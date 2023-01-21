Globo :



In contact with people close to Fabinho, ge found out that the trip of his two dogs to Saudi Arabia is not a concern. And it was never an obstacle in the transfer. The Brazilian is agreed with Al-Ittihad , but the operation has not yet been completed due to bureaucratic details.



On Sunday, representatives of the Saudi club were in London. The government of the Asian nation, owner of the money for the investment , released the funds. Bank proof is missing. Fabinho is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and sign the contract next week.

Seems like the dog thing isn't an issue. Assume that next week means this week as it was published in the early hours. Get it done!!!!