But as you have mentioned, we are probably going to start playing as a back 3 more often with Trent slotting in the MF. Robertson I think can adapt to that role, he's not a bad defender by any means, but he probably needs more clarity as to how he plays from now on. He's tenacious enough that I think he can do a good job there, and yet still get his opportunities to go upfield once in a while.
VVD has had injuries, but again, barring any setbacks he's going to be the mainstay in our defence for a while to come, considering that he's probably going to be our captain-elect.
If anything, we need a clear backup who can supplant Matip and backup Konate on the right, who can also play as a RB. I think there is a chance yet that we may be still in for someone like Benjamin Pavard. He could, in theory, play as the starting RB while Trent moves into the 6 role on a more permanent basis.
No it still 4 at the back(that how it played out of possesion). it basically ends up on heat map as 2-3-4-1 possession wise. the 3 is the LB-6-RB more. I dont think Trent going be playing 6, it seems pretty clear him playing there even in a friendly that having to sit that deep all the time is very unideal and even easier to man mark out of a game, takes away from being able to play around the box too. I think it done to give experience defending there for being inverted and there nobody who a 6 in the squad(Fit in the preseason). McConnell never played 6 at Liverpool before the last 2 games. Pavard would make no sense he cant invert, he doesnt seem like the type of person to fit in. He wants start at CB, that not happening. He also 27 going to a move physicals league. What sign him as an "upgrade" to Gomez who is Homegrown and already fit in.
Virgil just turned 32, how many more years do you think he can keep being a 50 game plus a year player? Im pretty sure either him or Klopp talked about making sure he can get more rest. Virgil should not be starting at CB after the summer his contract expires which is 2025. He can stay imo but at that point it just 2 year deal max or a 1 year recurring contract. He played 41 games last season(Im pretty sure this all starts too)
Matip leaving next summer, can replace him in the squad with the Virgil replacement, that either this summer or next.
Robertson can adapt to the new role but I would think his replacement coming in next summer period. His contract up in 2026 and he 30 next summer, there need be a plan there for really soon.