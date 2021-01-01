So it looks like Henderson going, Fabinho staying, and Lavia not as close as suggested this morning? So all in all, as you were.



If Fabinho really does join training tomorrow I think it's goosed - what a fucking mess. Left out of the entire first leg of our pre-season training camp, but coming back into the fold with obvious questionmarks about his commitment and desire to be here. Even if you subscribe to the idea that he'll be better this season (I don't), he certainly isn't going to look back to his best having missed half of pre-season - especially the part focused on conditioning and fitness. £40m fee and £30m in saved wages for a player at his current level always seemed a bit too good to be true.