Sacha Tavolieri

@sachatavolieri



🔛🔴 Sources on the Romeo #Lavia’s deal to #LiverpoolFC feels reasonably confident as the talks are ON and will continue during the week. #SouthamptonFC wants to get a fixed fee of 40M£ comparable to the buyback clause of Man City in 2024, what they would define as a good business.

✍🏼 Five years contract ready.

⏳ A 2cd improved bid expected. #mercato #PL



This guy has been banging the Lavia drum for a while so I’m inclined to believe he has some knowledge of the deal with his info probably coming from the Lavia camp seeing as he’s a Belgian reporter. I am however confused about the £40m, do we think he means £40m after City take their 20% (i.e. £50m in total) or do we think he’s basically saying other journos are wrong and we’re basically £3m apart on price given we offered £35m + £2m add-ons?