Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1021860 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 06:19:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
You've made up your own transfer rumour and invented your own outcome so that you can have a go at the owners about something. Truly bizarre  ;D

We'd definitely sell Salah for 300 million tbf  ;D
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 07:24:48 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm
Hopefully Fabinho deal gets done quickly as he has now missed two games in pre season.

I am aware he wont be sat on his arse but its not good plus he clearly wants to go.

Read that Saudi dont have FFP in their league as its only European teams not Asian, still it dont really happen here !

well this is something Fifa and Uefa need to coordinate as a matter of urgency if thats the case
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 07:33:02 am »
Reckon £40m + 5m add-ons gets Lavia. Get it done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 07:34:44 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:10:56 pm
Whats the deal with Fab? still just "unspecified administrative problems"?  ie pay up or fuck off.

Read today the SA govt had earmarked several billion for the league over the next 5-6 years or so.  they should have the scratch. Maybe somebody watched some film from last year or something.

Rumour I saw on Twitter was his dogs are banned in Saudi Arabia (pit bull) so he cannot take them with him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 07:40:28 am »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 07:34:44 am
Rumour I saw on Twitter was his dogs are banned in Saudi Arabia (pit bull) so he cannot take them with him
Ornstein said this not true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30245 on: Today at 07:41:24 am »
He hasn't got a pitbull. They're french bulldogs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30246 on: Today at 07:41:59 am »
Sorry been out of the loop - what is happening with Fab? Reading the last page or two, I see that the deal is in danger but do we know why? Will Fab come to Singapore with us now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30247 on: Today at 07:44:42 am »
Fab staying and Hendo going would actually be perfect.

Surrounded by legs and pressure on the ball Fab would be much better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30248 on: Today at 07:45:04 am »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 07:34:44 am
Rumour I saw on Twitter was his dogs are banned in Saudi Arabia (pit bull) so he cannot take them with him

Pit bulls are banned in the UK so he hasnt got that breed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30249 on: Today at 07:47:13 am »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 07:34:44 am
Rumour I saw on Twitter was his dogs are banned in Saudi Arabia (pit bull) so he cannot take them with him
Pitbulls are a banned breed in the UK.

And his social media he has 2 French Bulldogs which are also not on the banned list in Saudi.

The rumour is hold up is the club have a transfer embargo dispute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30250 on: Today at 07:49:42 am »
News of a new offer today maybe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 07:49:43 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 07:41:59 am
Sorry been out of the loop - what is happening with Fab? Reading the last page or two, I see that the deal is in danger but do we know why? Will Fab come to Singapore with us now?
It's not clear. Some have said that his dogs are an issue in Saudi, but Ornstein denies that's the issue. Some others have said that PIF haven't provided proof of funds for Ittihad because they're focussing too much on other deals (Mbappe etc.), so the deal hasn't been able to go through. He's due to start training with the first team again today. Hopefully there is some clarity before we fly out tomorrow(?).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 07:50:11 am »
The more I hear about Lavia from the people that have worked with him at Anderlecht and City the more I like. We know a players character is taken into account with a strict no dickhead policy. You have to wonder if thats why they are passing on Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 07:50:37 am »
Ornstein or Joyce bomb today for Lavia fee agreed I reckon. Doubt both clubs want this to drag on from this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 07:52:27 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:44:42 am
Fab staying and Hendo going would actually be perfect.

Surrounded by legs and pressure on the ball Fab would be much better.

So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:33:02 am
Reckon £40m + 5m add-ons gets Lavia. Get it done.

How about £40m + Phillips?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 07:59:41 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:49:43 am
It's not clear. Some have said that his dogs are an issue in Saudi, but Ornstein denies that's the issue. Some others have said that PIF haven't provided proof of funds for Ittihad because they're focussing too much on other deals (Mbappe etc.), so the deal hasn't been able to go through. He's due to start training with the first team again today. Hopefully there is some clarity before we fly out tomorrow(?).

Thank you! What a mess - from the Saudi side. Totally disruptive and dragging along.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 08:01:46 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:37:17 pm
To me, it reads like he's saying it's £40m fixed. As in £40m can't add up to 35 + 5 add-ons. I might be wrong though.

If thats true then we really arent very far apart at all.


Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:23:14 am
City get nothing

It has been well reported that they have a 20% sell on clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30258 on: Today at 08:04:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:27 am
So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?
Experience, positioning, know-how, nous, winning mentality, good advice for Lavia and Stef.

Exact same things Rodri provides to his teammates while surrounded by energy and bodies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30259 on: Today at 08:04:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:27 am
So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?

I thought Fabinho got very isolated last season in midfield, though Fab was better when we changed the set up at the end off the season from around the Leeds game away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30260 on: Today at 08:04:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:27 am
So other players will have to provide the energy, tackling and pressing for Fabinho? What exactly will Fabinho bring in terms of ability to the team?

Dog whisperer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30261 on: Today at 08:05:26 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:01:46 am
If thats true then we really arent very far apart at all.


It has been well reported that they have a 20% sell on clause.

They dont they have a buy back clause at £40m @ 2024 as far as I can read
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30262 on: Today at 08:05:38 am »
Cant lie keeping Fabinho would be gutting. His fee and wages off the books wouldve been massive. Also, hes a handicap to the team when he plays now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30263 on: Today at 08:07:43 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:01:46 am
If thats true then we really arent very far apart at all.


It has been well reported that they have a 20% sell on clause.

City definitely gets 20% which why I think Southampton wont budge on their valuation. Take it 40m guaranteed and 10m of add-on with appearances and starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30264 on: Today at 08:08:33 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:05:38 am
Cant lie keeping Fabinho would be gutting. His fee and wages off the books wouldve been massive. Also, hes a handicap to the team when he plays now.

Its possible he could achieve his previous level, unlikely but possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30265 on: Today at 08:09:35 am »
Need Orny to say Fabinho is gonna miss training after a breakthrough in talks but I would be amazed if this deal ever happened so not expecting it. Probably have Bayern trying to pay £10m for the rest of the window.

Announce Lavia!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30266 on: Today at 08:09:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:05:38 am
Cant lie keeping Fabinho would be gutting. His fee and wages off the books wouldve been massive. Also, hes a handicap to the team when he plays now.

Kind of agree but imagine reading this one year ago.

I think keeping him wouldnt be that bad though. 3 new bodies in midfield including a 6. His playing time will be limited but he has a contract until 2026 so we could still sell for cheap (10-20mil) next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30267 on: Today at 08:13:05 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:05:38 am
Cant lie keeping Fabinho would be gutting. His fee and wages off the books wouldve been massive. Also, hes a handicap to the team when he plays now.
I wouldn't mind too much given the lack of options to replace him. We could probably get a decent amount for him next summer too. I'm very conscious about the fact that we've completely changed our midfield and I'm trying to think of an example when another top side has done that over the space of a summer.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:58:38 am
How about £40m + Phillips?
That would be a great deal for all parties I think. Phillips just never seems to leave. No idea what happened with the Leeds thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30268 on: Today at 08:16:56 am »
Do City not have a sell-on clause with Lavia? Would cash + player not make it really complicated for Saints? Read so much about Lavia's contract I might be imagining the sell-on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30269 on: Today at 08:17:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
I can confirm that he doesnt run the KFC in slough

Theres more than one mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30270 on: Today at 08:21:32 am »
I thought Fabinho improved towards the end of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30271 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
Tifo Lavia video analysis (6 minutes)
https://youtu.be/_jHfyf1MpOA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30272 on: Today at 08:30:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm
Spent many a lunch break in that KFC. Alone with just a Fully Loaded box meal and the quiet hope that one day Id meet Amir.

That's a real shame but they do say never meet your heroes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30273 on: Today at 08:31:53 am »
I'd rather have Fab than no other midfielder. Henderson going and Lavia coming in is sound, but there's no guarantee we sign anyone else if Fab does go, or are we thinking Fab going will pay for a CB / help us put a bigger bid in for a CB we want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30274 on: Today at 08:33:52 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:21:32 am
I thought Fabinho improved towards the end of last season.

He did but still not to the world class level he was at before. He went from abysmal to average last season. Think cause he was so bad at the start of the season and he improved slightly, hes changed peoples perception but it would be a massive shame to not be able to get rid of his 200k a week and a £40 million transfer fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30275 on: Today at 08:34:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
Henderson checking his bank balance on his phone.

 :wellin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30276 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
How long before PSG  put a bid in for Salah?  if they get the £300m  for Mbappe , only other one I could see them going for is Kane but pretty sure he wants to go to Bayern.  I dont think we should but can see FSG saying yes
Can see them bidding for Salah next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30277 on: Today at 08:38:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:58:38 am
How about £40m + Phillips?

Nat Phillips has gone missing. No one knows where he is. Maybe Noel Gallagher knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30278 on: Today at 08:42:43 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:33:52 am
He did but still not to the world class level he was at before. He went from abysmal to average last season. Think cause he was so bad at the start of the season and he improved slightly, hes changed peoples perception but it would be a massive shame to not be able to get rid of his 200k a week and a £40 million transfer fee.

Have to bear in mind the shite teams we were playing back end of last season. Basically all the bottom half. The likes of Forest and Southampton games were still an utter shit show defensively.

A midfield of Poulsen, Charlie Adam and Jay Spearing would have bossed it against Leeds and Leicester teams who were beyond bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30279 on: Today at 08:50:50 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:31:53 am
I'd rather have Fab than no other midfielder. Henderson going and Lavia coming in is sound, but there's no guarantee we sign anyone else if Fab does go, or are we thinking Fab going will pay for a CB / help us put a bigger bid in for a CB we want

Id rather not have Fabinho and not have another midfielder if thats the choice - which it isnt obv
Its important he moves on, if he stays theyll be pressure to play him and pressure not to sign better players

Id expect the deal to go through - Ornstein is usually on the money and he said all parties are keen to get it resolved so presumably the problem is bureaucratic or payments which are both solvable
Also dont think thered be movement on Lavia if we didnt think it was completing
