Surprised no one is talking about bringing in a CB/DM hybrid in the mould of John Stones. Would surely kill two birds with one stone. Does anyone think Colwill could be trained for that position? In my opinion, it would give us a lot more tactical flexibility.



When playing out from the back it would look something like this:





CB/DM Trent



Robertson VvD Konate





When in the opponent's half though, Robertson would push up and the CB/DM would slot into the backline:





Robertson MF MF Trent



CB/DM VvD Konate





A lot of people seem to be suggesting replacing Robertson with a left sided CB but this doesn't make much sense from a squad and resource management perspective, as we'd be freezing out one of our most influential players as well as his backup, essentially wasting two places in the squad (unless we sold both, which would create even more upheaval in an already crazy summer). Signing a defensive midfielder who can slot in at CB (or vice versa) makes a lot more sense to me. Bajcetic would actually be perfect for this role since he spent most of his youth career as a centre back, but think he'd need a year or two to bulk up before he's ready.



On the topic of Lavia, he's much less of a pure 6 than I originally thought. Seems his main strengths are his press resistance, dribbling and passing range. Defensively and aerially he's not really that strong. Makes me think he might be suited to the Trent role next to a more defensively imposing DM. Would be nice to have someone that could cover that position as I think we'd be pretty screwed if Trent got injured having basically built our team around him.