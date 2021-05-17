Things seem to go at a slower pace in the Arab world. I can't imagine the Saudi's are rushing around to get the paperwork sorted.





Not sure I agree with your reasoning (or cultural stereotyping).People involved with both clubs were on flights to London the days after the news broke that the players would take the money for the move. Seems more likely to be a combination of the size and proficiency of the club administration staff alongside (I hope but also expect) extra diligence from the LFC side to make sure there's no risk of being screwed over financially by a state that doesn't care about being known as dishonest brokers.The club will know these clubs have welched on paying players before, so they'll rightly be more cautious about ensuring money is received before signing anything (whereas deals in the jurisdiction LFC are used to working in, they'd probably gladly take signed contracts and phased payments)