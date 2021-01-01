« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29560 on: Today at 08:11:16 am
Day 1657 of begging Liverpool football club to sign a football player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29561 on: Today at 08:12:29 am
Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29562 on: Today at 08:15:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:12:29 am
Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.

Waiting on Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29563 on: Today at 08:16:00 am
Blimey, we've made the slowest movements towards Lavia since Graham Norton's youth.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29564 on: Today at 08:17:06 am
Quote
🔴🚨 #LiverpoolFC finally starts the talks with #Southampton for Romeo Lavia !
🇧🇪 Belgian midfielders side just agreed on personal terms. These days, Romeo Lavia was waiting for the green light of #LFC Board and was a little annoyed that it was dragging It moved now!
💰 First official bid to be send soon by the Reds. I understand Reds wants to start with an offer close to 35M£   
⏳ Wait&See.

https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1683736719152013313?s=46
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29565 on: Today at 08:17:36 am
Seems like its moving now, few reports this morning!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29566 on: Today at 08:18:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:15:15 am
Waiting on Colwill.

Absolutely pointless. He's going nowhere.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29567 on: Today at 08:18:29 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:01:31 am
Fabinho spotted at Manchester airport.
Edging closer.

With or without dogs?
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29568 on: Today at 08:21:05 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:12:29 am
Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.
Lack of links doesn't necessarily equal lack of activity. It just means the bullshit artists have run out of nonsense to report without repeating themselves again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29569 on: Today at 08:22:39 am
Nice to see some activity, even if it's for a player we were planning on signing anyway and have been linked with since the start of the window. Get this done quickly and get another midfielder ASAP.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29570 on: Today at 08:22:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:12:29 am
Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.
I think priority of getting the MF stuff done and seeing if Quansah is good enough.
Also like Colwill still hasnt an extension.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29571 on: Today at 08:25:37 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:22:56 am
I think priority of getting the MF stuff done and seeing if Quansah is good enough.
Also like Colwill still hasnt an extension.

Centre back is barren. Numbers does not equate to quality. Weve got 2 good options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29572 on: Today at 08:27:59 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:22:56 am
I think priority of getting the MF stuff done and seeing if Quansah is good enough.
Also like Colwill still hasnt an extension.

Quansah is still too raw I think, his passing game is excellent, just the defensive side needs better concentration which a loan should sort.
