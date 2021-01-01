I'd rather have Fab than no other midfielder. Henderson going and Lavia coming in is sound, but there's no guarantee we sign anyone else if Fab does go, or are we thinking Fab going will pay for a CB / help us put a bigger bid in for a CB we want
Id rather not have Fabinho and not have another midfielder if thats the choice - which it isnt obv
Its important he moves on, if he stays theyll be pressure to play him and pressure not to sign better players
Id expect the deal to go through - Ornstein is usually on the money and he said all parties are keen to get it resolved so presumably the problem is bureaucratic or payments which are both solvable
Also dont think thered be movement on Lavia if we didnt think it was completing