Not ideal, but still maintain it would be better for this deal to fall through than the Henderson one.
I can actually see the Henderson deal collapsing for similar reasons. While I wouldn't mind one or the other staying, both is a problem.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:56:34 pm
We don't really want to take a risk on keeping the player either though.

It depends on the terms. If it's something like 5-10 million a year then we might not be comfortable with it. If we can get at least half the money up front then it's more than he's worth to anyone else anyway in reality. No way Bayern are offering a big fee.

Why is keeping Fabinho a risk, if the £40m being quoted can't be found in the payers bank account it's as good as nothing. Even with Fabinho still at the club and us signing Lavia from our finances + Hendo+Nat money, I would still expect Fab to start the first day of the season.

We've paid upfront two release clauses, we need our next transfers to be well planned with sustainable installments. The deal will be done but as you said, we need majority of that 40m upfront to finance our next transfers.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:33:24 pm
This is why you don't starting spending money and replacing guys until it's done and you have the Saudi cash in the bank.

We needed to bring in another midfielder anyway, we shouldn't have to wait until Fabinho goes.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:49:08 pm
They've agreed terms, we agreed the fee - what's taking so long then?

After the rumours that it was all down to importing his dogs, it's just down to the banks and technicalities in moving the money
Article just seems to be us trying to pressure the Saudi club into getting it over the line.
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 02:01:53 pm
We needed to bring in another midfielder anyway, we shouldn't have to wait until Fabinho goes.
It could change our approach though. If we keep Fabinho, we can afford to go for a more unproven option.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:00:49 pm
I can actually see the Henderson deal collapsing for similar reasons. While I wouldn't mind one or the other staying, both is a problem.
Jordan is still talking it over with his family.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:04:45 pm
Jordan is still talking it over with his family.

Even the ones who havent been born yet?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:02:57 pm
After the rumours that it was all down to importing his dogs, it's just down to the banks and technicalities in moving the money

surely a country that is well known for laundering money and making hidden payments can figure out a way for this deal to get done with their vast access to banks?

not sure how it works on the Saudi end, though.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:59:44 pm
this transfer window was going fantastic for about 5 minutes.  now all this shite.

It would be bad if we missed out on £40m in June and the market had loads of good value DMs. It doesn't Lavia in and Hendo out is fine. Gives us August to focus on a cb. Because are back ups to Konate and VVD are not good enough.
The entire Saudi thing seems like a massive blag. Anyone who goes over there is risking not being paid.
He'll be like a new signing.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:12 pm
Even the ones who havent been born yet?
Wont matter. Bella Emberg said if we dont stop using fossil fuels before 2023 well all die soonish
Hopefully they both go through. Would be awkward having to deal with them two after they sold there soul for dough.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:10:27 pm
Wont matter. Bella Emberg said if we dont stop using fossil fuels before 2023 well all die soonish

Thank fuck. No more transfer windows.
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:47:55 pm
You might be right and I can see Trent in midfield but I really dont see him playing as a (lone) 6 though. He played for England in midfield but not as a 6. Would be really weird to play our most creative player in a position where he will mostly be busy with defensive work. If anything I can see him play as an 8 (like for England) or in the double pivot in a box midfield.
Agreed.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:56:38 pm
What we'll lose in a years time in fee we'd make up by not having to almost panic buy a replacement. So everyone needs to chill out haha.  Get Henderson out (who's worse than Fabinho) and get Lavia in as his replacement then focus on a cb or two.

Yup, agree with this.

If he goes he goes.

If he stays, we have someone who can play 6 while Lavia beds in. And can cover CB if needed.

Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:13:52 pm
If he stays, we have someone who can play 6 while Lavia beds in. And can cover CB if needed.
But isn't he shit now wherever he plays??
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
The entire Saudi thing seems like a massive blag. Anyone who goes over there is risking not being paid.


Ah Ahli hot line
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:13:52 pm
Yup, agree with this.

If he goes he goes.

If he stays, we have someone who can play 6 while Lavia beds in. And can cover CB if needed.



Problem is he's someone who can't run anymore.
When Ornstein breaks transfer news about targets, they're usually very far advanced and sign shortly after, and I get the feeling there's a similar thing going on here. I'd say it's almost definitely off. I get people saying that we've leaked it to tell the Saudis to get a shift on, but Ornstein isn't our mouthpiece, he seems above posturing for clubs. This along with the Lavia news hotting up makes me feel that it's off.

Footballing-wise, I'd rather he stayed than get fleeced for the likes of Amrabat and Doucoure. I think many are underrating him on here - his performances for most of last season were concerning but he picked up in the run-in once the rest of the team settled. It is however far from ideal that he's missed the training camp while this Saudi club messed around.

Just our luck to be dealing with the two most incompetent Saudi clubs while everything has gone smoothly with other players.
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 02:16:25 pm
But isn't he shit now wherever he plays??

He can only play one game a week now.
I think Fabinho can still contribute to the squad, more as a deputy centre-half and right-back, rather than as an occasional midfield.
It was a really good deal for us though, with his wages gone and £40m
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:18:27 pm
He can only play one game a week now.

And not alongside Henderson.
Turning into a dogs dinner this*

*sorry
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:18:00 pm
When Ornstein breaks transfer news about targets, they're usually very far advanced and sign shortly after, and I get the feeling there's a similar thing going on here.
Are you saying that when he [Ornstein] bangs, he bangs, he [player] moves, he moves? And we go crazy?
All their focus is on Mbappe imo.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:20:22 pm
And not alongside Henderson.

aren't they looking at separate saudi clubs? should solve the issue
for an oil club with backing of the state, it does take a fucking long time for them to conclude a transfer

just get fabinhos dog to fax them a deal.

Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:18:40 pm
I think Fabinho can still contribute to the squad, more as a deputy centre-half and right-back, rather than as an occasional midfield.
It was a really good deal for us though, with his wages gone and £40m

He would be shit at centre half and at right back. His only role is as a midfielder who needs several players to mask his lack of ability. Hopefully this deal gets done.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
The entire Saudi thing seems like a massive blag. Anyone who goes over there is risking not being paid.

PIF took over. The structure now is different than the mess before. Clubs need to pay the players and if they don't they will not be able to register new players by Fifa and won't be able to play in Asian champions league
Hold up whats happened? Fabinho is staying now?
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:22:11 pm
for an oil club with backing of the state, it does take a fucking long time for them to conclude a transfer

just get fabinhos dog to fax them a deal.

Most of them apart from Chelsea's have taken a while. I still think this gets done eventually.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:18:00 pm
When Ornstein breaks transfer news about targets, they're usually very far advanced and sign shortly after, and I get the feeling there's a similar thing going on here. I'd say it's almost definitely off. I get people saying that we've leaked it to tell the Saudis to get a shift on, but Ornstein isn't our mouthpiece, he seems above posturing for clubs. This along with the Lavia news hotting up makes me feel that it's off.

Footballing-wise, I'd rather he stayed than get fleeced for the likes of Amrabat and Doucoure. I think many are underrating him on here - his performances for most of last season were concerning but he picked up in the run-in once the rest of the team settled. It is however far from ideal that he's missed the training camp while this Saudi club messed around.

Just our luck to be dealing with the two most incompetent Saudi clubs while everything has gone smoothly with other players.

But Ornstein says everyone wants it to happen?
Bit of a shitshow all this really. Can't be good for preparation. I wouldn't be dead upset if he stays and we get Lavia as well though.
Scratching my head that multiple people are saying Fabinho can be a backup CB - have you forgotten the time he had to play there but was so bad that we replaced him with Rhys Williams? And that was when he could still run and act like he gave a shit.
Jorge Mendes won't let this transfer die.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:22:58 pm
PIF took over. The structure now is different than the mess before. Clubs need to pay the players and if they don't they will not be able to register new players by Fifa and won't be able to play in Asian champions league


I reckon 2 things will happen. The Saudis will pay up for Fabinho to save the embarrassing situation currently in play. Next up, I think they will realise in the next couple of years that they have an unsustainable model and they will encounter the sheer greed of the mercenaries going there. It will probably rest itself after a few years. Would be surprised to see Henderson there for the 25/26 season.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:22:11 pm
for an oil club with backing of the state, it does take a fucking long time for them to conclude a transfer

just get fabinhos dog to fax them a deal.

There are a few rumblings on Twitter (or whatever it's called now) that PIF are prioritising the Mbappe and Mane deals and shoved Al Ittihad on the back burner until they conclude.  The whole Saudi thing is one big house of cards.
