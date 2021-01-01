When Ornstein breaks transfer news about targets, they're usually very far advanced and sign shortly after, and I get the feeling there's a similar thing going on here. I'd say it's almost definitely off. I get people saying that we've leaked it to tell the Saudis to get a shift on, but Ornstein isn't our mouthpiece, he seems above posturing for clubs. This along with the Lavia news hotting up makes me feel that it's off.



Footballing-wise, I'd rather he stayed than get fleeced for the likes of Amrabat and Doucoure. I think many are underrating him on here - his performances for most of last season were concerning but he picked up in the run-in once the rest of the team settled. It is however far from ideal that he's missed the training camp while this Saudi club messed around.



Just our luck to be dealing with the two most incompetent Saudi clubs while everything has gone smoothly with other players.