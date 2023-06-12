Is there a source for that? Using the word "apparently" implies you believe the source, so I presume it's a good one?
According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to make an initial bid of £25.9m (30 million euros) to lure the 19-year-old from the Saints.
Spanish site so perhaps bollocks.
Everyone we been linked too other than Lavia is getting injured lol, some one to replace Ox adn Keita's injury room spots?
Saw a Rumour we are interested in Barcola the french u21 RW good player to be brought in as backup to Salah I was raving about him in the u21 finals
I think Hendo will be done by today , as he apparently went to see the guys at the AXA Yesterday (monday) to say goodbye to everyone there