Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 997734 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29520 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29521 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm
Leicester? Nottingham?

I don't really say that, just trying not to destabilise RAWK's perception of the Midlands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29522 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm »
ha ha. Saudi wrecking ball of a transfer window. Already an Instant Classic.


Patience young grasshoppers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29523 on: Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm
I don't really say that, just trying not to destabilise RAWK's perception of the Midlands.

Derby then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29524 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
If we are after a homegrown centre back would Adarabioyo from Fulham be a good squad depth signing? 6 foot 5, 25 years old with good experience in the league and only 12 months left on his contact
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29525 on: Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29526 on: Yesterday at 10:29:12 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
He doesn't even count as grown yet.

 ;D Nice one pal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29527 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm
I don't really say that, just trying not to destabilise RAWK's perception of the Midlands.

Ah! :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29528 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
https://www.sportbible.com/football/transfer-news/sofyan-amrabat-man-united-207250-20230724

Might be one to knock off the list.

Sort of makes sense for them as a cheap Casemiro back up ... he's not good enough to start for them or us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29529 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
That's where I'm from. Knob.

Ah you live in Knob. My commiserations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29530 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm
doesn't bothered me in the slightest.

Im just happy it isnt us he's joining.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29531 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
That's where I'm from. Knob.

The prosecution rests.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29532 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
Ah you live in Knob. My commiserations.

Very bijou.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29533 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29534 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
Ah you live in Knob. My commiserations.

Better than Slough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29535 on: Today at 12:06:04 am »
This Fab and Hendo sales seem to be dragging on rediculously, hopefully we will get some news tomorrow as its geting abit close to the Singapore trip,  also signing looks like its not Amarabat or Paulinha (hopefully) Not Tyler Adams he's injured too, and we have apparently put in a bid of 30m (£25.9m) seems kinda low ball to me so that will be a no. So if we get no1 soon FSG can sa they tried ....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29536 on: Today at 12:09:06 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:06:04 am
This Fab and Hendo sales seem to be dragging on rediculously, hopefully we will get some news tomorrow as its geting abit close to the Singapore trip,  also signing looks like its not Amarabat or Paulinha (hopefully) Not Tyler Adams he's injured too, and we have apparently put in a bid of 30m (£25.9m) seems kinda low ball to me so that will be a no. So if we get no1 soon FSG can sa they tried ....

When do they fly out to Singapore?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29537 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:09:06 am
When do they fly out to Singapore?

Wednesday night /Thursday morning
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29538 on: Today at 12:35:31 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:06:04 am
This Fab and Hendo sales seem to be dragging on rediculously, hopefully we will get some news tomorrow as its geting abit close to the Singapore trip,  also signing looks like its not Amarabat or Paulinha (hopefully) Not Tyler Adams he's injured too, and we have apparently put in a bid of 30m (£25.9m) seems kinda low ball to me so that will be a no. So if we get no1 soon FSG can sa they tried ....
Is there a source for that? Using the word "apparently" implies you believe the source, so I presume it's a good one?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29539 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
Adams has had an injury setback so doubt that he'll be an option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29540 on: Today at 01:15:36 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29541 on: Today at 02:30:57 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:40:30 am
Adams has had an injury setback so doubt that he'll be an option.

That should put him right up top for us a potential signing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29542 on: Today at 02:39:11 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:35:31 am
Is there a source for that? Using the word "apparently" implies you believe the source, so I presume it's a good one?

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to make an initial bid of £25.9m (30 million euros) to lure the 19-year-old from the Saints.

Spanish site so perhaps bollocks.

Everyone we been linked too other than Lavia is getting injured lol, some one to replace Ox adn Keita's injury room spots?

Saw a Rumour we are interested in Barcola the french u21 RW good player to be brought in as backup to Salah I was raving about him in the u21 finals

I think Hendo will be done by today , as he apparently went to see the guys at the AXA Yesterday (monday) to say goodbye to everyone there
