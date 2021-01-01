https://twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1683898004061683725?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w



Hendo filming at Anfield today.



This feels done with this, all the reports of goodbyes, medicals etc, much different reporting compared to Fab though will still believe it when I see it. Can't be arsed with the tacky goodbye video though from him or the club though do appreciate what he did for us obv.