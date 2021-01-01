« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1012677 times)

Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30120 on: Today at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:05:13 pm
And the only good thing about Liverpool (the city) is Cheshire.  ;D


Haha, yeah, that was the one. Hes obviously never been to Cheshire or Liverpool then. Liverpool is much more interesting and fun. I used to take a coach load of people from Chester to Liverpool every other Saturday night because their clubs are better.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30121 on: Today at 07:09:38 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:07:24 pm
Thats annoying Lavia starting especially with what happened to Palhinha.

Ultimately, theres one club to blame for him still playing games for Southampton
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30122 on: Today at 07:09:45 pm »
You meant the old cranks bus to the bingo halls you fucker.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30123 on: Today at 07:10:29 pm »
I could tell that False9 was a manc from the off.

"English is my second language"

Well, yeah, now that I can believe. Fucking mutant.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30124 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:10:29 pm
I could tell that False9 was a manc from the off.

"English is my second language"

Well, yeah, now that I can believe. Fucking mutant.

:D
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30125 on: Today at 07:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:45 pm
You meant the old cranks bus to the bingo halls you fucker.

 :wanker

 ;)
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30126 on: Today at 07:13:11 pm »
So it looks like Henderson going, Fabinho staying, and Lavia not as close as suggested this morning? So all in all, as you were.

If Fabinho really does join training tomorrow I think it's goosed - what a fucking mess. Left out of the entire first leg of our pre-season training camp, but coming back into the fold with obvious questionmarks about his commitment and desire to be here. Even if you subscribe to the idea that he'll be better this season (I don't), he certainly isn't going to look back to his best having missed half of pre-season - especially the part focused on conditioning and fitness. £40m fee and £30m in saved wages for a player at his current level always seemed a bit too good to be true.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30127 on: Today at 07:13:16 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:05:13 pm
And the only good thing about Liverpool (the city) is Cheshire.  ;D
And that was his response to saying italy had a better quality of life than liverpool after being called out
