LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29440 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm »
Are we signing Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29441 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 05:58:34 pm
It's all dick swinging over there. Slightest hint of 'can you do this ASAP'? and they'll take 6 times as long.

That's funny because DIC pulled out of purchasing us after Moores told then to get a move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29442 on: Today at 06:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:52:00 pm

That's one fucking haircut.

Does he bring his own bowl?

Calm down Vidal, kids 13/14yrs old  (£800,000  :butt)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29443 on: Today at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 05:44:12 pm
The Saudis have landed in the UK to strangle Fabinho's dogs?

Fab left them at the Embassy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29444 on: Today at 06:24:26 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 03:35:07 pm
Maybe he is, maybe he isn't.
"Wadda you know about Premier league transfer Johnny?".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29445 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:18:44 pm
What a way to absolutely napalm your career if he accepts.

Modern day players, a lot of them anyway, just don't care anymore as they are set for everything from an early age, football becomes secondary. Couldn't be helping more to prove that point if Mbappe goes there.

It's a one year contract. He'll be back in Europe next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29446 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:28:43 pm
It's a one year contract. He'll be back in Europe next season.

He'll finally have enough to buy the Versailles then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29447 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:52:00 pm

That's one fucking haircut.

Does he bring his own bowl?



Well done, hes 13.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29448 on: Today at 06:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:09:52 pm
Play with a rush keeper and we can have 7 up front ;D ;D ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29449 on: Today at 06:37:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1683526955755270144

Quote
Jordan Henderson said goodbye to the staff at the AXA training ground today. He is expected to complete his move to Al Ettifaq this week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29450 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote
The Moises Caicedo to Chelsea situation is understood to have reached an impasse. [@JacobSteinberg]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29451 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm »
As much as Id like it because were interested, I think its because Chelsea arent willing to pay 100m and probably nothing more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29452 on: Today at 06:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:14:23 pm
Things seem to go at a slower pace in the Arab world. I can't imagine the Saudi's are rushing around to get the paperwork sorted.

Not sure I agree with your reasoning (or cultural stereotyping).

People involved with both clubs were on flights to London the days after the news broke that the players would take the money for the move. Seems more likely to be a combination of the size and proficiency of the club administration staff alongside (I hope but also expect) extra diligence from the LFC side to make sure there's no risk of being screwed over financially by a state that doesn't care about being known as dishonest brokers.

The club will know these clubs have welched on paying players before, so they'll rightly be more cautious about ensuring money is received before signing anything (whereas deals in the jurisdiction LFC are used to working in, they'd probably gladly take signed contracts and phased payments)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29453 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:49 pm


Hence we should be all over it. Like I said this morning, a couple of weeks ago, Liverpool journo's tried to run with the narrative that we wouldn't be making a move for him as we felt he was going to Chelsea. Well, clearly it's looking unlikely so there is no excuse for us not to make a move for him unless the real reason is because we can't afford him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29454 on: Today at 06:46:57 pm »
In other news Carvalho is done at Liverpool.

https://twitter.com/ManuelVeth/status/1683524348127350784

Quote
Fábio Carvalho when he asked whether Klopp gave him any advice on joining #RBLeipzig:

I dont really speak to him, to be fair. He didnt really give me any advice. I just had to learn as I go, and I feel that is better for me to mature anyway.
