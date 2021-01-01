Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.
🔴🚨 #LiverpoolFC finally starts the talks with #Southampton for Romeo Lavia ! 🇧🇪 Belgian midfielders side just agreed on personal terms. These days, Romeo Lavia was waiting for the green light of #LFC Board and was a little annoyed that it was dragging
It moved now! 💰 First official bid to be send soon by the Reds. I understand Reds wants to start with an offer close to 35M£
⏳ Wait&See.
Waiting on Colwill.
Fabinho spotted at Manchester airport.Edging closer.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Centre back links are absolutely nowhere to be seen and its a position were desperate in. Im getting summer of 2022 vibes.
I think priority of getting the MF stuff done and seeing if Quansah is good enough.Also like Colwill still hasnt an extension.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]