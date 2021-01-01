« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1004661 times)

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29720 on: Today at 12:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:40 am
Trent has started midfield in both friendlies.

Hes not started full back and come inside.

I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF). I really dont think Trent will start games as a 6 for us this season despite playing their this pre season. Remember Ox played a whole pre season as false 9 and I think only played their once in a competitive game.

Now to bring this back on-topic: I think shouts for 5 more players and so on are absurd. I think Lavia + 1 midfielder and 1 CB would be a massive window for us. i think if we get Lavia that its pretty certain we will get another midfielder in because I really dont think Klopp will want his only real 6 to be a 19 yo with so little experience. A CB has always been mentioned even before the Hendo/Fab news. Philipps is probably leaving, Matip or Gomez are taking his spot and there is space for another CB. So as mentioned by others: 2 midfielders (Lavia+1) and a CB is the likely outcome for the rest of the window imo.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29721 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:04:24 am
If we sign Lavia I think Bajcetic will leave in the next two seasons.

I don't. Not unless he wants to go, anyway. Bajcetic has shown he is capable of playing further forward. And there will be opportunity to rotate the DM position.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29722 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:04:24 am
If we sign Lavia I think Bajcetic will leave in the next two seasons.

Why on earth would you think that?
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29723 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29724 on: Today at 12:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:46:14 am
In our new system, yes easily. Just like Bradley is learning it.

Bajcetic was a central defender, he's good in the air, strong in duels, solid passer, all the traits you want for that spot.

Bradleys a right back though.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29725 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Kone apparently back in a week or two, wonder if we may revisit that one.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29726 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:08 pm
More he's 5 foot nothing.

5.7, not exactly that short for a attacking midfielder. Aguero, Messi, Tevez, Zola, Modric, D Silva, B Silva, we're all short arses
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29727 on: Today at 12:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:52 pm
Kone apparently back in a week or two, wonder if we may revisit that one.

I doubt it, otherwise he would've been signed by now. Think it'll be someone not discussed before
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29728 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:07:44 pm
I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF).
Why would we need to play that system if Trent is in midfield anyway?
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29729 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:57:05 am
Maybe Le Fee was Tres Expensive?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA

GET OUT!!
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29730 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Why on earth would you think that?

Because CH cant ever be optimistic about anything LFC, sadly.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29731 on: Today at 12:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:04:24 am
If we sign Lavia I think Bajcetic will leave in the next two seasons.

Irrespective of Lavia, if Bajcetic becomes the superstar we hope he will be then Madrid and Barca will be sniffing round him.

But thats a problem for another day and, if it happens, itll mean weve had several great years out of the lad.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29732 on: Today at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:39:02 am
Mental the Bajcetic shouts, he's like perfect for either of the double pivots we now play.

Our old formation doesn't exist, we've not used it this pre-season once..

It's a good old 2 by 2 box midfield in posession

RF - CF - LF

AM - AM

DM - RB

LB - LCB - RCB

With the right sided DM the right back inverted.

Stefan will be great as the left or right sided pivot.

Tbf second half yesterday it looked like we reverted to a 4-3-3 in the old style.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 12:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:07:44 pm
I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF). I really dont think Trent will start games as a 6 for us this season despite playing their this pre season. Remember Ox played a whole pre season as false 9 and I think only played their once in a competitive game.

Now to bring this back on-topic: I think shouts for 5 more players and so on are absurd. I think Lavia + 1 midfielder and 1 CB would be a massive window for us. i think if we get Lavia that its pretty certain we will get another midfielder in because I really dont think Klopp will want his only real 6 to be a 19 yo with so little experience. A CB has always been mentioned even before the Hendo/Fab news. Philipps is probably leaving, Matip or Gomez are taking his spot and there is space for another CB. So as mentioned by others: 2 midfielders (Lavia+1) and a CB is the likely outcome for the rest of the window imo.
My 50p says Trent plays midfield now, as he did for England in the last 2 friendlies.  I think the plan was to edge him in that direction with the hybrid role for us since Christmas but I don't see us sticking with that.

Only Klopp really knows though.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 12:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:52 pm
Kone apparently back in a week or two, wonder if we may revisit that one.


If Lavia doesn't happen I could see that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,818
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:49:40 am
Trent has started midfield in both friendlies.

Hes not started full back and come inside.

Even in this system, where Trent has started high-up, Bradley played high up on the right side, effectively leaving a back 3, so yeah, it's hard to say what formation we have been playing in the friendlies. Having said that, we might change it to a formation that Klopp has been working in the background once our signings arrive and get settled.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29736 on: Today at 12:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Why on earth would you think that?


Midfield is so stacked that something has to give, why wouldn't that be one of our most promising prospects ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:05 pm

Midfield is so stacked that something has to give, why wouldn't that be one of our most promising prospects ?

Midfield most certainly is not stacked.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,818
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:29:51 am
Johsua Kimmich would be absolutely the ideal signing in that sense. I'm not sure how true the stories were about Bayern being willing to see or even if its something we would look to explore. But we bloody well should be

He'd be great, but he has just come out and said he wants to stay at Bayern.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29739 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:25:20 pm
I doubt it, otherwise he would've been signed by now. Think it'll be someone not discussed before

Maybe, but wonder if Kone was seen as a secondary option to Lavia... now due to exits we have the scope to potentially bring him in as well.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29740 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm »
If our target is to get back in the top 4, then we need a quality centre back and a right back.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29741 on: Today at 12:47:55 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:39:04 pm
My 50p says Trent plays midfield now, as he did for England in the last 2 friendlies.  I think the plan was to edge him in that direction with the hybrid role for us since Christmas but I don't see us sticking with that.

Only Klopp really knows though.

You might be right and I can see Trent in midfield but I really dont see him playing as a (lone) 6 though. He played for England in midfield but not as a 6. Would be really weird to play our most creative player in a position where he will mostly be busy with defensive work. If anything I can see him play as an 8 (like for England) or in the double pivot in a box midfield.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29742 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:44:28 pm
Midfield most certainly is not stacked.

I *think* he was being sarcastic. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29743 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
Keep seeing Amrabat's name pop up. But for a similar price Tyler Adams would be a much better buy imo.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29744 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:25 pm
Keep seeing Amrabat's name pop up. But for a similar price Tyler Adams would be a much better buy imo.

Former going to United, latter injured.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29745 on: Today at 12:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:50:56 pm
Former going to United, latter injured.

How long is he out for?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29746 on: Today at 12:56:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:25 pm
Keep seeing Amrabat's name pop up. But for a similar price Tyler Adams would be a much better buy imo.

Due back some time in September.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29747 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:44:28 pm
Midfield most certainly is not stacked.
He's being sarcy bro  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:29 pm
Due back some time in September.

Ah quite a while still then.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Up
« previous next »
 