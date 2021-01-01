Trent has started midfield in both friendlies. Hes not started full back and come inside.
If we sign Lavia I think Bajcetic will leave in the next two seasons.
5 weeks
In our new system, yes easily. Just like Bradley is learning it.Bajcetic was a central defender, he's good in the air, strong in duels, solid passer, all the traits you want for that spot.
More he's 5 foot nothing.
Kone apparently back in a week or two, wonder if we may revisit that one.
I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF).
Maybe Le Fee was Tres Expensive?
Why on earth would you think that?
Mental the Bajcetic shouts, he's like perfect for either of the double pivots we now play.Our old formation doesn't exist, we've not used it this pre-season once..It's a good old 2 by 2 box midfield in posessionRF - CF - LFAM - AMDM - RBLB - LCB - RCBWith the right sided DM the right back inverted.Stefan will be great as the left or right sided pivot.
I think this was less for testing trent but more for testing the other guys in their respective position (e.g. Bradley at inverted right back). Trent has shown he knows how to play the role. Its more important to test if the other guys know how to do it (again e.g. Bradley as IRB or Mac at RCMF). I really dont think Trent will start games as a 6 for us this season despite playing their this pre season. Remember Ox played a whole pre season as false 9 and I think only played their once in a competitive game. Now to bring this back on-topic: I think shouts for 5 more players and so on are absurd. I think Lavia + 1 midfielder and 1 CB would be a massive window for us. i think if we get Lavia that its pretty certain we will get another midfielder in because I really dont think Klopp will want his only real 6 to be a 19 yo with so little experience. A CB has always been mentioned even before the Hendo/Fab news. Philipps is probably leaving, Matip or Gomez are taking his spot and there is space for another CB. So as mentioned by others: 2 midfielders (Lavia+1) and a CB is the likely outcome for the rest of the window imo.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Midfield is so stacked that something has to give, why wouldn't that be one of our most promising prospects ?
Johsua Kimmich would be absolutely the ideal signing in that sense. I'm not sure how true the stories were about Bayern being willing to see or even if its something we would look to explore. But we bloody well should be
I doubt it, otherwise he would've been signed by now. Think it'll be someone not discussed before
My 50p says Trent plays midfield now, as he did for England in the last 2 friendlies. I think the plan was to edge him in that direction with the hybrid role for us since Christmas but I don't see us sticking with that.Only Klopp really knows though.
Midfield most certainly is not stacked.
Keep seeing Amrabat's name pop up. But for a similar price Tyler Adams would be a much better buy imo.
Former going to United, latter injured.
Due back some time in September.
