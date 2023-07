Yes he has. Sorry to pick on this post but this seems to be a common sentiment amongst some of our fans and it’s just not true to what we actually saw on the pitch last season. He was abysmal to the point of being dropped for a kid. His legs have gone and quite frankly he looked like he couldn’t be arsed doing any defensive work last season if he stays and we’re expecting anything from him next season we’re in big trouble.



Agree about him being finished solely as an elite mid, but if we can't move him on to another club then what does everyone think about Fab as a CB in our new system? He's played there before when we were short of numbers and did more than OK from what I can remember. Basically turn him into a back up CD/ DM. May be he could be our version of 'John Stones' in the WM formation.