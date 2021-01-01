« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1023407 times)

Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30320 on: Today at 09:55:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:46 am
We surely need another six or we expecting it to be covered by two young lads and Thiago (who is never fit).

I'd guess we've got a few options in the air - maybe even Kone and Thuram? - and we're waiting on Fabinho's movement.

Think Henderson is unrelated to the number 6 decisions. Still hoping he'll turn down the Saudis and stay. He'd still get 20+ games this season
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30321 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:27 am
So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?

Him only having to do his own share and not being expected to cover for a lack of legs in front of him could see significantly better performances from him.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30322 on: Today at 09:57:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:45:21 am
Lavia makes so little sense when you write it out like that. If you replace him with a 24/25 year old it's way more balanced. Even a 21 year old is better. That said it's not obvious who that player would be, I'm not convinced we need 2 more CMs and we may think Lavia has got so much potential that it's worth a season where our midfield options are a bit raw. Oh and in terms of heavy lifting, I think you're underselling Jones here. Same age as DS, ever present in the backend of last year. He's going to play a lot of minutes. Between DS, Jones and Mac I'm not sure where the minutes are for Elliot/ other 8s to be honest.
Lavia feels like one that we'd usually 'monitor' until he's good enough to be a regular starter for us, but we are jumping the gun a bit because of the buy-back clause that he has with City. He's not our usual profile of signing. We've bought the odd teenager for a low fee (Ramsay), but £40-50m on a 19 year old is new territory under our set-up.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30323 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
It says a lot that the club instantly accepted the £40m bid for Fab. Normally, we take our time to negotiate.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30324 on: Today at 09:59:16 am »
Lavia/Doucoure/Bajcetic for the DM spot, Jones/Szoboszlai for LCM, Mac Allister/Elliott for RCM, and Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago leave?
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30325 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:57:42 am
Lavia feels like one that we'd usually 'monitor' until he's good enough to be a regular starter for us, but we are jumping the gun a bit because of the buy-back clause that he has with City. He's not our usual profile of signing. We've bought the odd teenager for a low fee (Ramsay), but £40-50m on a 19 year old is new territory under our set-up.

We were ready to go all in on Bellingham, I'd expect if they are good enough we will go them.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30326 on: Today at 10:01:48 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:57:42 am
Lavia feels like one that we'd usually 'monitor' until he's good enough to be a regular starter for us, but we are jumping the gun a bit because of the buy-back clause that he has with City. He's not our usual profile of signing. We've bought the odd teenager for a low fee (Ramsay), but £40-50m on a 19 year old is new territory under our set-up.
seems like it is a Klopp signing judging by reports he really rates him.

Ramsay & Carvalho are players we signed for Klopp & I dont think he rates either at all.
Ramsay when fit barely made the squad & wasnt even given pre season to impress.
Both will never play for Liverpool again imo. Van Den Berg is the same. All 3 we should make decent money on if their loan moves go well.
Carvalho to Leipzig I am not so sure will go too well though
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30327 on: Today at 10:02:25 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:59:16 am
Lavia/Doucoure/Bajcetic for the DM spot, Jones/Szoboszlai for LCM, Mac Allister/Elliott for RCM, and Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago leave?

Thiago won't leave, but I would take that. They are asking for silly money for Doucoure though at the moment.

Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30328 on: Today at 10:03:32 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:59:16 am
Lavia/Doucoure/Bajcetic for the DM spot, Jones/Szoboszlai for LCM, Mac Allister/Elliott for RCM, and Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago leave?

Doucoure is going to be Fab fee + £30m. That £30m is better spent on the defence and keep Fab.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30329 on: Today at 10:06:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:03:32 am
Doucoure is going to be Fab fee + £30m. That £30m is better spent on the defence and keep Fab.

or we sell Fabinho for the same fee as we get Lavia for who is a decade younger
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30330 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
Hopefully, we can agree on a deal with Southampton today and the young lad can join up with us in Singapore.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30331 on: Today at 10:08:34 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:06:16 am
or we sell Fabinho for the same fee as we get Lavia for who is a decade younger

We're buying Lavia to replace Henderson indirectly. We've got enough no.8s not enough no.6s. Henderson leaving for Lavia rebalances that. Fabinho leaving means we're short again. And I don't think we're planning on another midfielder after Lavia. 
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30332 on: Today at 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:08:34 am
We're buying Lavia to replace Henderson indirectly. We've got enough no.8s not enough no.6s. Henderson leaving for Lavia rebalances that.

No chance, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister replaced Thiago and Henderson.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30333 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:10:15 am
No chance, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister replaced Thiago and Henderson.

Read what I said again.

no.8s currently:
Henderson
Mac Allister
Jones
Elliott
Thaigo
Szoboszlai 

no.6s
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Henderson leaving for a no.6 makes sense in terms of numbers and quality in that no.6 position. Gakpo can also play as an 8 as per the other day. I'd also question if Bajcetic is a proper DM.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30334 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
Reckon well pay up the 50 mill and just get Lavia in now. We rarely seem to act without some kind of encouragement and having bid already it seems we arent miles away from getting him
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30335 on: Today at 10:18:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:13:48 am
Read what I said again.

no.8s currently:
Henderson
Mac Allister
Jones
Elliott
Thaigo
Szoboszlai 

no.6s
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Henderson leaving for a no.6 makes sense in terms of numbers and quality in that no.6 position. Gakpo can also play as an 8 as per the other day. I'd also question if Bajcetic is a proper DM.

I think Lavia was coming in if Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho all stayed.

If Fab leaves we bring in a more esperienced no.6 alongside Lavia.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30336 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:10:15 am
No chance, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister replaced Thiago and Henderson.

thats how i see it
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30337 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:59 am
We were ready to go all in on Bellingham, I'd expect if they are good enough we will go them.

Were we?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30338 on: Today at 10:21:50 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:18:12 am
I think Lavia was coming in if Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho all stayed.

If Fab leaves we bring in a more esperienced no.6 alongside Lavia.

Sure it was reported by a lot that someone had to go to free up space?

And the second part, I'm not sure. 
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30339 on: Today at 10:22:30 am »
Once Lavia is done we bring in Doucoure to replace fab (if he goes) then a centre back and we are ready  ;D
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30340 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:19:39 am
thats how i see it

Thiago is staying though. So you agree we've got more than enough no.8s? Because last time I checked you can't replace a player that's still at the club.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30341 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:52:46 am
No, I'm just talking about Fab.

Fab-Hendo axis was horrible but only Fab surrounded by new midfielders + Trent could potentially work. Also we would have a slight chance of avoiding this season being transitional one for the lack of familiarity.

in an ideal world that would be my preference as well. either fab or hendo leaving and not both. i was backing fab to come good as well if we have a couple of runners beside him. we do still have thiago to call upon if and when fit.

honestly the midfield numbers look alright if all manage to stay fit but the balance just doesnt seem right. my guess is lavia will be our last midfield signing. somehow try to strike a balance with the players we have. we still have to get a left sided centre back and hopefully have the budget for that.

there were some chatter that we wont be playing with a specialized no 6 and have more of a mobile midifeld or whatever complex roles the coaching stuff comes out with. the lavia signing just looks like thats what is happening.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30342 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:23:00 am
Thiago is staying though. So you agree we've got more than enough no.8s? Because last time I checked you can't replace a player that's still at the club.

Thiago is always injured anyway dude, theres hardly going to be a massive squad issue in having another player for his minutes is there? its like us bringing in a centre back to compete with Matip, are we really worried about Matip getting pissed off about playing time if we sign another quality centre back?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30343 on: Today at 10:27:15 am »
Gonna go against the grain here and say I'd rather keep Fabinho and reassess our options next summer than sell him and sign Doucoure. Put Fabinho in a low-block and his numbers will be more impressive than Doucoure's.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30344 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:20:28 am
Were we?

Yes do you live under a rock by the sea?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30345 on: Today at 10:28:04 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:26:34 am
Thiago is always injured anyway dude, theres hardly going to be a massive squad issue in having another player for his minutes is there? its like us bringing in a centre back to compete with Matip, are we really worried about Matip getting pissed off about playing time if we sign another quality centre back?

Thiago when fit is still one of our best players. He was made to be the legs for Henderson and Fabinho last season. Which was utter madness.
