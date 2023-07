Why do you think that? If you are going to cry out your fucking arse at least attempt to give some rationale.



Assuming Fab and Henderson move to Saudi before they draw their pensions, we need to sign Lavia at a bare minimum just to make up the numbers. Realistically we need two to be comfortable in the coming season, and this will be Thiago's last. So next summer (2024) do you think we will sign another 2+ CMs in which event might lead to Bajcetic going? By that summer our LB and CB situation is going to be chronic and Salah will very likely be on the move too and these are only the things we can predict now never mind the curveballs such as this summer's Saudi shenanigans have thrown us.



Similar positions similar age, I think the 6 positions is Bajcetic easiest way of making it here as a key player, at the 8 position you have Jones Macallister Szoboszlai and Elliott who are all young and at more advanced stages of development than Bajcetic, I rate both him and Lavia but I feel there is only space for one of them to be mainstays here given the competition at the 8 position.I donít know why people want to act as if itís a weird opinion either, especially given the managers comments in the past about not blocking our top talents pathway? Why would he say that, if what i posted was an unreasonable opinion?