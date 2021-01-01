no he isnt, thats his plot, some of us where wise to it from the word go
Samie aint that bad.
This club is nuts, honestly.Our defense looking that weak and they are putting 40-45 mi pounds in a 19 years old player from a relegated club to play in a position where we already have our own prospect.But if we say something, people get mad. "You have to trust Klopp", that loser. Why should I trust the guy who has put us in the Europa League and has become a specialist in finishing 2nd?
He is not entirely wrong though, we've seen it in the past when we needed to fix the midfield and we keep buying attackers. I guess we'll know at the end of the window but the obsession with Colwill despite it being highly unlikely that we sign him and the lack of any real signs of us looking to recruit a CB is worrying to say the least
Wait, you do realise your last sentence completely contradicts itself right?
it doesn't, but i deleted the message because i didn't see the crazy bit about Klopp initially
Hes a Guardiola and Abu Dhabi fan boy, not that you'd want to check his post history, but about half of them mention Guardiola or his clubs, showing them in a positive light, and how they are the club Liverpool need to look up to. Not sure why its taken so long for people to gather hes a Man City troll.
Lavia starts. c*nts.
Southampton arent an easy club to do business with, fair play to him though for not kicking up a fuss.Why start him in a pointless friendly though?
If he gets injured they won't see a penny.
Good. He will be match fit for us.
Scratching my head that multiple people are saying Fabinho can be a backup CB - have you forgotten the time he had to play there but was so bad that we replaced him with Rhys Williams? And that was when he could still run and act like he gave a shit.
https://twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1683898004061683725?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7wHendo filming at Anfield today.
This feels done with this, all the reports of goodbyes, medicals etc, much different reporting compared to Fab though will still believe it when I see it. Can't be arsed with the tacky goodbye video though from him or the club though do appreciate what he did for us obv.
Crazy he was there to see the send offs for Firmino, Milner, Ox and Keita and now hes out there saying his goodbyes on camera in an empty stadium. Sad way to end what was a legendary role during one of our greatest eras.
