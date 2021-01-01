I'm concerned about the defence - it feels similar to where the midfield was at last summer



The standard reflex response from anyone who posts or talks about LFC seems to be 'sort out the midfield and the defence will be fine' this seems optimistic to me (let's leave aside that it still isn't sorted defensively but assume it will be)

It bares repeating just how bad our defence was last year - the volume of high quality chances we gave up is well catalogued (Alisson was the difference between 5th and mid table), I can buy that a decent amount of this was the lack of pressure on the ball and shutting down transitions in midfield but not all of it.

Only Konate emerged with any credit defensively last season, there are question marks about everyone else going into this year



If we're really going to play this 3-box-3 system (are we? against good high pressing teams?) it puts huge demand on our defenders - so there are both concerns about some of the individuals but also the group in this system



Maybe we're about to buy someone and it's just quiet at the moment publicly, that's the hope

Honestly we really need 2 - a right back and a left sided centre back.

Having only one senior right back remains nuts especially when he''s so pivotal to how you play. Okay so you can't sign a replacement who does what he does - but you can sign someone for the position

A left centre back in this set up is essential, its unclear whether you can get away with playing Robertson at "left back" in this system maybe we can but essentially we only have him and Van Dijk on that side because its hard to see a world where Tsimikas plays there. We'd almost certainly see the best of this system defensively with a ball playing LCB in that notional left back slot



We have very few options and basically no one beyond our first choice back line that's fit for purpose in this system (Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are all a problem against half decent teams) - and that's assuming VVD plays better and Robertson can adapt

We can't fix everything in one window and we're doing good stuff in the market, by the same token going into another season with the same back line / group that failed so abjectly last year would be a mistake

As it stands there's a good chance we look freaking incredible against teams we can push back and dominate or who drop off.... and a shit show off the ball against better teams