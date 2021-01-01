No, I'm just talking about Fab.



Fab-Hendo axis was horrible but only Fab surrounded by new midfielders + Trent could potentially work. Also we would have a slight chance of avoiding this season being transitional one for the lack of familiarity.



in an ideal world that would be my preference as well. either fab or hendo leaving and not both. i was backing fab to come good as well if we have a couple of runners beside him. we do still have thiago to call upon if and when fit.honestly the midfield numbers look alright if all manage to stay fit but the balance just doesnt seem right. my guess is lavia will be our last midfield signing. somehow try to strike a balance with the players we have. we still have to get a left sided centre back and hopefully have the budget for that.there were some chatter that we wont be playing with a specialized no 6 and have more of a mobile midifeld or whatever complex roles the coaching stuff comes out with. the lavia signing just looks like thats what is happening.