be a massive squad issue in having another player for his minutes is there? its like us bringing in a centre back to compete with Matip, are we really worried about Matip getting pissed off about playing time if we sign another quality centre back?
