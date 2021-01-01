Trent has started midfield in both friendlies.



Hes not started full back and come inside.



I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF). I really dont think Trent will start games as a 6 for us this season despite playing their this pre season. Remember Ox played a whole pre season as false 9 and I think only played their once in a competitive game.Now to bring this back on-topic: I think shouts for 5 more players and so on are absurd. I think Lavia + 1 midfielder and 1 CB would be a massive window for us. i think if we get Lavia that its pretty certain we will get another midfielder in because I really dont think Klopp will want his only real 6 to be a 19 yo with so little experience. A CB has always been mentioned even before the Hendo/Fab news. Philipps is probably leaving, Matip or Gomez are taking his spot and there is space for another CB. So as mentioned by others: 2 midfielders (Lavia+1) and a CB is the likely outcome for the rest of the window imo.