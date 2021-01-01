I'd rather have Fab than no other midfielder. Henderson going and Lavia coming in is sound, but there's no guarantee we sign anyone else if Fab does go, or are we thinking Fab going will pay for a CB / help us put a bigger bid in for a CB we want



Id rather not have Fabinho and not have another midfielder if thats the choice - which it isnt obvIts important he moves on, if he stays theyll be pressure to play him and pressure not to sign better playersId expect the deal to go through - Ornstein is usually on the money and he said all parties are keen to get it resolved so presumably the problem is bureaucratic or payments which are both solvableAlso dont think thered be movement on Lavia if we didnt think it was completing