Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1012675 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30080 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:58:22 pm
no he isnt, thats his plot, some of us where wise to it from the word go  :P

 ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30081 on: Today at 06:25:50 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30082 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:19:57 pm
Samie aint that bad.

Samie wouldnt get bored and go away either. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30083 on: Today at 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:39:31 pm
This club is nuts, honestly.

Our defense looking that weak and they are putting 40-45 mi pounds in a 19 years old player from a relegated club to play in a position where we already have our own prospect.

But if we say something, people get mad. "You have to trust Klopp", that loser. Why should I trust the guy who has put us in the Europa League and has become a specialist in finishing 2nd?


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30084 on: Today at 06:29:32 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:27:59 pm
He is not entirely wrong though, we've seen it in the past when we needed to fix the midfield and we keep buying attackers. I guess we'll know at the end of the window but the obsession with Colwill despite it being highly unlikely that we sign him and the lack of any real signs of us looking to recruit a CB is worrying to say the least

Wait, you do realise your last sentence completely contradicts itself right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30085 on: Today at 06:29:38 pm »
He's got some time to reflect now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30086 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30087 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Why are people even giving this nonsense the time of day?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30088 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm »
Going in for Lavia knowing the price tag confirms the market is fuckall for Fabinho replacements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30089 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
How's things looking? Just Lavia in before season starts and more players leaving?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30090 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:29:32 pm
Wait, you do realise your last sentence completely contradicts itself right?
it doesn't, but i deleted the message because i didn't see the crazy bit about Klopp initially
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30091 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:34:45 pm
it doesn't, but i deleted the message because i didn't see the crazy bit about Klopp initially

Ha. I was about to quote your post but I thought you may have missed that part.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30092 on: Today at 06:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:07:06 pm
Hes a Guardiola and Abu Dhabi fan boy, not that you'd want to check his post history, but about half of them mention Guardiola or his clubs, showing them in a positive light, and how they are the club Liverpool need to look up to. Not sure why its taken so long for people to gather hes a Man City troll.

Yeah, those early posts were shambles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30093 on: Today at 06:45:49 pm »
Lavia starts. c*nts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30094 on: Today at 06:48:31 pm »
Southampton starting Lavia doesn't mean much. It's just that a deal hasn't already been agreed between the clubs. We might be able to agree in the next few days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30095 on: Today at 06:49:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Lavia starts. c*nts.

Unleash Fabinhos dogs after their Board! Esepcially the black and white one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30096 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Lavia starts. c*nts.

Southampton arent an easy club to do business with, fair play to him though for not kicking up a fuss.

Why start him in a pointless friendly though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30097 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Lavia starts. c*nts.
Good. He will be match fit for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30098 on: Today at 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Lavia starts. c*nts.

Strange but please dont get injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30099 on: Today at 06:52:16 pm »
How long he plays is probably more of an indicator, might just play 20 to say goodbye.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30100 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:51:11 pm
Southampton arent an easy club to do business with, fair play to him though for not kicking up a fuss.

Why start him in a pointless friendly though?

Because he's their player and probably won't sell if we don't up our offer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30101 on: Today at 06:53:52 pm »
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30102 on: Today at 06:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:52 pm
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.

Exactly what Im thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30103 on: Today at 06:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:52 pm
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.
Yeah its not a great idea from them. Theyve been counting on his sale for money so if they want to risk it, go ahead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30104 on: Today at 06:55:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30105 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:52 pm
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.

A temporary injury isnt going to deter us from a signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30106 on: Today at 06:55:48 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:51:54 pm
Good. He will be match fit for us.

Hopefully unless he's Palhinha'd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30107 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:31:47 pm
Scratching my head that multiple people are saying Fabinho can be a backup CB - have you forgotten the time he had to play there but was so bad that we replaced him with Rhys Williams? And that was when he could still run and act like he gave a shit.
Not sure this is correct. He was moved because we lost so much in midfield when he was playing in defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30108 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30109 on: Today at 06:59:13 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30110 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:55:21 pm
https://twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1683898004061683725?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w

Hendo filming at Anfield today.

This feels done with this, all the reports of goodbyes, medicals etc, much different reporting compared to Fab though will still believe it when I see it. Can't be arsed with the tacky goodbye video though from him or the club though do appreciate what he did for us obv.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30111 on: Today at 06:59:49 pm »
I think I'll probably catch the first half to watch Lavia
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30112 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30113 on: Today at 07:01:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:59:24 pm
This feels done with this, all the reports of goodbyes, medicals etc, much different reporting compared to Fab though will still believe it when I see it. Can't be arsed with the tacky goodbye video though from him or the club though do appreciate what he did for us obv.

It did get me a bit. But leaving the way hes leaving just leaves a bad taste, especially where hes going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30114 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:39:31 pm
This club is nuts, honestly.

Our defense looking that weak and they are putting 40-45 mi pounds in a 19 years old player from a relegated club to play in a position where we already have our own prospect.

But if we say something, people get mad. "You have to trust Klopp", that loser. Why should I trust the guy who has put us in the Europa League and has become a specialist in finishing 2nd?


Some had you pegged early on. Youve just proved it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30115 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm »
Crazy he was there to see the send offs for Firmino, Milner, Ox and Keita and now hes out there saying his goodbyes on camera in an empty stadium. Sad way to end what was a legendary role during one of our greatest eras.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30116 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:52 pm
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.

No but they'll hang onto one of their best players for at least half a season to help in their promotion chase. He has 4 years on his contract so they won't be desperate to sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30117 on: Today at 07:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:07:06 pm
Hes a Guardiola and Abu Dhabi fan boy, not that you'd want to check his post history, but about half of them mention Guardiola or his clubs, showing them in a positive light, and how they are the club Liverpool need to look up to. Not sure why its taken so long for people to gather hes a Man City troll.

And the only good thing about Liverpool (the city) is Cheshire.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30118 on: Today at 07:07:24 pm »
Thats annoying Lavia starting especially with what happened to Palhinha.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #30119 on: Today at 07:08:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:04:03 pm
Crazy he was there to see the send offs for Firmino, Milner, Ox and Keita and now hes out there saying his goodbyes on camera in an empty stadium. Sad way to end what was a legendary role during one of our greatest eras.

Yeah, he's been brilliant for us and has led us during our best period in 30 years, but it's all ending a bit blandly, when it could have been so much better. His loss.
