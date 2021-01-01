« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1001411 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 09:40:02 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:30:19 am
Possibly. But I think if we wanted a CB we'd have got one by now. By all accounts it isn't a priority and the Henderson/Fabinho saga has refocussed our efforts on midfield.

I just think the club reckons a CB is less urgent. We had to move quickly on Mac and Szoboszlai because we'd had a midfield exodus, and now we need to continue to prioritise midfield with Henderson and Fabinho's surprise exits.

Our defence, though, hasn't seen any departures. Don't think that means we're not targeting one, but I do think it means they're happy to wait until later in the window. Klopp isn't going to panic if he goes into Chelsea with the current crop of defenders. He may also want to move one of them on first - Phillips has yet to find a club, maybe there will be offers for Matip or Gomez...
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:24:38 am
But as you have mentioned, we are probably going to start playing as a back 3 more often with Trent slotting in the MF. Robertson I think can adapt to that role, he's not a bad defender by any means, but he probably needs more clarity as to how he plays from now on. He's tenacious enough that I think he can do a good job there, and yet still get his opportunities to go upfield once in a while.

VVD has had injuries, but again, barring any setbacks he's going to be the mainstay in our defence for a while to come, considering that he's probably going to be our captain-elect.

If anything, we need a clear backup who can supplant Matip and backup Konate on the right, who can also play as a RB. I think there is a chance yet that we may be still in for someone like Benjamin Pavard. He could, in theory, play as the starting RB while Trent moves into the 6 role on a more permanent basis.
No it still 4 at the back(that how it played out of possesion). it basically ends up on heat map as 2-3-4-1 possession wise. the 3 is the LB-6-RB more. I dont think Trent going be playing 6, it seems pretty clear him playing there even in a friendly that having to sit that deep all the time is very unideal and even easier to man mark out of a game, takes away from being able to play around the box too. I think it done to give experience defending there for being inverted and there nobody who a 6 in the squad(Fit in the preseason). McConnell never played 6 at Liverpool before the last 2 games. Pavard would make no sense he cant invert, he doesnt seem like the type of person to fit in. He wants start at CB, that not happening. He also 27 going to a  move physicals league. What sign him as an "upgrade" to Gomez who is Homegrown and already fit in.
Virgil just turned 32, how many more years do you think he can keep being a 50 game plus a year player? Im pretty sure either him or Klopp talked about making sure he can get more rest. Virgil should not be starting at CB after the summer his contract expires which is 2025. He can stay imo but at that point it just 2 year deal max or a 1 year recurring contract. He played 41 games last season(Im pretty sure this all starts too)
Matip leaving next summer, can replace him in the squad with the Virgil replacement, that either this summer or next.

Robertson can adapt to the new role but I would think his replacement coming in next summer period. His contract up in 2026 and he 30 next summer, there need be a plan there for really soon.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
I feel a bit for Phillips. He clearly doesnt have a long term future here but every time you think he might move on we end up keeping him for one more window as cover for someone. Think hes been quite strongly linked to Leeds hasnt he? If and when we do sign another CB well probably let him go, but as ever, feels like we would need to get one in first.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:56 am
I feel a bit for Phillips. He clearly doesnt have a long term future here but every time you think he might move on we end up keeping him for one more window as cover for someone. Think hes been quite strongly linked to Leeds hasnt he? If and when we do sign another CB well probably let him go, but as ever, feels like we would need to get one in first.

I know you are speaking from a place of empathy and not saying you are wrong at all in that sense, but on the practical side of things I'm finding it hard to feel bad for any football player anymore, even the ones we thought were good ones turn out to be royal c*nts. They can be movable pieces on a chess board for our benefit for all I care at the moment, fuck them and their struggles.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29644 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
I refuse to believe there isnt another good option we can get in midfield in addition to Lavia.

Im sure if our job was being a global scout for the club we could gather a pretty decent shortlist of players that we could sign. I dont expect people on this forum with our regular jobs to be able to have same level of insight as someone who gets paid to watch and analyse players all season.

If were not going to spend big money on players like Fernandez or Caicedo then we might as well gamble like Benfica and Brighton did and bring them in earlier and cheaper. Granted this was harder to do when we had established players already in those positions but we dont anymore.

Im fine with Lavia coming in but its a huge ask expecting him to play 50 plus games without another player that can specialise in that position providing support/competition.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29645 on: Today at 09:54:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:56 am
I feel a bit for Phillips. He clearly doesnt have a long term future here but every time you think he might move on we end up keeping him for one more window as cover for someone. Think hes been quite strongly linked to Leeds hasnt he? If and when we do sign another CB well probably let him go, but as ever, feels like we would need to get one in first.
It is more likely he wont get the same wages he has at Liverpool at anywhere else so i wouldnt feel too sorry for him
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29646 on: Today at 09:55:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:49:40 am
I refuse to believe there isnt another good option we can get in midfield in addition to Lavia.

Im sure if our job was being a global scout for the club we could gather a pretty decent shortlist of players that we could sign. I dont expect people on this forum with our regular jobs to be able to have same level of insight as someone who gets paid to watch and analyse players all season.

If were not going to spend big money on players like Fernandez or Caicedo then we might as well gamble like Benfica and Brighton did and bring them in earlier and cheaper. Granted this was harder to do when we had established players already in those positions but we dont anymore.

Im fine with Lavia coming in but its a huge ask expecting him to play 50 plus games without another player that can specialise in that position providing support/competition.
I mean isn't Bajcetic that? If we want to give young players (or say 18/19 year old from Ecuador) a chance we have to give them opportunities and a pathway. Another midfielder on top of Lavia would take us to 8, where none really play any none midfield roles for us, maybe Elliott as a forward option. It should really only be one more midfielder coming in, whether that's Lavia or should be another is a fair debate, but I can't think of any other club who'd feel the need to be going in to a season with 8 midfielders
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29647 on: Today at 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:42:14 am
No it still 4 at the back(that how it played out of possesion). it basically ends up on heat map as 2-3-4-1 possession wise. the 3 is the LB-6-RB more. I dont think Trent going be playing 6, it seems pretty clear him playing there even in a friendly that having to sit that deep all the time is very unideal and even easier to man mark out of a game, takes away from being able to play around the box too. I think it done to give experience defending there for being inverted and there nobody who a 6 in the squad(Fit in the preseason). McConnell never played 6 at Liverpool before the last 2 games. Pavard would make no sense he cant invert, he doesnt seem like the type of person to fit in. He wants start at CB, that not happening. He also 27 going to a  move physicals league. What sign him as an "upgrade" to Gomez who is Homegrown and already fit in.
Virgil just turned 32, how many more years do you think he can keep being a 50 game plus a year player? Im pretty sure either him or Klopp talked about making sure he can get more rest. Virgil should not be starting at CB after the summer his contract expires which is 2025. He can stay imo but at that point it just 2 year deal max or a 1 year recurring contract. He played 41 games last season(Im pretty sure this all starts too)
Matip leaving next summer, can replace him in the squad with the Virgil replacement, that either this summer or next.

Robertson can adapt to the new role but I would think his replacement coming in next summer period. His contract up in 2026 and he 30 next summer, there need be a plan there for really soon.

We're all talking about presuppositions here, but if you just go on the surface, we definitely have more of a need on the right than we do on the left, with Konate having more of an injury history than all the ones you've spoken of, and Matip clearly even more so. And why would Pavard need to play inverted? He has a much higher likelihood of playing than Colwill will ever have on the left.

And Trent with his range of passing fits playing deeper than he would continuously bombing down the right. The evidence the last few months have suggested that is so because it helps him with his defensive game which in turn releases him more to perform his offensive tasks. He can play around the box when we are camped out in the opposition half, but in transition he's going to be more valuable playing deeper than he is down the touchline.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29648 on: Today at 09:56:49 am »
I'm concerned about the defence - it feels similar to where the midfield was at last summer

The standard reflex response from anyone who posts or talks about LFC seems to be 'sort out the midfield and the defence will be fine' this seems optimistic to me (let's leave aside that it still isn't sorted defensively but assume it will be)
It bares repeating just how bad our defence was last year - the volume of high quality chances we gave up is well catalogued (Alisson was the difference between 5th and mid table), I can buy that a decent amount of this was the lack of pressure on the ball and shutting down transitions in midfield but not all of it.
Only Konate emerged with any credit defensively last season, there are question marks about everyone else going into this year

If we're really going to play this 3-box-3 system (are we? against good high pressing teams?) it puts huge demand on our defenders - so there are both concerns about some of the individuals but also the group in this system

Maybe we're about to buy someone and it's just quiet at the moment publicly, that's the hope
Honestly we really need 2 - a right back and a left sided centre back.
Having only one senior right back remains nuts especially when he''s so pivotal to how you play. Okay so you can't sign a replacement who does what he does - but you can sign someone for the position
A left centre back in this set up is essential, its unclear whether you can get away with playing Robertson at "left back" in this system maybe we can but essentially we only have him and Van Dijk on that side because its hard to see a world where Tsimikas plays there. We'd almost certainly see the best of this system defensively with a ball playing LCB in that notional left back slot 

We have very few options and basically no one beyond our first choice back line that's fit for purpose in this system (Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are all a problem against half decent teams) - and that's assuming VVD plays better and Robertson can adapt
We can't fix everything in one window and we're doing good stuff in the market, by the same token going into another season with the same back line / group that failed so abjectly last year would be a mistake
As it stands there's a good chance we look freaking incredible against teams we can push back and dominate or who drop off.... and a shit show off the ball against better teams
Online DG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29649 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:49:40 am
I refuse to believe there isnt another good option we can get in midfield in addition to Lavia.

Im sure if our job was being a global scout for the club we could gather a pretty decent shortlist of players that we could sign. I dont expect people on this forum with our regular jobs to be able to have same level of insight as someone who gets paid to watch and analyse players all season.

If were not going to spend big money on players like Fernandez or Caicedo then we might as well gamble like Benfica and Brighton did and bring them in earlier and cheaper. Granted this was harder to do when we had established players already in those positions but we dont anymore.

Im fine with Lavia coming in but its a huge ask expecting him to play 50 plus games without another player that can specialise in that position providing support/competition.
When he came in Thiago always looked comfortable at 6, but made no sense due to Fabinho. I can see him playing quite a few games there, and a midfield three of him, Macallister and Szoboszlai will be fine in a lot of matches.
Offline redk84

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29650 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
I think we'll add a midfielder and a centre back and that's it. Would like another mid but we'll see...

As long as klopp is happy with what he has to work with, i know even if he isn't he'll get on with it but interesting weeks ahead

Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29651 on: Today at 10:00:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:55:41 am
I mean isn't Bajcetic that? If we want to give young players (or say 18/19 year old from Ecuador) a chance we have to give them opportunities and a pathway. Another midfielder on top of Lavia would take us to 8, where none really play any none midfield roles for us, maybe Elliott as a forward option. It should really only be one more midfielder coming in, whether that's Lavia or should be another is a fair debate, but I can't think of any other club who'd feel the need to be going in to a season with 8 midfielders

Relying on a couple of 18/19 year olds to anchor our midfield all season isn't something that a club of our size and resources should be doing in my opinion.

If Lavia is someone the club have identified as someone that has the potential to be world class, then I've got no problem with getting him now. What I don't think we should be doing is dropping him straight into the deep end now and expecting him be able to swim for miles.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29652 on: Today at 10:00:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:49 am
I'm concerned about the defence - it feels similar to where the midfield was at last summer

The standard reflex response from anyone who posts or talks about LFC seems to be 'sort out the midfield and the defence will be fine' this seems optimistic to me (let's leave aside that it still isn't sorted defensively but assume it will be)
It bares repeating just how bad our defence was last year - the volume of high quality chances we gave up is well catalogued (Alisson was the difference between 5th and mid table), I can buy that a decent amount of this was the lack of pressure on the ball and shutting down transitions in midfield but not all of it.
Only Konate emerged with any credit defensively last season, there are question marks about everyone else going into this year

If we're really going to play this 3-box-3 system (are we? against good high pressing teams?) it puts huge demand on our defenders - so there are both concerns about some of the individuals but also the group in this system

Maybe we're about to buy someone and it's just quiet at the moment publicly, that's the hope
Honestly we really need 2 - a right back and a left sided centre back.
Having only one senior right back remains nuts especially when he''s so pivotal to how you play. Okay so you can't sign a replacement who does what he does - but you can sign someone for the position
A left centre back in this set up is essential, its unclear whether you can get away with playing Robertson at "left back" in this system maybe we can but essentially we only have him and Van Dijk on that side because its hard to see a world where Tsimikas plays there. We'd almost certainly see the best of this system defensively with a ball playing LCB in that notional left back slot 

We have very few options and basically no one beyond our first choice back line that's fit for purpose in this system (Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are all a problem against half decent teams) - and that's assuming VVD plays better and Robertson can adapt
We can't fix everything in one window and we're doing good stuff in the market, by the same token going into another season with the same back line / group that failed so abjectly last year would be a mistake
As it stands there's a good chance we look freaking incredible against teams we can push back and dominate or who drop off.... and a shit show off the ball against better teams

Yeah I dont believe the whole thing about just sorting out the midfield. Issue is Virgil is on a bit of a decline but more pressingly Matip and Gomez have become accidents waiting to happen. Its inexcusable if we dont bring in a centreback.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29653 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:49 am
I'm concerned about the defence - it feels similar to where the midfield was at last summer

The standard reflex response from anyone who posts or talks about LFC seems to be 'sort out the midfield and the defence will be fine' this seems optimistic to me (let's leave aside that it still isn't sorted defensively but assume it will be)
It bares repeating just how bad our defence was last year - the volume of high quality chances we gave up is well catalogued (Alisson was the difference between 5th and mid table), I can buy that a decent amount of this was the lack of pressure on the ball and shutting down transitions in midfield but not all of it.
Only Konate emerged with any credit defensively last season, there are question marks about everyone else going into this year

If we're really going to play this 3-box-3 system (are we? against good high pressing teams?) it puts huge demand on our defenders - so there are both concerns about some of the individuals but also the group in this system

Maybe we're about to buy someone and it's just quiet at the moment publicly, that's the hope
Honestly we really need 2 - a right back and a left sided centre back.
Having only one senior right back remains nuts especially when he''s so pivotal to how you play. Okay so you can't sign a replacement who does what he does - but you can sign someone for the position
A left centre back in this set up is essential, its unclear whether you can get away with playing Robertson at "left back" in this system maybe we can but essentially we only have him and Van Dijk on that side because its hard to see a world where Tsimikas plays there. We'd almost certainly see the best of this system defensively with a ball playing LCB in that notional left back slot 

We have very few options and basically no one beyond our first choice back line that's fit for purpose in this system (Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are all a problem against half decent teams) - and that's assuming VVD plays better and Robertson can adapt
We can't fix everything in one window and we're doing good stuff in the market, by the same token going into another season with the same back line / group that failed so abjectly last year would be a mistake
As it stands there's a good chance we look freaking incredible against teams we can push back and dominate or who drop off.... and a shit show off the ball against better teams

Agreed. But i'm not sure we can fix it all in this window (as we messed up the midfield rebuild so bad, we now had to do it all in this window). It might take another transfer window or 2.
