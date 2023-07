I do think he's big on man-management. But maybe he's just not very specific, but more motivational. Stuff like, "come on, full power, enjoy yourself", instead of where to position, or what to do in which situation.



Language can obviously be a barrier, and it looks like Nunez has learned a lot more English, but I'm not convinced that is the issue. Diaz didn't speak much English either, and it didn't seem to hold him back.



I think he's very specific and massively improves players once they understand what's asked of them. It took Robertson and Fabinho a while for example to understand the different requirements and instructions asked of them. He wasn't just asking them to run about.For whatever reason Carvalho hasn't took it on board and neither did Nunez last season. It didn't help that Klopp was hardly full of patience last season and was pretty much at the end of his tether from half time at Fulham onwards.What was odd to me was Carvalho being bombed out just after the World Cup and Ox came in in his place and was offering virtually nothing himself.