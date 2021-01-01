« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1019832 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 05:10:24 am »
Its has to be Today (Wednesday) as he was filming today by all accounts his leaving video. Hopefully we can get Lavia in before we goto Singapore but its gonna be super tight, its seem we just negoiating the price, the wages etc all sorted it all in Southamptons court now how much they want, the the rest is sorted so could be done super quick if we offer £40m and addons maybe unless southampton are holding on for £50m , At this stage if we have to pay say £45m but able to get him over to singapore and trainig with the grp it may well work out better for us. As he will be able to adapt better to the way we play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 